2/3 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Hawks

BRAD STEVENS
RE: Opening statement:
“I don’t think throwing the ball all over the gym is a good recipe to win. But, we fought, we made some tough plays, we made some timely plays, and we got a lot of good contributions from a lot of people.”
RE: On the play of Grant Williams:
“He was good. I thought he had some big baskets rolling to the rim, he knocked his free throws in, he rebounded, and he protected the rim for us a little bit on a couple of those drives. He was smart at the end on running Trae Young off the line, and not giving him the chance to hit the threes. So, he does a lot of good things. He is getting better.”
RE: On their rough stretch in the fourth quarter:
“Have you ever seen the movie Major League? We pitched like Ricky Vaughn that whole quarter…I don’t know, we just threw it all over the place. I feel like we should apologize to all of the fans sitting around the bleachers.”
RE: On the challenge of slowing down Trae Young:
“It’s a hard cover. We were switching a lot up there, and he would just pull back almost when you were in between the switch and he is shooting from the logo. That’s tough. Our guys did a really good job of keeping their hands back and making sure they didn’t foul him on any of those three pointers. He is good at drawing fouls on those. I think we sent him to the line once for that. We just tried to put as many bodies on him as possible, we tried to put as much length on him as possible. When Gordon, Jayson, and some of those guys were on him, they did a pretty good job of just using their length when they were chasing him all around those screens.”
GORDON HAYWARD
RE: On being the primary ball handler when he was in the game:
“It didn’t feel that much different to be honest. Just because over the course of the game we had so many different guys that could handle it. That is one of our strengths. I had to remind myself early on to come back and get the ball, but I thought it was good. We turned it over way too much tonight, but I think some of that was credit to the way they played. They played hard, they competed, they pressured us. But, we just have to be better in that regard.”
RE: On slowing Trae Young down after a big first quarter:
“He was hitting from really far out, and for some reason it surprised us like we hadn’t seen him do it before. But, I think we made a better effort to force him over the top and just try to be up a little more…He is a tremendously talented player and we are going to see him here again in a couple of days.”
RE: On Vince Carter’s legacy after 22 seasons:
“A great legacy. I remember watching him as a kid, having his shoes as a kid, and I can’t believe he is still playing to be honest. He is still finding ways to impact the game, which is a tribute to him and his work ethic. One of the most athletic players that I have ever played against, and it’s an honor to play against him.”
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: On being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week:
“We are winning, so that’s good. But, it doesn’t really mean much. I just have to continue to make the right plays, continue to get better, and keep inching towards the playoffs.”
RE: On playing shorthanded tonight:
“It was ugly, but we figured it out. We made a lot of mistakes, but we made less mistakes than they did. As we inch towards the playoffs, we have to clean up our habits. We have to do a better job. We can’t take plays off and shoot bad shots…We have to continue to play the right way.”
LLOYD PIERCE
RE: Opening statement:
“I thought our guys competed tonight. We were expecting to play a lot of zone, which we don't normally do, just to try and preserve some bodies and I thought the guys were competitive and allowed us to just play basketball. We were able to throw different combinations that we hadn't used all year: Evan Turner, Jeff and Trae, Treveon. We were just throwing bodies out there and I thought our guys did a really good job of competing and putting themselves in a position to win while we were extremely short handed, which is encouraging to see. Costly turnovers. They did a good job of just keeping us from three-point opportunities in the second half. I think, (that half) was probably the lowest attempts for us in a half all year when we were really shooting the basketball pretty well. But they did a good job of taking that away and putting us in crowds.”
RE: On the second half:
“Some of their guys got going. Tatum was a handful. Just trying to figure out who can guard- we start big, they start small. You put John in a situation where he's trying to guard some of their perimeters. One of the things that Trae did early was got Jaylen a foul and someone else got him a foul. Jaylen Brown, that is. For him to get three fouls and have to sit was really one way we contained him in first half. But they were going to play their guys and their guys really got going. I’m talking about Hayward, Brown and Tatum in that third quarter. To really just create the separation, and once they had the separation we were basically playing catch up from a six-to-eight-point game most of the way. I thought our guys did a really good job just to put themselves back into the game. We were down three, I think, when they had to call a timeout, and we just couldn't get over that hump in the fourth quarter.”
RE: On why he used zone defense:
“Just to throw it off a little bit. We worked on it. Just thinking we may have to use it, and it's one of those deals you want to try and use it in the first half and see if you can get some chemistry and some coordination when doing it. I didn't know what we were going to look like in the second half in terms of fouls and who we would need to play, but just to have that as a backup. I thought we did a good job. We gave up the three on the first play and just like anything, just inappropriate help on that play. But the second possession was pretty good. We went to a full-court press and got a turnover in the third quarter. So just trying to change and give us some different looks. We crossed-matched a lot with Jaylen and Jayson Tatum and Hayward, even. We were trying to blitz some of the pick-and-rolls. We got caught coming out of the timeout where we weren't on the same page. But then the other time, we were able to get some steals and some great hands. Jeff was great in the passing lanes on the ball. Just getting deflections and get himself some easy opportunities, but just trying to throw some different looks to give ourselves a chance defensively.”
JOHN COLLINS
RE: On being outsized inside:
“I feel like the injuries and the bumps and bruises of the season were wearing on us tonight. Missing Bruno, missing Alex. We definitely had to play a little small ball tonight. That’s what happens when you play small. You give up some offensive rebounds.”
RE: On the physical toll:
“Every night, the way I play, how hard I play; hitting rolling, dunking, running. It comes with being a power forward in this league and having to play ‘five’ sometimes.”
RE: How do you compensate for the lack of players available?
“That’s the toughest part is just trying to figure that out. You just have to go with the flow and see which guys are giving you production, who’s guarding who well enough to stay in, whether to switch or not. Just make adjustments as the game goes on.”
KEVIN HUERTER
RE: On being shorthanded:
“Obviously there was a size difference tonight. We were just plugging in, trying to find different lineups. Evan Turner was back for us and played great. He hadn’t played in a little while. Just different guys we were throwing out there that we haven’t had a lot of minutes together on the court. It’s tough to make excuses. Every team has people out. They have Kemba out and Marcus Smart out. At the end of the day, you have to go out there and play.”
RE: On playing together with different players than usual:
“It’s definitely an adjustment. There was a size difference tonight. At every position, we were trying to figure it out, use our quickness and try to box out as much as we can. Hopefully John could just grab as many rebounds as he could. It was tough. Everyone is playing out of position. We brought Jeff Teague here and he’s probably played more two than point guard just because of all the injuries we’ve had. Everybody just has to adjust.”
TRAE YOUNG
RE: On playing shorthanded:
“It’s super tough. Obviously, we’re already the youngest team in the league when everybody’s healthy. But when we have two, three of our starters out and one of our main guys coming off the bench, it’s tough. We have to mix in some lineups, trying to make it work. That’s the NBA. We’ve got to try to figure it out and figure out how to get some wins.”
RE: On Atlanta’s different lineups:
“I think it’s just trying to figure out how to play with this type of lineup. There were a lot of times when I was jumping in the air and passing expecting someone to be in the corner and it just wasn’t there. It’s just a different type of lineup. We haven’t played this way, we haven’t played this type of lineup. We don’t necessarily have that type of chemistry where I know somebody’s going to be in that corner, or somebody’s going to be slashing at this time. So that’s going to cause turnovers. I turned the ball over way too much tonight. That’s a big part of why we lost.”
