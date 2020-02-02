2/1 Arbella Quote Worthy: 76ers vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 116-95 victory over Philadelphia.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Energy early in the game: “Yeah, you know we talked a lot – I mean, if the ball gets into the operating area too deep against these guys it’s hard because they’re so big and strong, and we saw a few examples of that tonight, specifically with (Ben) Simmons getting us on some actions. But I thought our guys really tried to pressure as well as they could and push things out. And we were also fortunate; I thought the start of the third quarter neither team was playing very well and we were just fortunate to hit a few more shots at that moment than they did. They got some open ones, so, that’s usually when you look back – there’s usually a little bit of two tales there.” RE: Jaylen Brown: “He’s been really good. I said the other day, you know, we’ve talked all along, it’s more important all along to be playing like an all-star than to be named one. And nobody exemplifies that better. He’s done a great job. I think that he played really well the other night, but tonight he was – he was really good. Very aggressive, very good at picking his spots. But he came out – even on that first possession you knew he was going to be – you know – ready to roll.” RE: Second unit: “They’ve been good for – for the last few games. Certainly, on that road trip, you know, that Semi (Ojeleye)/Grant (Williams) 4/5 is not traditional, but it is very strong. It’s hard to post because they are so strong. And they can both move their feet and guard. So you’re able to switch a lot with that group and not lose a whole lot from a perimeter defense standpoint. And then, you know, we’re a little bit bigger around them with our wings; we’ve got a lot of versatility. So that’s been good, and just keep playing within what they do best. But that’s been a good combination the last couple weeks.” RE: How did you limit Joel Embiid and win the Center matchup? “That’s a good question; I think – you know, he’s not going to do that. He’s not going to have that kind of night very often. He’s an unreal player. And obviously we have the utmost respect for him. And I thought (Daniel) Theis played as hard as he could, but you can play as hard as you can against that guy sometimes and the ball goes in and there’s not much you can do about it from a physical standpoint. We’re just trying to make it as hard as possible, but probably more one of those nights from him than – than anything special that we did.” RE: Was this one of the bigger wins of the season? “I don’t think – I don’t know. I think there were some good moments, obviously. I felt we – there were a lot of moments to get better from and again, obviously they missed some shots, start of the third; it would’ve gotten a bit more dicey if a couple of those would’ve gone in. So, I’m not ranking them; we’re moving on one game and a time and they’re all worth one. So, we’ll move onto Atlanta and try to play well there. It’ll be tough.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: You did have it going tonight; what was behind it? “Trying to be aggressive. Trying to get a win. I haven’t played as well against Philly as I would have liked the first three times so tonight I wanted to make sure I left my imprint on the game.” RE: Your team finding ways to be successful with guys missing: “That is what a season is; ups and downs. We just have to continue to find ways to win and get better in different avenues. We have had some injuries and had some people out but we are still on the right track. Heading into all-star break we want to ramp it up a little bit and start cleaning up a bunch of habits inching towards the playoffs.” RE: How hard have you worked to improve your ball handling skills? “Just trying to get better out there. I have been working on my game since I came into the league continuing to put the time in and make sacrifices whatever it takes. I am going to continue to get better. That it is, it, man the proof is in the work. You just keep working and keep getting better. Just keep raising my level.” MARCUS SMART RE: How are you feeling; looks like you took another shot there? “Another one exactly. I am sore so we will see in the morning how I am feeling. It is sore so hopefully I can play. But like I said we will just have to reevaluate tomorrow.” RE: Success against the Sixers tonight: “It felt good. The Sixers are a really good team and they have done a really good job preparing for us and coming out and executing against us. Tonight we just wanted to go out and do what we do and that is to play the game of basketball the right way. To just play together and it felt good. We have seen when we actually come out and execute the game plan and do what we are supposed to do the outcome the majority of the time for us. But it was good to play against Al (Horford), it was good to see Al back here, it was good to finally see Al out there on the court again. We missed Al here. Al is loved here but it was good.”