3/4 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Cavaliers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 112-106 victory over Cleveland.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

Brad Stevens On tonight’s game: “That’s one of the more rewarding wins that I’ve been a part of coming off of last night shorthanded. Everyone was gassed. You could see at the end of the third quarter, I thought both teams were dead. But...we found a way, we persevered, and I thought we played well late which was good coming off of last night. Things got tight, we made the right plays and made them over and over again.” On Semi Ojeleye’s performance: “He’s the best. He’s a great worker. He’s a great teammate. When everything is not going your way, you know he’s a guy that you know is in everybody’s corner and I think that that’s huge when you start talking about teams. You also know that he can not play one night and being effective in his role the next. You’re not going to get 22 from him every night but he was really good tonight.” Semi Ojeleye On the response to Coach Steven’s request to show great competitive character today: “It was great. We are obviously disappointed about last night. The kind of guys we have, we want to win every night by any means. We came out tonight and set a great tone. I thought we played a full 48 minutes tonight.” On tonight’s performance: “I thank God. It’s nights like this that you keep your faith going. We try to take advantage when you get opportunities like this and when there’s not, you just keep working. I felt relief [when a couple shots went in]. It’s kind of like a weight off your shoulders just knowing that you put in the work and you finally get to let it show for a little bit. Now it’s time to put in more work.” Jayson Tatum On tonight’s performance coming off the illness: “It felt good to be out there. I’m kind of tired but it was fun to be back playing.” On dealing with the double team: “Yeah, we knew it was coming. It’s simply making the right plays – somebody is going to be open, so it’s just trying to find them.” On Semi Ojeleye’s performance: “Semi played great. He hit big shots, he hit some shots that really kind of like sealed the game. He works his butt off and doesn’t always play, but when his name is called, he steps up and he is a big reason why we won tonight. It just shows how mentally tough he is. Obviously, he wants to play and he works as hard as anybody, but you know once he gets the chance he shows what he can do.” On his mentality coming in: “I just try to do my part, whatever that is on any given night. Last night was tough for everybody and tough for me to watch and I am proud of how we came back and we responded. We could make excuses because of a lot of guys have injuries but we just try to figure it out.” Marcus Smart On tonight’s win “It was huge. The lackluster effort that we had the other night was unacceptable. You have to show how the growth as a team, the type of team we are, the type of team we want to be and that’s to come down and winning this game. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, we played a really good team, we knew they were going to fight, but this was a big win for us.” On the rest of the team’s mindset: “We got to pick it up, it’s their time to step up and you know bring to the table what we know they can bring to the table. But, most people don’t get to see because we are so deep that with the timing like I said you know Semi (Ojeyle) was one of those guys tonight where he took full advantage of it.”