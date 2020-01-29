1/28 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Heat

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 109-101 victory over Miami.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the second unit: “We were able to keep that lead to around eight to 11 points in the fourth quarter with Gordon and Kemba on the bench. Those were valuable minutes. Jaylen made a bunch of buckets with that group. I thought that Brad’s two threes were huge and Grant was really huge on both ends. Semi was really good too. All three of them were really good.” RE: On Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown: “They’re good. They’re good players. Jaylen’s been out of the lineup some with injuries. Obviously he’s had a great year. Gordon’s had a good rhythm the last few games and has played pretty well. They made timely baskets. I thought everybody did. Everybody was really about making the right next play. We knew this was going to be hard. They’re a really good team. I don’t want to discount that they’re on the second night of a back-to-back. Our guys knew we had to play really well to win.” RE: On Gordon Hayward getting to the foul line: “He goes in there, has that long step, slows down, and often times people go straight up. But tonight he was able to get some guys off balance and get to the line.” RE: On a difficult three-game road trip: “It’s been a hard couple of days for everybody. It’s been a hard trip. Obviously, the games are tough. I’m happy that we played a bit better, so we’ll see if we can build on it on Thursday.” RE: On Miami HEAT’s zone: “We’ve been great against it all year. They morphed it a little bit. Instead of a 2-3 look, they had more of a 1-3-1 look, so we had to change our attack at halftime. Guys did a really good job at attacking it. Once we got a comfortable rhythm against it, we were a little bit better. It’s hard to score on those guys. They put two of their three best athletes on the floor on top, and those guys are long. Butler got a lot of steals and Derrick Jones is good up there, Adebayo as well. It’s a hard zone to play against.” RE: On not allowing big Miami HEAT runs: “We were stagnant in the first half against their zone. They made that run, but we never really relinquished and stayed in striking distance the entire time. We always answered when they took the lead or tied. I think that’s huge. It’s a big part of winning a road game for sure.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: On the game: “It was a big win. I think every game is a big win. They all count the same. I think tonight was a good bounce-back win for us as well. I’m proud of the effort and the execution. It was a great win." RE: On the reason for the team coming together on defense: “Just our focus, executing the game plan and everyone trying to do their job on each possession. I think when we do that we’re tough. We have to do that every game. It’s a focus.” RE: On what led to you getting to the line more tonight: “I think it was just trying to have an attacking mindset. I think their zone stifled us for a little bit there. It’s a tough zone. They do a good job at it.” RE: On the key to breaking their zone: “The key was trying to get the ball into the middle there. They do a good job. Their big guys are up. It’s a lot different than most zones, so sometimes it’s hard to see and they make you kind of hold the ball up at the top. It stifled us there for a little bit, but we started to get into the teeth of the zone there and we were getting easy stuff.” KEMBA WALKER RE: On what turned the game around in the second half: “We went into the locker room and watched some film. Moving the basketball, getting guys into the middle, being aggressive and being able to make some plays is what turned the game around.” RE: On winning two games out of their road trip: “Just being tough and being resilient and staying together. Like for me personally, I’ve been struggling a lot, but my teammates they kept me up. They keep me confident and make sure I’m not worried about the misses. Just keep playing the game and keep things flowing. That’s what we did. That was a huge win. Everyone came in and did a great job playing their roles tonight. It was a great team win.” RE: On Gordon and Jaylen’s performance without Jayson Tatum: “It was good. Those two guys work so hard on their games. I’m excited for them. They’re being aggressive and are making plays. They know that when one of our main scorers are out that they have to pick up the slack a little bit. That’s what those two guys did.” RE: On Gordon Hayward getting to the free throw line a lot tonight: “It’s always nice for anyone to get to the free throw line. It was great to see him aggressive. That’s what’s most important. Seeing him aggressive and making plays just like he normally does. I’m happy for him." JAYLEN BROWN RE: On key in tonight’s win: “Just being connected. Coming out with the right mentality. I think we did that tonight and it showed.” RE: On what is leading to the team’s success while the team is battling injuries: “Just the right approach. You have to come out and play physical. Come out and play physical and hard on both ends no matter who’s out there or who’s hurt. Every team has injuries. It just comes down to who wants it the most. So if we want to win we have to act like it.”