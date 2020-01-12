1/11 Arbella Quote Worthy: Pelicans vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 140-105 victory over New Orleans.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Career high 41 points for Jayson Tatum in only three quarters of play: “I mean, he was really good, obviously, but I thought the game started with he and others attacking the basket. And more importantly, the ball hitting the second side of the floor a lot, which we needed. It’s a huge emphasis going into today. And then, you know, I thought he made the right play and obviously made a ton of shots.” RE: What did you correct from the losing streak to today? “I think you have to keep doing it …I don’t know about correcting it, right? There just has to be a conscious thing; some days it feels better than others because the ball’s going in. But today was really two things on the board: pressure the ball the way we want to pressure the ball on defense and get the ball to the second side. So, we tried to run a little bit more of our movement, a little bit more of our stuff that generates that. Few more touches across the floor. And guys did a really good job kind of sticking with it; sometimes it’ll go away from that if the game – if you make some shots and the game feels – the basket feels big.” RE: What allowed Enes Kanter to have such a good night? “Well first of all, I mean, they were obviously, you know, second on a back-to-back, short-handed. But he’s been pretty consistent with his ability to score in the paint and – and rebound the ball. And I joked with him that would go back in there and miss one and pad his stats and then put it in – and he did. But, I don’t think he did it – I don’t think he did it on purpose but I at least enjoyed that for myself. So, he’s a really good rebounder and he’s got a wonderful tough. That’s the thing that we’ve seen, certainly, in the last two months.” RE: Building confidence and moving the ball in transition to beat New Orleans down the floor: “Again, I think that the key is just do it. I said this earlier today, that there’s not a lot of panic in our building the last three games. I mean, we would’ve liked to have played better Washington and San Antonio. You know, Philly I thought we did a lot more good things than bad. So we felt like we were heading in the right direction. This morning when we came to work, it felt like we were going to be ready to go tonight. So, you know, it doesn’t always mean you’re going to play well; doesn’t always mean the ball’s going to go in the basket. But I think that we still have to get ready for Chicago and, you know, try to do it again.” RE: How much better Jayson Tatum is at finishing at the rim: “I just think he’s going to be ever-improving. He had a couple of really good finishes with both hands early in the game. And but he also, I thought, had the right mindset attack. It helps when you start off these forty-point games with a couple of layups, which he got. Couple off his effort, couple off bigs sealing for him, and then he got a couple steals and now the basket feels a little bit bigger and some of those threes go down. But the finishing’s going to be really important. And we’ve talked about – we’ve talked a lot about how best to do that, but I think he’s had a great year. But I think he can get better.” ENES KANTER RE: Brad Stevens said you were focused this morning at shoot-around. What did you get back to in this game? “We were focused. We were really focused obviously after the three losses. It was very tough for us and I think we were just watching a lot of clips and just went to the basics. We were just going to go out there and put more effort in. Everybody was focused and we just went out there and had fun." RE: What does the home win do for the confidence of this team? “Very important obviously after three tough losses just coming here and getting our confidence back. I think we have fifty more games and we are just going to go on the road, so I think it is very important for us to just get everything from our own crowd.” RE: What gets you into a good rhythm? “I will just say rebounds, because a lot of people just say buckets or points or whatever. For me, obviously it is just rebounds. That always gets me going.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: What did you guys get back to tonight? “I think this morning I talked about getting easy buckets if I remember correctly, and I feel like we got a lot of those tonight. It started on the defensive end and we were able to get something in transition, some layups, open three’s and that’s a key for us. To just run on people and use our strengths which is our athleticism and our speed. I think it started on the defensive end but then I think we did a really good job moving the ball from side to side like I said finding easy shots.” RE: How much ball pressure is effort? “Well I think sometimes there are certain people in the league you can’t ball pressure as much so it can be game-to-game. Certainly a lot of defense is effort and a lot of it is trying to bring energy and there is going to be mistakes made. So being able to rotate and help somebody else and help the helper. I thought when we bring the energy and have a little extra pep we are definitely a lot better. We are not going to be perfect, but like I said then we can try and cover for one another.”