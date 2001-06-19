Celtics Pick Solid Trio
The Celtics went into the draft looking for athleticism and scoring, and they certainly got it. With the No. 10 pick, the Celtics were pleasantly surprised to get Arkansas guard/forward Joe Johnson. At No. 11, they went with talented JuCo forward Kedrick Brown. And at No. 21, they picked up UNC shooting guard Joseph Forte.
Going to the Top
Celtics.com went right to the top to get you the best Celtics Draft 2001 insider information -- GM Chris Wallace. See what he had to say about this year's Draft talent and what the Celtics might be looking for in the Draft.