1/6 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Wizards

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 99-94 defeat to Washington.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On what tonight’s game: “I don't want to take any credit away. I think, ultimately, it's a hard league to win [in]. These guys have won three of their last five against good teams, and so they're doing a lot of great things. And they deserve the credit for that. We were bad, but obviously they played a great role in that, so credit to them. I thought that the players played great coaching was great. Hats off.” RE: On the start of the game: “It’s three tough starts in row for our team. I think we're down double figures in all three games this weekend, so, you know, we had started better in three weeks prior to that, but for whatever reason haven’t started well on this trip or this set of games.” RE: On coming back from big leads in the past: “You know, I don't know that we've really come back from a fourth quarter deficit. I mean, those first quarter ones are a little bit different. Maybe there is, Adam. That’s a good question. I don't think that that's why we got outplayed I think that they outplayed us.” RE: On Ish Smith: “Ish has success against everyone. Ish is good. Real good. I don’t know if you watched the Denver game but he was ridiculous in that one too. Fourth quarter he was amazing. He's on skates right now and he's feeling a great rhythm. You know, when he gets going downhill at your bigs he does a great job if he doesn't have a layup of just keeping his dribble alive. Dribbling it back out, on one on one, did that on a number of occasions. Puts your defense in a real bind when a guy like [Anzejs] Pasecniks is rolling hard to the rim with great energy, so we didn't handle it great but he also made a lot of tough shots. You know, it's a great example of playing a guy when he's in a great groove. You have to break his rhythm and we didn’t do that.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: On if they were surprised by how the Wizards played tonight: “No, they just came out and played really well. Ish Smith dominated the game—had a really good game. Got to give him credit, where credit is do.” RE: On how the Wizards were able to win tonight: “Just from the start of the game. You guys saw it out there. We just didn’t match their intensity. They outplayed us and they won.” RE: On why the Celtics have had a couple of games where they have started the game slow: “Long season. For whatever reason, we just got to do a better job. We came out slow today, but it’s a long game. We got to be able to pick it up and have each other’s back in certain aspects and find ways to win. Today was a winnable game despite the slow start and we dropped the ball.” RE: On the biggest reason for Boston’s poor shooting performance: “I think it was just one of those nights. I think that we got a lot of open looks. I think we turned the ball over a little bit too much, including myself. It was just one of those nights. Washington, we give credit to them, but at the same time we got to be better, and we will be better. We just got to be ready for the next game, put this one behind us.” RE: On if he thought Boston was going to win the game after tying it 80-80: “I definitely thought we were going to pull it out, but Ish started the fourth lights out. He hit a couple of jump shots that got the crowd into it and we never could really bounce back. But credit to them again, they outplayed us today. We missed a lot of open shots. We missed a lot easy ones. We could have won this game but we didn’t. Get ready for the next one.” RE: On how he thought Ish Smith played tonight: “A lot of respect for Ish. He definitely is a game changer, for sure, even back when he was in Detroit. Being alert to him, his speed and what he is capable of. He just got super comfortable out there and he just made play, after play, after play.” JAYSON TATUM RE: On the tonight’s game and the Wizards: “They played harder than we did. We were not aggressive enough. They deserve all the credit. They outplayed us.” RE: On what they learned from tonight’s game: “We have to have better starts. That starts with myself and the rest of the starters. We cannot dig ourselves in a hole like that night in and night out.” RE: n what he wants to improve on: “Get to the free-throw line more. I didn’t shoot any free throws tonight, so I gotta do better.” RE: On having the Boston fans in the crowd: “That felt good. Celtics fans travel and we really appreciate it.”