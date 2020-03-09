3/8 Arbella Quote Worthy: Thunder vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 105-104 defeat to Oklahoma City.

Brad Stevens Team changing how they play when things are going well: “Yeah the end of the second quarter was bad. Not really, just the last minute or so but it hurt. And then the third they did a good job of making some plays and shots. I thought we missed a few good looks early in the third and maybe played a little tight from that point on. And that happens. This is part of navigating your way through this stuff right. So you can feel like you’re on top of the world one week and you can feel like the sky is falling the next. That’s the hardest part about the NBA is that’s just the way it goes. We’re in a way right now where we just – we just don’t sustain it. The way that we have and the way that we know we can. And so it feels like in those moments other things kind of snowball on you. So I’ve lived this before you know, with most of our good teams go through stretches like this and usually two or three a year. This is our second one. Hopefully we can nip that in the bud and not have a third one. But the road doesn’t get any easier. These are tough games coming up and that’s good because you got to do tough things to get yourself out of a rut.” How do you break out of this rut? “Well the number one answer is, you know, stay in the possession and play a little bit better and do so with great technique with great purpose with great focus with great force and be able to let the results be what they are right. And then usually they work out in your favor. You know we’ve gotten beat by two straight good teams. Friday night was different than this one because you know I felt like we, Friday night, even though we were up early it was a little bit like we were playing – we were chasing them most of the game. They kind of dictated they game. Today you know things started going south for us and it snowballed a little bit. And again, this is the part about the NBA that is hard and it’s also fun to look back on when you kind of overcome it.” Kemba Walker’s turnover at the end: “Yeah Kemba did the exact right thing. He tried to dribble away from the obvious trap that was coming. Chris Paul did an amazing job moving his feet without fouling, just a tremendous defensive play. And then (Dennis) Schroder went for him full head of steam. You know and by the time Kemba had realized that Schroder was there. Great defensive play by them. The right reaction by Kemba to try to get it out and get it to the other side of the court. 99.999% of the time he’s able to turn that corner and somebody has to chase him and foul him from behind. This time he wasn’t able to do that. I know he’s down about it but they made a good defensive play on that. Those are things we obviously have to get better at but he did the right thing.” Has anything changed with the way teams are guarding Jayson Tatum? “I don’t know, I felt like he saw a lot more doubles in the other games. They are up on his pick and rolls so they are more active with high hands and will throw in an occasional blitz on the pick and roll. But no like run-and- jumps like we saw at the Lakers, no super hard traps like we saw in a couple of the other games including the Cavs game where he handled them really well. But the best defenders are on him in every game and they are physical and they are dialed in and they are ready to go. And that’s why whenever I talk to him about it I always say, ‘Doesn’t this make you respect the best even more?’ Like they get it every day from everybody, that’s hard. But I thought he did some good things.” Gordon Hayward What happened in the last minute of the second quarter that turned things around? “We loosened up defensively. We let our guard down a little bit and they put a run on us. That was huge, that was definitely a big last minute, last 40 seconds or whatever it was. We have to be better at the end of games, at the end of quarters obviously too. It was a tough one tonight.” Losing four straight games at home: “No I think obviously I have stuff to work on. I think that is how the NBA works; you go through these runs, these stretches where you are feeling really good about yourself then it is like the world is coming to an end. I think as individuals, and as a team we have to try to not get too high on the highs or too low on the lows. This is a low for us and we’ve got to try and build ourselves, crawl ourselves back out of it and I think we will find it again. We are still the same team and we just have to lift each other up and find ways to win basketball games again.” How do you respond as you head out on the road for your game Tuesday against the Pacers? “Yeah, regroup. You know it is kind of – the beautiful thing about the NBA is you get another chance coming up real soon. So, we have another opportunity to get a win and play well against a really good team that plays really well at home as well. It is going to be a tough one. Tough road trip for sure but a great opportunity for us. We will look at the film individually and as a team and try to get better from it.” Jayson Tatum Did you like the shot and the action you guys got on that final possession? “Yeah it was a shot I can make, next time.” Working out with Chris Paul over the summer: “I worked out with Chris. He is a good defender, but I got the shot I wanted. It was just a tough night, shots were not going in, but it felt good.” How do you respond going on the road against two playoff teams? “You just got to move on. Practice tomorrow, can’t hang our heads on this past week, you’ve just got to get ready for the next one.” Getting back into rhythm: “Sometimes you just got to be better. And I could go into detail with everything I need to do but you’ve just got to be better.”