1/20 Arbella Quote Worthy: Lakers vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 139-107 victory over Los Angeles.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Was this the kind of game the team needed? “Yeah, I mean, we needed to play well. You know, that doesn’t guarantee results, but we had a – like I said this morning, we had a great film session yesterday that was very much like there’s a lot of things that we can control, and control better than we have. That doesn’t guarantee you’re going to make shots, and things are going to go your way like this. We were fortunate to put the ball in the basket quite a bit, but we really competed on both ends. That was good. It’s good to be as close to full as we’ve been, from a health standpoint. I’m hoping that we can maintain that and build off of it.” RE: Turning things around after struggling at the beginning of the game with the Lakers’ size: “Well I think if – if you couldn’t tell the level on film that you were getting ready to play against, you could feel it the first two minutes. I mean, it was high level. They were coming at you. And our guys – I thought Gordon (Hayward)’s three was huge and then he got the driving layup, like that settled us down. And then everybody else took off from there. I thought we had a bunch of rim reads that weren’t very good in the first quarter but after that we were better about making the right play, getting guys off their feet, playing off two feet, and then it opened up some opportunities at the end of the game. But they’re so long in there, and they do a good job mixing up defenses, and they’ve got good defenders, so we knew we had to move them side-to-side. Our only chance was our speed, to do that, and I thought our guys did a good job of that.” RE: Success on offensive glass and the decision to tighten up the rotation based on size match-ups: “Yeah, it’s hard. I mean they’re a hard team to play against because of their size, because, you know – usually they have AD (Anthony Davis) being on a minutes restriction probably hurt them, obviously, because when he’s not playing – the less he’s playing, the better for everybody else. But, that allows them when he’s not on a minutes restriction, they usually keep him in and then rest LeBron (James) then bring LeBron back in. And so, they put you at a size disadvantage with 48 minutes of those two guys being the focal point. Not only there, but at a couple of other spots. And so, the offensive rebounding was a result of ball movement and body movement. That opens up – and then Enes’s (Kanter) effort – but I think that opens up opportunities when you make – you make people jump at shots and you move it side to side and you break down the defense. When you stay in isolation, it’s hard to get rebounds.” RE: Importance of Jaylen Brown’s energy and aggressiveness: “Jaylen’s energy’s always good. And, but, we needed everybody today. I thought everybody played well. But I thought that he – like I said, Gordon’s early – early buckets settled us down and then Jaylen kind of took off after that, made some good plays when (Jayson) Tatum came back in in his second stint; he was great. You know, Kemba (Walker) was pretty steady all the way through. But those guys – everybody – we needed everybody’s energy tonight. I mean that – that hit us square in the face at the start of the game.” JAYSON TATUM RE: Was that the response to the last three games that you were looking for? “I thought we bounced back pretty well, especially playing the top team in the West. We lost three in a row, so we were just looking to come out, obviously get a win, and just play with more intensity and more energy throughout the game.” RE: What kind of influence did Enes Kanter have in building that lead? “Enes has played great all year. He’s a monster down there. I thought – he gets every offensive rebound, and he finishes around the rim. He definitely gives us a spark off the bench that we need.” RE: Did you get any flashbacks to a couple of years ago with Jaylen Brown’s dunk on LeBron James? “That was a hell of a play by Jaylen. He’s so gifted, especially athletically. I was surprised. I didn’t think he was going to dunk it. Especially up vertical. Jaylen’s a hell of an athlete and a hell of a player. RE: Who got LeBron James better? “I’m going to say me.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: How were you able to sustain that early pressure and turn things around? “Just heavy ball pressure and trying to make it tough. They’re a good team and we just tried to make it tough all night.