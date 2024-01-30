Boston’s Bounce-Back Boys Improve to 10-1 in Games After a Loss

BOSTON – After an uncharacteristic, 19-point loss at home to the LA Clippers Saturday night, there was hardly a doubt that the Boston Celtics would find a way to respond the next time they took the court.

Boston hadn’t lost consecutive games since early November, and that wasn’t about to change against the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night.

Although the C’s didn’t make it easy on themselves, falling into a 17-point hole in the first half, they fought back with a tremendous fourth-quarter punch and came away with a 118-112 win, improving to an NBA-best 10-1 record in games immediately following a loss.

“I think it’s simple,” Jayson Tatum said of the team’s general mindset following a loss. “You just want to respond. We got beat pretty badly the other night on our home floor, so tonight was to come out and respond. The first half we didn’t play that well, as well as we would’ve liked. But the way we played in the second half is more the way we’re supposed to play.”

The best first-quarter team in the NBA struggled out of the gate, allowing New Orleans to take a 36-25 through the first 12 minutes. However, the C’s won each of the remaining three quarters, holding a 25-24 edge in the second, a 31-27 lead in the third, and a 37-25 advantage in the fourth.

After the defense locked in during the second quarter, the offense followed suit in the third. And once they started rolling, they couldn’t be stopped, experiencing a 28-point swing in their favor.

“I think we got a few stops and played with a little bit more energy,” Jaylen Brown said of the energy shift. “We were missing a lot of shots, but defensively, it kind of got us going a little bit. Just found a way to get some stops and get us back into the game.”

Tatum and Derrick White played integral roles in getting the C’s back into the game, as they both bounced back from slow starts and exploded together in the fourth quarter.

After scoring 14 points through the first three quarters, Tatum doubled his scoring output in the fourth, finishing with 28. Meanwhile, White, who had just four points through the first three frames, more than quadrupled his production in the fourth and finished with a final tally of 17. Together, they outscored New Orleans 27-25 in the final frame.

Tatum later recounted that as he and White were walking down the tunnel at halftime together, “I slapped his hand and was like, ‘We got all our misses out now; we’re bound to make some.’”

So they did. And they weren’t the only ones.

Brown had a strong night as well, tallying 22 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists. He and Tatum became the fourth duo in Celtics history to log at least 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists each in the same game.

Jrue Holiday had a strong offensive night, too, finishing with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor. Al Horford performed well, starting in place of Kristaps Porzingis, tallying 11 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. And Sam Hauser chipped in with 11 points off the bench.

The C’s finished off the game by shooting 73.8 percent from the field in the fourth quarter, including 75.0 percent from long range – both season-highs. Not a bad adjustment after shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from deep through the first three frames.

“We just had to play clever,” Tatum said. “New Orleans was just too comfortable in the first half. Our presence wasn’t really felt in the beginning. We just had to make a series of plays. We had to play tougher, play with more pace, things like that. Basketball is a game of runs. We just had to make some plays, and the crowd got into it and we kind of feed off of that.”