Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, Wizards 107

Key Moment

The first quarter of Monday’s matchup between the Celtics and the Wizards looked a whole lot like one of the NBA’s best teams facing off against one of the NBA’s worst teams. Simply put, this was a domination.

Boston pulled ahead by as many as 26 points during the opening frame, all while Jaylen Brown and his teammates torched the nets to the tune of 42 points. Brown himself accounted for 16 of those points, and the C’s shot 64.3 percent overall as a unit.

It didn’t take long for the Celtics to blow this game open, either. They scored the game’s first four points and led 20-7 midway through the quarter. Brown accounted for eight of those points.

There was no turning back from that moment on. At one point, the Celtics pulled ahead 37-11 during the first quarter, and that advantage swelled to 37 points during the third quarter while Brown continued to sizzle and Jayson Tatum joined the party.

That duo combined to score 69 points through the first three quarters, compared to Washington’s 75 points as a team.

Boston’s starters did not play a second of the fourth quarter as the team breezed to a 126-107 victory.

Key Player

Have yourself a night, Jaylen Brown!

After dropping 27 points Friday night against Miami, Brown took his game to another level while dropping a game-high 36 on Washington. He shot a sizzling 13-for-24 from the field, including an 8-for-13 effort from long range. Brown connected on seven of those eight 3-pointers during the first half.

Brown, who averaged a career-high 26.6 points per game last season, has now upped his scoring total during each of his first three games this season, from 11 points during Game 1, to 27 points during Game 2, to 36 points during Game 3.

The All-NBA guard also got it done at the other end, where he tied for the game high in steals with three rips. He also blocked a shot at the defensive end.

Boston outscored Washington by 32 points during his 31-plus minutes of action, marking the game’s top plus/minus rating.

Box Score Nuggets

Jaylen Brown (36 points) and Jayson Tatum (33 points) combined to score 69 points through the first three quarters, while Washington's entire team totaled 75 points.

Derrick White led the game in assists with eight.

Boston's starters combined to score 100 points, despite not playing a second of the fourth quarter.

The Celtics totaled 32 assists on the night.

Brown also tied for the game's top mark in steals, with three.

The Celtics attempted 15 more shots than Washington (102 to 87), and shot exactly 50 percent from the field (51-for-102).

Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 21 points on 15 shots.

Boston's largest lead was 37 points.

All five of Boston's starters finished with a plus/minus rating of at least plus-27.

Brown, Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis each grabbed six rebounds.

Quote of the Night

“It's still a work in progress. Each game is different. We're still getting a feel for each other, so as we figure it out, we're looking to have fun with it, and just try to play the game the right way.”