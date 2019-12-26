12/25 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Raptors

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 118-102 victory over Toronto.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Was the defense tonight as important as the offense? Until the end, gave up a bunch of layups that were uncontested at the end. They are a hard team to guard. Those guards put a lot of pressure on you and then (Chris) Boucher was great today, with both rolls and pops. But I thought our guys competed on that end of the court for the most part. Obviously everybody is acutely aware of the comeback the other day in here, so when we up whatever and they started to cut it back, a couple of those threes were huge to kind of stem the tide. RE: Was there anything to say when you were down 10-0? That’s part of it sometimes, they hit us early but I thought we recovered well and made enough plays there, we got it back to I think 10-9 before they scored again. Then it was back to a back-and-forth for a while, so that’s not an ideal start but they go on runs. They are a team that can go on runs in a heartbeat. RE: On having Gordon Hayward out there: I think what it allows you to do is it allows you to keep two of those guys on the court at one time. When we subbed out Gordon and Kemba (Walker), you are able to keep Jaylen (Brown) and Jason (Tatum) on the court or vice versa, whatever, some combination of that. That will only get better when (Marcus) Smart gets back. I thought a lot of our other guys played good roles next to them. I thought Romeo (Langford) was really solid again, I thought (Enes) Kanter obviously came in and gave us a great deal on the low post, especially in the first half. JAYSON TATUM RE: What does it mean to you to play on Christmas and get another win? It's a big deal to play on Christmas and coming up here and getting a win on the road. That's a really good team - a tough place to play. RE: Was it an off shooting night for you? You've got to find other ways to impact the game, but we came out with a win. That's the most important. RE: On advice to Kemba Walker before the Christmas day game: No. I mean, he's been in this league longer than me. It was a big deal for him, and he was great. JAYLEN BROWN RE: What got you going in the third quarter? Just being aggressive. I think just trying to get involved. I didn’t take a lot of shots so I was just trying to be as efficient as possible. RE: On his game: Just trying to be efficient. I think that was the goal, just trying to be aggressive. I’m trying to make every shot and not wasting any motion. I think it was good to get a win here on Christmas. I’ve never won here period. It was great to get one. RE: On the Raptors: It’s a well-coached team with some hungry, good players that play well together. We knew at any given moment they could turn it on so we had to weather the storm and continue to play good basketball. RE: Did you sense your hot streak in the third quarter coming? Yeah, I was feeling good. Was just trying to play within the game, not a lot of play calls, just scoring within the game. It kind of led to making baskets and being efficient. However it goes out there, just trying to take advantage of every opportunity that you get. RE: How many tricks do you have left in your bag after today? A whole lot, a whole lot. For me it’s just continuing to understand and see the game, make the right reads, make the right play. As I gain more trust within the organization, the coaching staff I can take it to another level. RE: Why are the Celtics so difficult to guard? The key is to let the game dictate. I think we are all capable of doing multiple things, we’re all interchangeable, so I think that’s what makes us hard to guard. It’s not necessarily dictated to one position or one spot, we can all interchange in terms of coming off of the ball, screens or someone cutting or someone in the corner, I think that’s what makes us dangerous. As we get better, I think that the rhythm and the flow as we continue to be in multiple spots makes it harder to guard different guys in different spots.