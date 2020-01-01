12/31 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Hornets

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 109-92 victory over Charlotte.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On putting Charlotte away in the fourth quarter: “They are a hard team to play against and they’ve been good here. It’s been hard to separate from them by a number of teams. I thought our guys made enough plays to kind of keep us at bay as we were struggling to stop them. Once we got a few stops we had a couple effort plays that I thought went our way and kind of separated the game which was good.” RE: On late sequence of second chance points for Boston: “Yeah the wings were active to the glass on a couple of those, [Enes] Kanter was active to the glass and those were big plays. Kanter got the put pack in transition which was a big play, I thought. They were playing small and trying to spread us out at that time so we needed to be able to win the interior while that was happening.” RE: On the importance of having a guy like Kanter to come in off the bench and rebound: “He’s an awfully good rebounder and he’s good in the paint and has good touch. He brings a lot of good things to the table. For us, right now, it’s really important – I can really feel all the lack of guys that play that position when you get past those three right now, especially at the end of the game when you’re looking to sub and there is nobody there. Those guys are holding down the fort and playing a lot of minutes and doing a lot of good things for us.” RE: On Tatum looking for his shot more tonight: “He’s not going to force it usually. I think he got into the paint and made some plays. He got a couple of ones to go there in the first half and then kind of opened the floodgates for him. The one that he hit – I think it was a five point game – when he drove it left and looked like he bobbled it a little bit and then shot it from 12 feet was a huge play. They were playing physical at that time and we were struggling to get a clean look and we just needed to see the ball go through the net. He made a lot of good plays today.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: On the bounce-back win tonight: “It was a good bounce-back win for us. I think we tightened it up defensively – I think that was the big key we were trying to focus on after some slippage – I think that was biggest deal for us.” RE: On what was feeling good his first game back after a foot injury: “I finally got a couple of threes to go down. I found some rhythm out there so that was important for me moving forward and I’ll try to build off this one.” RE: On Enes Kanter’s career-high six blocks tonight: “I didn’t realize it was six blocks. That’s pretty big time. He’s been telling people he’s a stop sign. I hope that he’s going to continue to be a stop sign for us. We need him on that end.” KEMBA WALKER RE: On what it was like coming back to Charlotte again: “I felt really, really good. Like you said, a little less emotional, but it was fun. It’s just always fun to see my old friends, my old teammates, the people that work around the building that take care of this place, just a lot of old faces. It was fun.” RE: On what you do as a point guard when a team is focusing on you such as what Devonte’ Graham is currently going through and how you handled it: “You just learn. You learn, you grow, you adapt and he’s doing a great job and he’s showing the whole NBA how good of a player he is, and that kind of attention is going to come. You have to accept it. It’s kind of a respect thing. He just has to embrace it, which he’s doing. I’m so proud of him and the work he’s put in and how good of a player he’s become. I’m super happy for him. He deserves it.” RE: On if he has spoken to Graham recently: “I talk to him all the time. I talk to him all the time – not much advice – just keep going. Like I said, I’m just super happy for him. I talk to all these guys all the time. I watch every game whenever I get the opportunity to, so there’s not much I can say. I’m just letting him go through the process and he’s only going to get better.”