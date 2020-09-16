Jayson Tatum Named to 2019-20 All-NBA Third Team

BOSTON, MA – Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been named to the 2019-20 All-NBA Third Team, the NBA announced today. It’s the first time in Tatum’s three-year professional career that he’s received All-NBA recognition.

Named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his NBA career on January 30, Tatum became the second-youngest Celtics player ever selected to an All-Star Game (Antoine Walker - 21y, 180d). He was chosen as the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for February soon thereafter, averaging a team-high 30.7 points (49.4% FG, 48.1% 3-PT), 7.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocked shots in 12 February contests.

In earning All-NBA recognition, Tatum joins Ed Macauley (First Team - 1950-51) as the only two players in franchise history to receive All-League honors before turning 23 years-old.

2019-20 ALL-NBA FIRST TEAM

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks James Harden, Houston Rockets LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

2019-20 ALL-NBA SECOND TEAM

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

2019-20 ALL-NBA THIRD TEAM

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets