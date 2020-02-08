2/7 Arbella Quote Worthy: Hawks vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 112-107 victory over Atlanta.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: How do you keep winning with a player rotation that changes night to night? “Their injury report was deeper than ours. Everybody’s got to roll with the play; we still have guys on the court. We had two All-Stars tonight, so we all have to complement them. We all have to play our best within our roles to help them, and I thought our guys did that. I thought (Marcus) Smart’s defense and his set-up for guys was great,(Enes) Kanter was great with what he usually does, and then Romeo (Langford) was good.” RE: How will you approach your upcoming road trip? “Yeah, really tough. Early game on Sunday, so we’ll get out of here tomorrow afternoon and get ready to try and play our best. I think that Oklahoma City’s had a heck of a year; they present a lot of problems. Excellent, excellent play all the way up and down their lineup. They look really connected. One of my favorite teams to watch in the league this year, so it’ll be a real challenge. And then obviously we’ll cross that bridge, Houston, when we get there.” RE: Can you speak to what you thought of the fan’s reaction to Vince Carter and what is believed to be his final game? “I asked him if it was real, and he said yes, because I keep thinking he’s going to come back and keep surprising everybody. I said this in Atlanta and I mean this: I don’t think there are a lot of guys that can be as accomplished as he has, and transitioned into the mentor role and playing significantly less. I think that would be very difficult, and it’s a great testament to who he is, that he’s willing to do that and to be in a situation where they have a bunch of young guys that are looking for the right leadership and mentorship. Obviously he’s great at it, because everybody just kept resigning him until he decided he wanted to be done. I think that’s a great testament to who he is; kudos to him on a great career. I’ll remember just as fondly this smooth transition to a leader as well as some of the dunks early on in his career.” RE: Is the plan for Jaylen Brown and Daniel Theis to travel on the trip? “Yeah, I think Gordon (Hayward) will be available Sunday, the other two will be day-to-day. We’ll find out more tomorrow; obviously it’s an early game. I haven’t gotten an exact on either one, but we’re taking them on the trip. Hopefully they’ll at least play by Tuesday, but maybe Sunday.” ENES KANTER RE: How do you keep winning these games with people out of the lineup? “I think when someone is going down, people are just stepping up. I want to give a huge shout out to Romeo (Langford). Both ends of the floor, offensively, defensively, he’s playing hard; he’s having fun, he’s learning, so I’m really proud of him. It’s nice to see him grow like that.” RE: Is this the guy (Romeo Langford) you see in practice? “Oh yeah. He’s even harder, oh yeah. He’s always like that. First one in the gym, shooting, staying extra, lifting; it just pays off.” RE: Have you been giving Grant (Williams) some offensive rebounding tips as well? “Oh my god yeah. He’s been a monster, man. He’s going out there, he’s getting all those. He’s making me proud. I’m very happy because I told him even the guy shooting 98% go to every offensive rebound. Try to get them. He’s had unbelievably high basketball IQ. Good teammate.” ROMEO LANGFORD RE: How much more comfortable were you tonight, after starting on Wednesday night? “I was a lot more comfortable. I mean, took me a little bit just to get the rhythm of the game, but once I got running up and down the court a little bit I felt – I felt like I belonged out there.” RE: Did you feel like you “belonged out there” the other night? “Yeah, I did. But this game was just – it just felt different just because I started the last game and then now coming off the bench, which is most likely what I’m going to be doing most – most of the time. Took a while to get used to it a little bit.” RE: How good did it feel to see your shots go down tonight? “It felt good. Because I shoot a lot, practice my shot a lot, and now it’s paying off.”