Beyond the Parquet: Amelia McQuade

This month’s edition of Beyond the Parquet features Amelia McQuade, who is the Manager of Community Engagement for the Boston Celtics.

McQuade is a graduate of Endicott College in Massachusetts and just opened up her fifth season with the Celtics. She joined the organization right after graduation (actually, before it, as you'll learn below), and following her prior internship with the team's Community Engagement department.

Within her role, McQuade works on fundraising and development of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, which funds more than 40 programmatic initiatives that the foundation delivers to the community each season. Her degree is in Business Administration and Management.

McQuade provides an overview of her role and career in the below Q & A.

-----------------------------------------

Q: What brought you to the Celtics?

A: An internship! The school I studied at requires every senior to take part in a semester-long internship, and I was lucky enough to land at the Celtics for mine. I grew up in Massachusetts and have been a Boston sports fan my whole life. More importantly, I always had a love for working in the community and helping people in some capacity. When working in both sports and the community became an opportunity for me, I knew I had to take it.

Q: How did you discover the job opening?

A: About a month into my internship I got a call from my boss letting me know that there was a full-time job available and it was mine if I wanted it. I was a month into my internship, but also a month into my senior year of college! This was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up, so I was able to move my schedule around to remain a part-time employee of the Celtics until I graduated.

Q: What does your typical non-game day look like?

A: No two days are the same. The cool thing about being in Community Engagement is that we are always out and about in the community. Some days I’m working in the office and carrying out different fundraising initiatives for the Shamrock Foundation, while on others I have my feet on the ground in schools and community centers spreading joy and excitement to those who need it most.

Q: What does your typical game day look like?

A: On game days, I oversee our 50/50 Raffle program. This typically consists of getting to the Garden early for setup and making sure all selling kiosks and devices are working properly. About 2 hours before tip-off, we have 50 volunteers arrive to help sell raffle tickets. It’s up to us to orient them with the Garden, the devices, and the overall 50/50 program. The goal is to raise as much money for the Shamrock Foundation while keeping things fun and exciting for our volunteers!

Q: What other departments do you interact with the most, and why?

A: In my role, I work very closely with our Marketing, Corporate Partnerships, and Finance departments. My responsibilities fall in the fundraising and development realm of the CE department. The Marketing team always helps us deliver from a fan-outreach perspective. They are a big piece of the pie when it comes to raising money for the foundation. Secondly, a handful of our fundraising initiatives are sponsored by corporate partners. When a program that I manage is sponsored, I work directly with our internal partner development representative who oversees the partnership as a whole. Last but not least, with fundraising, comes finance! The Finance department ensures that all funds are captured and reflected accurately. They make our job easy!

Q: What are the greatest challenges of your job?

A: The sports industry is incredibly fast paced. It can become difficult to juggle many projects at once, while having games and events mixed in a few times a week. The burn out can be real, but staying organized and on top of deadlines are two things that help me tremendously.

Q: What’s your favorite part of the job?

A: My favorite part of the job is being able to use the resources that the Celtics platform gives me to do good. It’s the things that seem so little, like giving a kid who's going through a tough time a gift bag, that go a long way. Seeing the smile and the light that comes over their faces when these small tasks are done is everything. The ability that I have to create impact in even the smallest ways is something I’m grateful for.

Q: What’s your favorite memory from being on the job?

A: There’s too many to count! One of my favorite memories would be our annual holiday party for homeless youth. This day, every year, is so special to be a part of. It’s a day of fun for kids who truly deserve it. The Auerbach Center is disguised as a carnival and the whole Celtics roster comes to hang out with the kids, play games, and spread holiday cheer.

Q: What skills have been most important to your success?

A: Positive thinking and the ability to be a team player have both played an important role in my success. It takes a village! My teammates are what get me through. With our busy schedule it’s easy to get caught up in the chaos, but being able to laugh about things and trust that everything is going to work out is something that has worked in my favor.

Q: What’s the greatest lesson you’ve learned on the job here?

A: No “job” is too small. It’s important to be present and appreciate the little things. There are always a million moving parts on an event or game day and doing something so simple as helping a teammate out when they need a hand can go a long way. I’ve learned to lean on my teammates when things get tough and vice versa. There are going to be hard days. When you have people that want to see you succeed as much as you do it makes your job much easier!

Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’d give to a prospective Celtics job applicant?