2/11 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Rockets

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 116-105 defeat to Houston.

Brad Stevens On the game: “I thought that they forced us into being stagnant offensively with their physicality, with their switches, and that hurt us. Then, (James) Harden was great in that stretch and (Russell) Westbrook was great. Those guys are two of the best in the world and they showed it again tonight.” On defending the Rockets “You got to do your best to guard him hard without fouling. I think a lot of teams get tentative, because you’re concerned about the foul and so that was probably part of it. We just didn’t have our normal ball pressure. They put you in a tough spot; they’re good.” On the Celtics appearing to be frustrated tonight: “I don’t know, that’s a good question. Maybe it’s just late or mid-February. Across the league, maybe you see a little bit of that, I don’t know. That’s part of it – I think you’re frustrated when you get beat and you play. You know, they outplayed us. They were really good tonight, made a bunch of tough shots, they’re two best players were awesome. Probably creates some frustration, but I thought our guys battled. We just need to be better. We can’t be as stagnant.” Gordon Hayward On trying to defend the Rockets: You have to play without fouling. It’s definitely easier said than done. They attack and just their ability to hit shots makes you want jump, but certainly we have to be better at that.” On if he felt that the Celtics got frustrated: “We’re all competitive. We’re trying to win, so we lost and it’s frustrating to lose.” On defending James Harden: “Depending on where he was on the court kind of influencing him to go in a certain direction. I think he shot too many free throws. We tried to keep him off the line and that’s easier said than done. We get to play him again, so hopefully we’ll be better the next time.” Jayson Tatum On what went wrong in the second half: “I think they played more physical than we did. I think we just didn’t play with the same intensity as them or match it to win that game.” On defending the Rockets: “It’s tough, that’s the simple way to put it. (They’re) two of the best guys in the league. It’s not going to be just one guy; it takes a collective effort to try to guard them.” On the Celtics appearing to be frustrated tonight: “It was a tough nasty game. (We) tried to grind it out, wasn’t pretty. You know, guys are competitive and want to win, so sometimes you show your emotions. Everybody in here just wants to win, and it’s part of it sometimes.” Kemba Walker On how this game got away from him: “Some bad plays down the stretch. Some bad fouls, especially when we had it to two. I fouled on a 3-point shot. That was just a bad play by myself. Then we got two more of those down the stretch. Offensively, it just wasn’t there. It wasn’t good enough to win this game. They were the aggressors all night and came out with the win.” On the Celtics or himself being frustrated: “I’m not the type of player to play with frustration anyway and I think that’s when I kind of have my worst games, when I’m frustrated. I have to be more conscious of not letting things like that affect me, especially me because I’m one of the leaders on this team. One of the guys the team looks at, so when I get frustrated it kind of triggers down to everybody and everybody starts to get frustrated. I have to be better at not showing my frustration as much as I did tonight.”