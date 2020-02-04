2/3 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Hawks

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 123-115 victory over Atlanta.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Opening statement: “I don’t think throwing the ball all over the gym is a good recipe to win. But, we fought, we made some tough plays, we made some timely plays, and we got a lot of good contributions from a lot of people.” RE: On the play of Grant Williams: “He was good. I thought he had some big baskets rolling to the rim, he knocked his free throws in, he rebounded, and he protected the rim for us a little bit on a couple of those drives. He was smart at the end on running Trae Young off the line, and not giving him the chance to hit the threes. So, he does a lot of good things. He is getting better.” RE: On their rough stretch in the fourth quarter: “Have you ever seen the movie Major League? We pitched like Ricky Vaughn that whole quarter…I don’t know, we just threw it all over the place. I feel like we should apologize to all of the fans sitting around the bleachers.” RE: On the challenge of slowing down Trae Young: “It’s a hard cover. We were switching a lot up there, and he would just pull back almost when you were in between the switch and he is shooting from the logo. That’s tough. Our guys did a really good job of keeping their hands back and making sure they didn’t foul him on any of those three pointers. He is good at drawing fouls on those. I think we sent him to the line once for that. We just tried to put as many bodies on him as possible, we tried to put as much length on him as possible. When Gordon, Jayson, and some of those guys were on him, they did a pretty good job of just using their length when they were chasing him all around those screens.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: On being the primary ball handler when he was in the game: “It didn’t feel that much different to be honest. Just because over the course of the game we had so many different guys that could handle it. That is one of our strengths. I had to remind myself early on to come back and get the ball, but I thought it was good. We turned it over way too much tonight, but I think some of that was credit to the way they played. They played hard, they competed, they pressured us. But, we just have to be better in that regard.” RE: On slowing Trae Young down after a big first quarter: “He was hitting from really far out, and for some reason it surprised us like we hadn’t seen him do it before. But, I think we made a better effort to force him over the top and just try to be up a little more…He is a tremendously talented player and we are going to see him here again in a couple of days.” RE: On Vince Carter’s legacy after 22 seasons: “A great legacy. I remember watching him as a kid, having his shoes as a kid, and I can’t believe he is still playing to be honest. He is still finding ways to impact the game, which is a tribute to him and his work ethic. One of the most athletic players that I have ever played against, and it’s an honor to play against him.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: On being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week: “We are winning, so that’s good. But, it doesn’t really mean much. I just have to continue to make the right plays, continue to get better, and keep inching towards the playoffs.” RE: On playing shorthanded tonight: “It was ugly, but we figured it out. We made a lot of mistakes, but we made less mistakes than they did. As we inch towards the playoffs, we have to clean up our habits. We have to do a better job. We can’t take plays off and shoot bad shots…We have to continue to play the right way.”