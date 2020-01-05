1/3 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Hawks

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 109-106 victory over Atlanta.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Did the Celtics make things hard on themselves tonight? “No, that was what I expected out of Atlanta. I mean, they’ve had four days; they came off a big win in Orlando. Got everybody healthy. They were great. You know, they gave us fits last year. Their offense, with all the spacing and Trae Young’s creativity on the pick-and-roll and those other guys did a great job on the pick-and-roll and that didn’t surprise me at all. I mean, obviously you want to score a little bit more than we did at the start of the game, but we dug ourselves a hole. But we stayed the course and found a way; I thought – I thought that this was going to be really hard tonight.” RE: So many different players making big plays in the fourth quarter: “I mean, it’s important. I thought the best play of the fourth quarter was clearly (Daniel) Theis’ block. To have the wherewithal to take away the three-pointer when they had no time outs in a two-point game was outstanding. You see a lot of guys back up, be safe. Those guards shake and raise and then they get a rhythm three and you lose the game. You know, worse thing that should happen in that situation is you go to overtime because he drives it to the rim. And Theis had the – that’s a big-time basketball play. I mean, it sounds easy when we all sit here and talk about it, but it’s in the – in the throes of the game and knowing that Trae is capable of getting to the rim on anybody, that’s a huge, huge play.” RE: Toughness, or lack of it: “Yeah. Out-toughed for the first eleven minutes; they were playing super-fast and super-physical in the first eleven minutes and then got a little bit going for us at the end of the first quarter. Played a pretty good second quarter. We got it back to two. And then it was anybody’s ballgame the rest of the way because they were in a rhythm. And so that’s what makes it tough. I thought they played really hard; they play on top of a lot of cuts and skill wouldn’t get back-cut. They played with tremendous energy and effort. They’re very talented, as we all know. And that’s part of it. Disappointed, probably, in how we started, but not surprised in how they started.” RE: Jaylen Brown’s two plays shifting the energy at the end of the first quarter: “I thought that we finally started – when we had Grant (Williams), Enes (Kanter), you know, Brad Wanamaker, those guys came off the bench and gave us a much-needed lift, and then everybody else followed suit.” RE: Jayson Tatum’s growth areas: “I just think we talk about it all the time, about whenever he’s very aggressive, that’s a good thing for us. And I think when you are aggressive then it’s about making the right read, playing off two feet, slowing down a little in those congested areas. That’s where those guys that are a little bit older in the league, it just seems like they’re playing a slow game with some of those steps in the way that they let the defense tell them what to do. And that’s just something that you get used to over time. But I’m encouraged by the aggressiveness; the assertiveness is good.” DANIEL THEIS RE: Block on Trae Young to end the game: “I knew we were up two, and as soon as I switched on him I knew he wanted to take the three to win the game because he had made a bunch in the game. Just tried to take away the shot; he wanted to cross over and he probably would have beaten me for a layup but I think he just wanted the game winner. I just tried to take away the shot and I was right there to block it.” RE: How were you able to stay in front of him? “Just try and be really close because like I said, I was expecting him to go for the game-winner; to shoot the three. If he beats me to the rim, worst-case we go to overtime.” RE: How were you able to close out this team? “Defensive end. We played really bad defense in the first quarter. We gave up so many dunks and layups. We didn’t play connected as a team and obviously it was an adjustment without Kemba (Walker). Kemba is our main ball handler and everybody had to step up and find a rhythm, and overall in the second half we put in on the pick-and-rolls. We had so many steals and got some easy layups on the other end, so that is how we got to defend.” MARCUS SMART RE: What led to falling behind so early? “Just wasn’t ready. We had a lot of open shots; a lot of good looks that just didn’t fall. I think that tricked our defense. Fortunately for us it didn’t get too out of hand. We were able to come back and stabilize that game and come out with a win. It is just something that we have to clean up; really really clean up, and try to limit those type of games and those type of quarters and those types of halves as much as we can.” RE: Your three in the fourth quarter: “I was just trying to get a quick one and of course they had been going at me the whole game and I knew that they would, and the initial play wasn’t there. I just made a read and they left me open, and I took the shot. To the bench, I just told them just keep leaving me open.” RE: In what ways did this win exemplify you guys as a team? “We have been saying all year how gritty and determined we are. We got down, and you see a lot of teams get down like that against a really good Atlanta Hawks team and they give up. We stayed the course, we stayed the game plan, and we came out with the victory in the end.”