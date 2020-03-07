3/6 Arbella Quote Worthy: Jazz vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 99-94 defeat to Utah.

Brad Stevens What happened after the Celtics were up 11 points (27-16)? “Well we were playing out of our minds at that point. You know, we made every shot, but they were making shots too and it wasn’t – it felt a little bit of fool’s gold. And you knew that they were going to come back, and their bench is really good; (Joe) Ingles and (Jordan) Clarkson really hard to stop, really hard to play against, and so you knew that they wouldn’t necessarily be able to play that way the whole game but I thought that that first group obviously did a good job. We had a number of good stretches during the game, but it wasn’t good enough to beat them tonight. I was really pleased with how we defended for the most part, with the exception of that, you know, maybe a couple of stretches in the – in the middle of the first half, but other than that, felt pretty good about how we defended. And we held a good offensive team with good players to 99; we just couldn’t score enough to win.” Sitting Jayson Tatum for nine minutes in the second quarter “Well, he was going to be in at the four-minute mark; I’m trying to manage that appropriately with him. He’s played a lot of minutes in the last month and a half. And so he played the whole first, which is unusual for him. Usually he comes out in three stints. Because of Kemba (Walker)’s minutes restriction, had to bring Kemba back out in stints, and so Tatum was kind forced to change with – with the other wings on the bench tonight, Jaylen (Brown) and Gordon (Hayward), so a little bit different rotation. You know, obviously, I thought the end of the first hurt us when they came back; start of the second hurt us. If I had to do it over again I might get him back in a little earlier, but also know we’ve just got to figure out a way to play without him some. You know? And it’s obviously a little harder, with those other guys out.” Are you getting worried about the scoring off the bench? “It’s so hard to know…We had a guy score 22 the other night; we’ve had a number of our guys play well off the bench and we’ve never really had our full bench in tact because we’ve never really had our full starters intact. So, it’s hard to know. I mean, when we’re full, we’ll see how it looks and see how it goes but it is what it is, and I thought we had a lot of good things tonight. Again, I just don’t – we didn’t score it well enough. Some of that was decision-making at the rim, which they did a great job, some of it was excellent pressure defense by them, and some of it was missed open shots. And so, that’s just part of it. But I don’t – I don’t want to make any generalizations necessarily about our bench until we can see our whole team in full. I think those guys are trying and doing everything we can ask.” Marcus Smart’s intensity tonight, and his efforts to get his teammates involved emotionally: “I thought our guys were pretty involved in it. I thought – when you look at the – they started the game really involved and really focused and flying around we got hit by a couple of punches there in that end of first, early second, and then again in the third, after we made a little run at the start of the third. But, he did a good job and brought – but other guys did too. I thought that (Daniel) Theis was really good all night. And, ou know, number of other guys didn’t shoot the way they normally shoot, but they brought good intensity.” Marcus Smart Brad Stevens said your effort was good, just offensively you could not score enough: “Yeah I disagree, our effort was [expletive]. You know we gave them the first couple of punches and after that our effort died down, we picked it up towards the end but it was too late at that time. We definitely couldn’t made shots and they did a great job of coming out and executing all the way through. They really put us on our heels so we got to move on from it. The game’s over. Give credit to Utah. They came in and did their job and we’ve just got to bounce back on Sunday.” Words with Daniel Theis in the third quarter: “Just telling Daniel you deserve to score the ball so if you roll, we’ve got to roll so we can get you the ball so you can get some easy buckets because you work too hard not to get those easy buckets. And when Theis is rolling to the rim he brings more intense to our team – factor to our team – where we are more aggressive, because he is there for if that big commits to the guards we can dump it off to him. Or, if they don’t and we can get the ball on the rim and a big tries to contest it even though he is there to clean us up. And like I just told you, you work too hard to not get those easy buckets. I’ll get you some easy buckets and then step out to the three. And you earned it you deserve it, so he agreed. That is a part of this team we are able to talk to guys to talk to each other and keep it real. We do not sugarcoat anything with each other here, and that is what makes us the team that we are. Tonight was just something that happened and we got to move on because Sunday we got another great opponent we got to play against. We got to be ready or the same thing will happen as tonight.” Jayson Tatum What changed after the way you guys started the game? “Utah played good tonight and we’ve just got to play tougher and play harder. They were the tougher team tonight.” How were they able to take the ball out of your hands? “They did a good job being at the touch, and blitzing the screen and making the extra pass. We got some good looks but we just did not go down in time.” Playing tougher on offense rather than on defense: “They go hand-in-hand. The game involves toughness and the tougher team usually wins. We got to set the tone on both ends.” Is it harder to play with Kemba in those short stints? “We don’t think about it when we are out there. We just worry about the guys that are on the court at that time and play the way we are supposed to.”