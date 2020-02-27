2/26 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Jazz

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 114-103 victory over Utah.

Brad Stevens On the play of Jayson Tatum tonight: “He was really good. He scored the ball very efficiently, and then at the end of the game, when they were blitzing him, he got rid of it. You saw some of the stuff that you saw in the Lakers game the other day, where they try to send two at him, and did a good job of getting rid of it quickly. Then Jaylen, Marcus and others made plays, so it was good.” On responding to the Jazz run in the second quarter: “They’re gonna go on runs here. This is a hard place to play. They’re a good team. You know it’s not going to be a game it’s just going to all go your way, so you just talk about what you need to do a little bit better. Mitchell got going against us in the pick and roll. We just tried to tweak some things we were doing there. But I thought our guys played really well and were really resilient all night. That start of the fourth, with a lot of second unit guys out there was good.” On the scoring duel between Mitchell and Tatum in the second quarter: “Those two guys are really good, aren’t they? Sometimes I think we over-scrutinize the better players in this league. When you watch them do what those two were doing, not many people can do that.” On the resiliency of his team playing their third game in four nights on the road: “I’ve been really lucky to be around a lot of really good teams in my time, both in college and in the pros and they all share that (resiliency). If you’re not that, then you won’t be the best you can be. It’s good to see it. Now we’ll see if we can keep being it. There’s too much season left to write the story about what you are. You have to keep doing it.” Marcus Smart On the duel between Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum: “I was thinking, ‘This is fun.’ It was fun to watch. It was fun to be a part of and it’s always good when you have guys going as hard as those guys were going tonight. They both had it tonight and you commend them for it.” On their offense in the fourth quarter: “We just stayed with the game plan. We ran our offense. We executed. When it was time to execute, we did our jobs. We got them moving and talking and they lost me a few times. I hit the first one. Enes got a couple easy layups. When you do that, it’s demoralizing for a team, especially the way we were playing. They were coming back at us in the fourth quarter, but we just continued to get stops and pressing the game all the way.” On going 3-1 on this road trip: “We should’ve beat LA. We should’ve won that game. But other that that, as a team, we came in and did what we wanted to do. We focused on each other. We focused on trying to get better. And we did that.” Enes Kanter On him still getting booed in this arena all these years later: “It’s just silly. It was like, seven or eight years ago, whatever. People make mistakes and what I said was crazy, of course. I feel like it’s not hate anymore. I feel like they’re just enjoying it. It’s good for them because it just keeps them in the game, so the game becomes more exciting I guess.” On playing for the Boston Celtics: “I love it. I think it’s one of the well-run organizations in the league, one of the well-respected. When you play basketball with guys like JT (Jayson Tatum), JB (Jaylen Brown), Kemba (Walker), Gordon (Hayward), Marcus (Smart) and the second unit, everybody… the game just becomes more fun. We’re just going out there playing hard, playing smart, having fun. We have a really good coaching staff and a really good fan base so I love it.” Jayson Tatum On competing against Donovan Mitchell: “It’s extremely fun. That’s my guy. Known him for a while. Competed against him for a long time even in college and high school. Spent a lot of time together on Team USA. I love his game. That’s my guy.” On the game: “This was big. This was big for our team. This is a tough place to play. It’s a great way to end a road trip…I’m happy we got this win for [Gordon Hayward]. Glad we got that for him.” On where they are as a team : “We’re in a good spot. We’re just trying to continue to get better every game.”