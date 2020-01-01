12/31 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Hornets
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On putting Charlotte away in the fourth quarter:
“They are a hard team to play against and they’ve been good here. It’s been hard to separate from them by a number of teams. I thought our guys made enough plays to kind of keep us at bay as we were struggling to stop them. Once we got a few stops we had a couple effort plays that I thought went our way and kind of separated the game which was good.”
RE: On late sequence of second chance points for Boston:
“Yeah the wings were active to the glass on a couple of those, [Enes] Kanter was active to the glass and those were big plays. Kanter got the put pack in transition which was a big play, I thought. They were playing small and trying to spread us out at that time so we needed to be able to win the interior while that was happening.”
RE: On the importance of having a guy like Kanter to come in off the bench and rebound:
“He’s an awfully good rebounder and he’s good in the paint and has good touch. He brings a lot of good things to the table. For us, right now, it’s really important – I can really feel all the lack of guys that play that position when you get past those three right now, especially at the end of the game when you’re looking to sub and there is nobody there. Those guys are holding down the fort and playing a lot of minutes and doing a lot of good things for us.”
RE: On Tatum looking for his shot more tonight:
“He’s not going to force it usually. I think he got into the paint and made some plays. He got a couple of ones to go there in the first half and then kind of opened the floodgates for him. The one that he hit – I think it was a five point game – when he drove it left and looked like he bobbled it a little bit and then shot it from 12 feet was a huge play. They were playing physical at that time and we were struggling to get a clean look and we just needed to see the ball go through the net. He made a lot of good plays today.”
GORDON HAYWARD
RE: On the bounce-back win tonight:
“It was a good bounce-back win for us. I think we tightened it up defensively – I think that was the big key we were trying to focus on after some slippage – I think that was biggest deal for us.”
RE: On what was feeling good his first game back after a foot injury:
“I finally got a couple of threes to go down. I found some rhythm out there so that was important for me moving forward and I’ll try to build off this one.”
RE: On Enes Kanter’s career-high six blocks tonight:
“I didn’t realize it was six blocks. That’s pretty big time. He’s been telling people he’s a stop sign. I hope that he’s going to continue to be a stop sign for us. We need him on that end.”
KEMBA WALKER
RE: On what it was like coming back to Charlotte again:
“I felt really, really good. Like you said, a little less emotional, but it was fun. It’s just always fun to see my old friends, my old teammates, the people that work around the building that take care of this place, just a lot of old faces. It was fun.”
RE: On what you do as a point guard when a team is focusing on you such as what Devonte’ Graham is currently going through and how you handled it:
“You just learn. You learn, you grow, you adapt and he’s doing a great job and he’s showing the whole NBA how good of a player he is, and that kind of attention is going to come. You have to accept it. It’s kind of a respect thing. He just has to embrace it, which he’s doing. I’m so proud of him and the work he’s put in and how good of a player he’s become. I’m super happy for him. He deserves it.”
RE: On if he has spoken to Graham recently:
“I talk to him all the time. I talk to him all the time – not much advice – just keep going. Like I said, I’m just super happy for him. I talk to all these guys all the time. I watch every game whenever I get the opportunity to, so there’s not much I can say. I’m just letting him go through the process and he’s only going to get better.”
JAMES BORREGO
RE: On tonight’s game:
“Number one, they’re a very good team, obviously, they make shots. I thought we stuck with it, we were right there for a bit. Didn’t hang our heads, kept making a few runs here or there. But they’re – that’s a very good team. You – against a team like this you have to play for 48 minutes. For our group, we almost have to hit perfection just to be in the game against Boston. They’re a fantastic team, give them a ton of credit. We’ve had a hard time getting to 100 against them, that’s just the bottom line. Offensively we’ve really struggled to score against them. Their length, their size, their switching ability is tough on us over a 48-minute game. I thought we had really good looks, especially in that first half. We had some really good looks, they didn’t go down. But I give our guys credit. They didn’t hang their heads, I saw a lot of good out there tonight. We hung with them in the assists – 25 and 25. The board got better tonight, I know we lost the board but it was better than the last time we saw them. Miles [Bridges] had ten rebounds tonight. I saw a lot of positives out there tonight.”
RE: On what positives he saw tonight:
“Well you’ve got to give Bacon a lot of credit – to come in – he’s been out of the rotation, to come in and impact that game tonight, you’ve got to give him a ton of credit. I thought Tae’s [Graham] trying to play the right way, he is still trying to move the ball, he’s going to see different defenses throughout the season. PJ [Washington] I thought played with force, I thought Miles [Bridges] played with force tonight. They gave us great effort tonight. Cody Zeller, I thought he impacted that game, he gave us everything he had out there. So I thought our guys played with great competitive spirit tonight, we just didn’t make enough shots.”
RE: On Dwayne Bacon’s play:
“Well we were struggling offensively and we just needed some rim pressure. Somebody that could get downhill and create some offense for us. The way they play, the switching, it limits a little bit of our ball movement. I thought Bacon got to the rim, he made plays for others, he was aggressive in his shot, I thought he competed on the defensive end. So, I’m proud of him. He’s stayed ready, he’s been working and we called on him tonight and I thought he was a positive.”
RE: On Devonte’ Graham’s shooting:
“It’s a little bit of both. I think it’s tough when he gets an inch of daylight and feels that he’s got to pull those ones. And times when he’s rushing them a little bit. But this comes with the growth, and this is a part of the process. Guys are going to take away his shot, they’re going to put size and physicality on him. He just has to play through it. I’m not worried about him. As long as I know that he’s playing the game the right way and he’s doing what we ask of him he’s going to be ok. These are just some growing pains he’s going through. I like his shot, I trust his shots, he had some good looks tonight, didn’t knock them down but we’ve just got to stick with it. So I’m proud of him, he’s continuing – I don’t think the frustration is there, I don’t see that – I think he is continuing to play the right way.”
MILES BRIDGES
RE: On today’s keys:
“We were just being aggressive with them on defense. The coaches had a good scheme for us, and it worked out until they figured it out.”
RE: On Boston going on a run during the fourth quarter:
“No, they’re just a good team. They’re going to be a contender for the trophy this year so I don’t know... they just came out and made shots, we missed shots and that’s about it.”
RE: On rebounding:
“Yeah they were plus 33 on the rebounds against us in Boston so, we didn’t want to go out there and be embarrassed again. We had a sense of pride this time.”
RE: On challenges a young player finds during the game:
“That just comes with being a pro. I’m a professional basketball player, I work at my craft and I try to do whatever my team needs me to do. That goes for everybody, everybody has a job to do... my job is to play offense and defense.”
