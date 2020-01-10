1/8 Arbella Quote Worthy: Spurs vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 129-114 defeat to San Antonio.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the game overall: “We didn’t play hard at the start of the game and that’s what got us beat. The thing that was, I mean, so, we’re responsible for getting beat and the Spurs are responsible for beating us. But obviously the most, you know, whatever the call is, the call is; whatever Kemba (Walker) said to get kicked out he said, whatever I said to get a tech I said. But, you know, obviously there was a lot we could’ve controlled up that point and after that point and played better. So, doesn’t really matter. I do think I probably should’ve started by saying, you know, it’s – I’m sure the Celtics have already addressed this as an organization, but if not, then I apologized to the Spurs for what happened out of the stands and that can being thrown. I told Pop (Gregg Popovich) after the game I’m really sorry that they had to experience that. I hope that person’s not allowed in an NBA arena again.” RE: Are bad starts becoming a pattern? “No. We didn’t play hard enough. San Antonio played hard; we didn’t. San Antonio played great. We hoped a few shots went in that we could stay afloat. But we’re not playing hard enough, last two games. Bottom line. Other teams deserve credit for beating us. Washington played great. I don’t want to take anything away from them. San Antonio was awesome. They were awesome against the Bucks. But if you’re not going to – if you’re not going to play to your max, then you’re going to get beat in this league. Often badly.” RE: Are missed shots leading to defensive lapses? “I don’t know what leads to what, but I know that they best teams that I’ve been a part of – and a lot of these guys have been on them – didn’t matter. Kept guarding all the way through it. You competed all the way through it. And this team’s been great about that this year; we’re in a funk the last two games. But you know, at the end of the day, we get to play tomorrow night, and if we don’t play hard again then we’ll be pounded again.” RE: Rationale for Tacko Fall’s first first-half minutes: “I mean, we brought him up so that – because we believe in him. Obviously (LaMarcus) Aldridge is a tough guy to guard. (Jakob) Poeltl’s a tough guy to guard. They’re different in how they play. And I thought maybe it would give us a shot in the arm, because nothing else was seeming to do that.” RE: Did you see signs of this slump coming? “I don’t know about that. I don’t know about that. I don’t think you ever see it coming. I think you know you’re going to go through this during the regular season, and it’s just a matter of if you stop it or not. You know? And I thought in the first half they were so – they played with so much purpose and so much intent. And we played just sloppy. And I think there’s just a level of competitive effort that it takes to be in a game, let alone win a game, and so we just didn’t have it tonight.” KEMBA WALKER RE: First ejection of your career. Can you take us through the call from your vantage point? “I thought I was being nice. I thought the ref missed a call, and I just voiced my opinion a little bit. The rest was history.” RE: What kind of effect did this moment have on this game? “Not a good one. I wish, obviously, that I didn’t get ejected because it definitely just swung the game right back into their favor. We were definitely on a run and making our way back, and after that little incident it kind of didn’t go the right direction.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: Slow start: “I think first off, credit to the other team. They were definitely hitting some shots; some of them were well-contested shots. Also, at the same time we were getting wide open shots too that we were just missing. Certainly we have to find a way to bring more energy and be a little bit more disruptive on a defensive end, and maybe we can get some open layups first and get to the free throw line. But we have another opportunity tomorrow, and that is the beautiful part about the NBA. There is no time to dwell on this one, and it is going to be another team that is really good tomorrow.” RE: What happened with the Spurs’ 17-3 run after Kemba Walker’s ejection? “They kind of cut our momentum there but I think they got five free throws. I don’t remember exactly the sequence that happened after that, but I think it was more of the same from the first half after that. They were hitting shots and we weren’t, and we weren’t getting the stops we needed so defensively we just have to be better.”