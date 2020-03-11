3/10 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Pacers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 114-111 victory over Indiana.

Brad Stevens On the resiliency in the last few minutes: “That’s a thing we said when we called a time out; we need this. As uncomfortable as it is right now, in the moment, we need it. We have 18 games left after this, we’re far from a finished product but we have to get there quickly. We’ve got to start ascending soon, so it was important to go through a night like tonight. We’ve been good on the road recently, which is encouraging. We’ll see if we keep being good on the road, we’re at a tough place to play Thursday.” On tonight’s performance: “We probably needed it. We probably needed something like that to happen, go down three and find a way to win. It’s probably a good thing for our team in the long run. The excitement, we’ve got to get better in the middle of quarters and we’ve got to get better in the end of quarters, but we probably needed that. That was hard.” Gordon Hayward On what he told the team in the midst of the Pacers comeback: “Just tried to compose ourselves there, it was a ridiculous run. Especially with the things we’ve been going through of late, we could have collapsed. We were just trying to hold it together. It was good that we were able to make some plays there at the end to help us win the game. Credit them, they hit some shots and made that run. It’d have been a lot better if we had put the game away.” On what the benefits of going through a game like this are: “Trying to find ways to win is the benefit. In my opinion, it would have been nicer to win by 20 but I think it is good to be in those situations. They help you. Those experiences are something that we all need, it will help us moving forward and I’m happy that we got the win.” Marcus Smart On what it was like to get the win: “Anybody would like to have it more comfortable to win, but it’s getting close to that time when you have to win games like this and we have to learn how to win games like this. For us, tonight was a good win and it couldn’t have come at a better time, especially with the week we’ve been having. Tonight we just kept our composure and kept going. Based off the last games we’ve played in that position; we’ve really choked up. Tonight we just tried to make sure that didn’t happen.” On what he saw on the Pacers last play: “We didn’t want to give up any threes obviously. Second, no fouls on three-pointers and third, if they had an easy drive to the lane, let them have it and stay out (defending) at the three-point mark.” On what it was like to see Oladipo back again: “I was happy for Victor to be back out there. Anytime you see a guy get hurt, it’s devastating, no matter if they’re on your team or not. I’m a good friend of Vic’s so to see him back out there was good.”