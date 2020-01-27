1/26 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Pelicans

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 123-108 defeat to New Orleans.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the process of deciding to do a Kobe Bryant tribute to start the game: “Alvin walked into my office and said, ‘Let’s do this.’ And I said, ‘Sounds great.’” RE: On Jayson Tatum and Enes Kanter: “Jayson is pretty close to being back. I think he will go through some more stuff tomorrow and be day-to-day. Enes will not be at Miami and he is questionable as of now for the Golden State game.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: On what the initial shock was like when the news about Kobe Bryant broke before the game today: “I didn’t know that it was real to be honest. I definitely looked it up for myself. I was heartbroken. Heartbroken for his family. Being a father, my stomach is hurting. It still is hurting. There’s nothing that you can say to make it better but certainly I’m praying for him and his family. It’s just so tragic. It was tough today. It was definitely tough. I’ve had a relationship with him and he’s been nice enough to take his time and show me things. He’d text me, the messages he sent me. It was tough.” RE: On how difficult it was to play a game tonight, so soon after the news broke: “My stomach is still hurting. It was hard to play today. Mentally, there were a lot of guys that weren’t themselves with the news and I don’t blame them. It’s very, very tough.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: On what was going through his head during the pregame ceremony and when both teams took the 24 second call to start off the game: “It’s tough. Kobe is part of the game so much and to hear the news of him and his daughter. I woke up from a nap today and I don’t think I’ll ever forget where I was at and what time it was and things like that because it was the last thing you wanted or expected to hear. It’s tough.” RE: On mimicking Kobe’s free throw routine that he still uses to this day: “To be honest I stole his free throw routine. One, two, three, spin. Yeah I was on his free throw routine. I’m kind of lost for words to be honest with you. Part of how I picked up to play basketball was because of him. He inspired so much and it’s so tough that I never got to shake his hand. I was looking forward to that day. I never got to meet Kobe Bryant or go to play against him. I am extremely inspired and honored to be able to play and celebrate his name.”