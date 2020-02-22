2/21 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Timberwolves
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
Brad Stevens
On four of his players going for at least 25 points…
“We needed every bit of it because our defense wasn’t very good, but their offense was excellent and they put us on our heals as we predicted with how fast and spread out they would play.”
On Gordon Hayward’s growing consistency…
“He has had a really good year, but certainly whenever we have someone out, the other guys step up and do what they are capable of doing. We needed it tonight, he was really good, the plays that he makes when everything is going crazy, those are plays that are really hard to make, so I thought he did a lot of good things tonight. He’s been great all year.”
On Daniel Theis’ career high performance tonight…
“First couple possessions, I wouldn’t have predicted that. He got beat up pretty good, but he was great, he was a threat at the rim. When other teams go small, you just emphasize the role even more and they were pretty small in there, where he did a great job in getting behind them. The effort plays on the glass were really good. He also protected us at the rim a few times in critical moments as well.”
Daniel Theis
On the key in staying ready for this type of game tonight with a career high…
“The six days, the all-star break was great. Just getting to be with the family and then come back with a fresh mindset for the second part of the season.”
On the team’s offensive success…
“I think it just showed how good and how deep our team is. We have guys that can score 20 every night with Kemba Walker, Jason Tatum, Jalen Brown, Gordon Hayward, and today I was even in the mix. At the end of the day, everyone knows I don’t care about the scoring, I care about the defensive parts, we still have to get better on defense, we gave up a lot tonight, but it was nice. It was nice to have an impact on both ends of the floor.”
Gordon Hayward
On playing well in this building…
“I don’t know… Must be something. It was fun playing tonight. Glad to be back out on the court after the break. Happy we found a way to win. Definitely wasn’t perfect, but a good one to start the road trip."
On Daniel Theis…
"He’s really unselfish, and by that it’s not always passes. He really just gives up his body a lot with his cuts with his screens sealing guys letting us get open looks. You know he got a great feel for the game so he really knows kind of where to be at different points in time whether that’s rolling to rim, half rolling popping up, he’s a really good basketball player and that’s just on that end. Defensively, he has been our anchor all year so I mean he’s really good for us we need him, we need him to play like he did tonight...That’s what I mean by unselfish. I mean that’s who he is, he wants to win and he makes all of us better and that’s something that doesn’t always show up in the stat sheet and you have to really watch the game to understand the kind of impact he’s able to have on games, so I really enjoy playing with him.”
Ryan Saunders
On late-game offensive execution...
"We want to move the ball a little more in terms of moving the ball and getting it back. That will come with time. We got a chunk of our offense in for the time being. For right now, we have one sideline out-of-bounds play, one baseline-out-of-bounds play, and then your fourth-quarter plays. You are trying to navigate everything as players--give those guys a lot of credit because they have done a good job retaining information and not have complete possessions where everyone doesn't look confused. Those guys are doing everything we ask right now."
On whether or not fatigue was a factor in tonight's game...
"We did more switching tonight with certain groups, so that's part of why the contesting was out there. We don't switch to be a sit in the paint team. Naz is still learning--I'm really happy with his game. He's still learning in a lot of ways where he should--if he should be the big in coverage in those situations, especially in the fourth quarter. It's great experience for him. We told that group that if we compete with that same type of spirt, we will have some good games coming up."
Naz Reid
On how tough the Celtics were on the glass…
“They’re real tough, with their guards, their height, Jaylen Brown crashing in and then their bigs. It was hard to check out all of those guys but I attempted to but things didn’t go our way.”
On getting to know new teammates…
“It’s gone really well. It’s always good to meet new people and then have the same interest as you. We pretty much start on the same page and then going forward get that cohesion and things get rolling.”
On progress in rookie season…
“I feel I’m getting really comfortable, just staying positive and know everything will be okay even if you do something bad on the court because your teammates have your back and coach has your back.”
