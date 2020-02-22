2/21 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Timberwolves

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 127-117 victory over Minnesota.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

Brad Stevens On four of his players going for at least 25 points… “We needed every bit of it because our defense wasn’t very good, but their offense was excellent and they put us on our heals as we predicted with how fast and spread out they would play.” On Gordon Hayward’s growing consistency… “He has had a really good year, but certainly whenever we have someone out, the other guys step up and do what they are capable of doing. We needed it tonight, he was really good, the plays that he makes when everything is going crazy, those are plays that are really hard to make, so I thought he did a lot of good things tonight. He’s been great all year.” On Daniel Theis’ career high performance tonight… “First couple possessions, I wouldn’t have predicted that. He got beat up pretty good, but he was great, he was a threat at the rim. When other teams go small, you just emphasize the role even more and they were pretty small in there, where he did a great job in getting behind them. The effort plays on the glass were really good. He also protected us at the rim a few times in critical moments as well.” Daniel Theis On the key in staying ready for this type of game tonight with a career high… “The six days, the all-star break was great. Just getting to be with the family and then come back with a fresh mindset for the second part of the season.” On the team’s offensive success… “I think it just showed how good and how deep our team is. We have guys that can score 20 every night with Kemba Walker, Jason Tatum, Jalen Brown, Gordon Hayward, and today I was even in the mix. At the end of the day, everyone knows I don’t care about the scoring, I care about the defensive parts, we still have to get better on defense, we gave up a lot tonight, but it was nice. It was nice to have an impact on both ends of the floor.” Gordon Hayward On playing well in this building… “I don’t know… Must be something. It was fun playing tonight. Glad to be back out on the court after the break. Happy we found a way to win. Definitely wasn’t perfect, but a good one to start the road trip." On Daniel Theis… "He’s really unselfish, and by that it’s not always passes. He really just gives up his body a lot with his cuts with his screens sealing guys letting us get open looks. You know he got a great feel for the game so he really knows kind of where to be at different points in time whether that’s rolling to rim, half rolling popping up, he’s a really good basketball player and that’s just on that end. Defensively, he has been our anchor all year so I mean he’s really good for us we need him, we need him to play like he did tonight...That’s what I mean by unselfish. I mean that’s who he is, he wants to win and he makes all of us better and that’s something that doesn’t always show up in the stat sheet and you have to really watch the game to understand the kind of impact he’s able to have on games, so I really enjoy playing with him.”