2/25 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Trail Blazers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 118-106 victory over Portland.

Brad Stevens What was different about Jayson (Tatum) in the second half? "I thought he was as good in the first (half), I thought Jaylen (Brown) was unbelievable in that stretch in the first and Jayson came back in and made some tough ones and he’s making some really hard shots. Their defense was good, and he just made them, both of those guys had spurts that were pretty unbelievable." What are some improvements you’ve seen in Jayson’s game this year? "He’s done a great job of finding the (three-point) line all year and making that part of his work prior to the year to get better to extend or shoot more of those off the dribble or he can pass. The first few looks that he got were off screens and the screener did a good job of getting him open and the first two looks he got in the second half were wide open threes where someone else made a play for him. You talk all the time when a really good player sees the ball go in a couple times, then the tough shoots come a little easier." How much does having a guy like Jaylen out there having a big second quarter help open things up for Jayson? "They are really good great compliments; they’ve done a good job of playing off of each other. They’ve gone through different stretches where one has gotten more attention than the other, they just kind of stayed the course and they’ve both had great years. We need them both to be really good, especially with Kemba (Walker) out." Jayson gave a lot of credit to Daniel Theis as well, what do you think about his game? "He’s been great, it’s just his screening angles are great, his rolls are great and he’s very unselfish. He does a lot of unselfish things and I think (Enes) Kanter did a lot of good things tonight too, screening out there they both did a good job. It’s not fun being the guy running up screening and running back on defense or runs up screens and rolls but doesn’t touch and then runs back on defense but it’s the way teams function. We appreciate all that stuff as much as everybody appreciates all the stats." After the game Sunday, Jaylon was raving about Jayson and didn’t seem to care about the attention not being on him as much, what does that say about him? "That’s what we have to be as a team, we all need Jaylon Brown to be great, Jayson Tatum to be great, everybody else to be great, we just need that. Our team’s only chance going where we want to go is when all those guys are good, not just one or two guys, we need everybody." It can be easy to come out slow after a high energy game Sunday, what do you think about the response to a quiet start tonight? "This schedule is so tough right now, we talked about resilient response is very important. When you get into the playoffs it’s the same way, we don’t want to go and lose in streaks we want to make sure that we’re able in a game to make a 6-0 run 6-2 and not let it get to 12 and in a series of games we need to correct what we need to correct to give us the best chance to win. It doesn’t mean we are always going to do that, but we wanted the respond and be resilient and I thought we did that tonight, I thought we were good. Tomorrow is going to be really hard." What are your thoughts about tomorrow game against the Jazz? "We just need to get our feet up and get on the plane and rest. It’s going to take everything we got. Every time we play a team that is as good and well coached and is prideful as they are, and coming off a tough week, we have to play our ‘A’ game tomorrow." Jaylen Brown “What’s working so well for you over this last week?” "Just trying to be aggressive at things that matter defensively, just get better at things, shooting the ball better, hitting free throws, little stuff, that’s going to add up down the line. I’m just trying to have the right mindset about the game, so just continue to get better everyday because the playoffs will be here before you know it. " “What was it about you guys and shooting tonight, 19 threes, were you just open out there or feeling it? "A little bit of both, I think the intensity of last game kind of woke us up a little bit. From the Lakers standpoint they played us hard and anytime you have a team that plays you to that level, that level of intensity, if the game isn’t as intense as that level then it’s going to look how it looked today. We came out and we got really comfortable out there. We have a good team to do that." On his comfortability at the free throw line: "Trying to get even more comfortable, trying to get to the free throw line even more. Shooting it at a high clip will make my percentage go up. I’ve taken a lot of free throws per game the last few games, so trying to get to the free throw line a lot more and get comfortable. " How much are you growing as a leader on the team? "Everyday I am trying to be better. It starts by looking in the mirror, and trying to hold myself accountable, and trying to lead these guys and be a motivator and give them confidence or get the best out of them. There’s a lot of guys in this league who are super talented, but a lot of them don’t know how to win or be leaders, so as I’m learning, I think that’s an important part of the game that people forget about." On the approach for the game against the Jazz: "We’ve got to expect their best shot, we have to expect them to come out and bring the intensity. They’ve got some great players over there, some really experienced veteran players, so we have to come out disciplined, be sound, play well and be poised. It’s a tough environment playing in Utah, Gordon (Hayward) can tell you about that, but I know we are all looking forward to it and looking forward to getting a win for Gordon." On finishing a back to back at altitude: "Tough, but everyone has to play 82 (games), so we can’t make excuses, we have to just do what we have to do and handle our business." Jayson Tatum On playing alongside Jaylen Brown : “It’s a lot of fun, we get grouped together a lot. We were picked in the draft and it’s our third year playing together. We both took leaps this year, so it’s been fun, and he’s been playing great all season. He’s a lot more aggressive and I feel like he’s a lot more comfortable out there. Last year was tough for everybody and he still had his confidence, that’s what we need from him.” On playing on Team USA with other Celtics: “I think that helped out a lot. Kemba (Walker) been playing great, Marcus (Smart), myself, and JB (Brown). Team USA was a great experience for us.” On everyone celebrating each other’s success on this team: “Signs of a great team. We all enjoy playing with each other and there’s different guys every night. It’s easy to play with those guys.” On Daniel Theis’s performance: “I told (Daniel) Theis I’m going to get something for his birthday. I’m going to get him like a watch or something. Especially for me, he opens the game up so much with getting me easy buckets. That opens the game up for me and he does it for everybody. That’s a thing that doesn’t show up in the stat book. Theis is that dude.” On jersey swap with Carmelo Anthony: “Oh man, Melo (Anthony) is, besides Kobe, probably one of my top 3 favorite players. I studied him so much growing up and I’m one of his biggest fans. I got to spend some time with him this summer with Jordan Brand. I really looked up to him.” What do you take away from tonight’s game : “Good win in a tough place to play. We got a quick turnaround tomorrow so we just need to get some rest and be ready.”