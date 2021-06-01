We recognize that mental health is more important now than ever to talk about. We want to stress the importance of continuing to keep this conversation alive and pledge to a continuous effort to combat issues such as pre-existing stigmas and advocate to improve our society.

As Mental Health Awareness month comes to a close, we are proud to announce the launch of the Are You Okay? campaign. This campaign will focus on the topic of mental health and overall wellness to promote personal and professional growth year-round. Within our organization, the campaign will be used as a catalyst to integrate health and wellness into our business operations by looking to improve the well-being of our players, coaches and front office staff. The campaign will also extend publicly to fans, applying those same efforts towards our community through the Celtics United for Social Justice initiative.

Are You Okay? is more than just a campaign slogan. It's a constant reminder to check in with yourself and those around you. It's okay to not be okay.

If you or someone you know needs help visit NBA.com/mindhealth for a list of helpful resources.