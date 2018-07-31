2018 Preseason Schedule

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics will open preseason action on the road against the Charlotte Hornets in Chapel Hill, NC on September 28, after the team announced its four-game exhibition slate for the 2018-19 NBA season.

Boston’s four-game preseason schedule will feature a pair of home-and-home matchups against the Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics will follow up their preseason opener with home games against Charlotte on Sept. 30 and Cleveland on Oct. 2, both of which will be played at TD Garden. Boston concludes its preseason schedule in Cleveland on Oct. 6.

All four of the Celtics’ preseason games will be televised live on NBC Sports Boston. Mike Gorman, Tommy Heinsohn and Brian Scalabrine will call the action along with sideline reporter Abby Chin. Kyle Draper, Heinsohn and Scalabrine will provide all of the network’s pregame and postgame coverage throughout the preseason. Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell will once again handle radio broadcast duties, calling all four preseason contests live on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Tickets for all games played at TD Garden will go on sale at a later date. Fans interested in receiving email alerts with exclusive ticket opportunities, schedule updates, and more, can sign up at Celtics.com/subscribe. Fans can also visit Celtics.com and follow the Celtics on social media for general ticket sale updates and team information.