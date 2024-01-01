Beyond the Parquet: Andrew Sherwin

This month’s edition of Beyond the Parquet showcases Andrew Sherwin, the Vice President of Business Strategy and Operations for the Boston Celtics.

Sherwin joined the Celtics back in January of 2009 after beginning his career as a Celtics intern. His first role with the team was as an Account Services Coordinator.

Sherwin is a graduate of UMass Amherst and he owns a degree in Sport Management.

Within his role, Sherwin oversees the day-to-day operations of ticketing, business intelligence and marketing operations at the Celtics.

He provides an overview of his role and career in the below Q & A.

-----------------------------------------

Q: What brought you to the Celtics?

A: In high school, the business of sports started to take off and I decided that’s what I wanted to do a for a career. I discovered there’s actually a degree for it so I applied to various colleges and universities with sports management degrees, which led me to the University of Massachusetts – Amherst. The sports management program stresses the importance of experience in our industry and so I applied for internships beginning with the summer after my freshman year and was able to intern with the Lowell All-Americans collegiate baseball team in the NECBL. After that I knew I wanted to intern with a team in one of the big four leagues in the United States and was fortunate enough to be selected as an intern with the Celtics in the Ticket Operations & Service department for the summer of 2007, coincidentally the summer the Celtics acquired Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. With these trades, the business changed forever. Even though I was an intern, it was all-hands-on-deck with the dramatic increase in demand and was given a tremendous opportunity to help and learn at the same time. After my summer with the Celtics concluded, I kept in touch with the team and was offered the opportunity to return in the summer of 2008, witnessing first-hand the run to Banner 17. With my experience the previous summer, I was able to hit the ground running, working on several advanced projects and growing along the way. With now two Celtics internships under my belt, I had enough course credit to graduate early as I was offered the opportunity to join the Celtics full-time in January 2009 as the Account Service Coordinator.

Q: What does your typical non-game day look like?

A: Typical day doesn’t really exist in my current role which is what makes it fun and interesting. In-season, a lot of focus on the next game or set of games with pricing and inventory of our tickets. Non-game days are a time to analyze and evaluate what has happened so far and putting together digestible reporting metrics for other key stakeholders is a focus. In the offseason, most days are focused on planning out the future, whether it's improving upon what we have done previously or a new initiative/evaluating new systems for our organization to capitalize on.

Q: What does your typical game day look like?

A: While each game day is different, all are focused on the successful operations of the ticket from the fan’s perspective (from purchase to potential emailing tickets to guests, to entry into the building, and the communications tied to your experience at TD Garden) and evaluating the remaining inventory as well as marketing pricing to sell thru that inventory. In addition, games are about the fans and guests in attendance at TD Garden, so oftentimes I will try to visit season ticket members, vendors, and guests during the game as fostering those relationships is paramount to our roles and helping to grow our business.

Q: What other departments do you interact with the most, and why?

A: In my role, I’m fortunate enough to interact frequently with almost all departments in our company as an important focus for me and my group is to support their business initiatives. Each day is different but on any given day we could be working with Ticket Sales, Member Experience, Sponsorship Development, Sponsorship Sales, Finance, Game Operations, Marketing and the Creative Development team, Basketball Operations, Media Relations, our G League team, and IT/Operations.

Q: What are the greatest challenges of your job?

A: Time, prioritizing tasks, and keeping up with the ever-changing business. We work to support various business units and we want to do our best for each of them. In order to do that, we have to stay on top of as much as we can so we can be prepared to assist when needed.

Q: What’s your favorite part of the job?

A: The people and the challenges. Sports is big business but its also a small business and thus can be very entrepreneurial. We are building things or doing things for the first time in our company which is incredibly challenging but also exciting. When it comes to the people, not everyone is cut out for sports. It takes a certain kind of person who works hard, thinks on their feet, works for a greater good, and might have to work beyond the scope of their original job. When you have a good group of people around you like I do, it makes coming to work enjoyable each and every day.

Q: What’s your favorite memory from being on the job?

A: Favorite memory has to be when Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett returned to TD Garden for the first time after being traded to the Brooklyn Nets. In typical Celtics fashion, we honored these legends with an in-game tribute and I remember to this day the energy from the crowd honoring Pierce and Garnett. It was the expected applause but the applause continued and even as fatigue from applauding set in, but you felt the crowd and they gave you the energy to continue and get louder and louder. The appreciation of Paul and Kevin in that moment must have been 10 minutes straight and to this day is still incredible.

Q: What skills have been most important to your success?

A: Patience, curiosity, and the ability to think on my feet. In my 20s, I might not have been the most patient person but that patience allows to grow and the see the full picture of the situation at hand. Curiosity is what drives me. I’m interested in so much and I want to learn so I can be better at what I do and who I am tomorrow than I am today. Lastly, the ability to think on one’s feet is a key skill that I value. We are asked to think of things or do things that I might not have thought of or done before, so the ability to react and handle the situation is key to my success and future growth.

Q: What’s the greatest lesson you’ve learned on the job here?

A: It’s going to be OK. A lot of people put a lot of pressure on themselves. If you prepare the way you need to, then the task at hand will be OK.

Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’d give to a prospective Celtics job applicant?