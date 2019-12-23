Brian Babineau
12/22 Arbella Quote Worthy: Hornets vs. Celtics
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: How Jayson Tatum’s game has expanded:
“Well, we’ve talked about the need to drive the ball, the need to continue to put pressure on people off the bounce and to the rim, and I thought he did a good job of picking his spots there today. He had a couple of great opportunities in the mid-range that were really good shots that actually didn’t go down for him. But he – I thought he chose when to shoot it right, and then attack at other times. And obviously he’s got the little side-step and different moves to get the three off. And he’s done a good job, and I was really happy with our team for, like, you know, finding him. Because as he got hot, they were – they were locked into him, and I think that’s a good thing.”
RE: Romeo Langford’s getting some minutes tonight:
“His defense was excellent today. You know, just, just the – if you go back and even watch the Dallas game, it’s night and day what three games of experience will do for you. And he may not get to play as much when we have our full roster, but I think what this does, is it gives you great comfort in that if you have to throw him in there for an extended period of time he’s going to do exactly what we need him to do. And he’s a very versatile wing defender; he got his hands on some balls, he chased people off screens, and he played really hard. Like, obviously knocking down those shots is always nice, but I was encouraged by Romeo’s play all, all weekend.”
RE: Calling a specific play for Langford out of a time-out:
“Most of the time, though, people help off the opposite side, and if you look at the opposite side I had Jaylen (Brown) and Jayson (Tatum) on it, so I don’t know that I’d give myself a whole lot of credit for calling that. I put Romeo there because I thought they’d help a little bit off him, but I didn’t know they’d come all the way into paint. So that was more of a great read by Kemba (Walker) than a draw-up by Brad.”
RE: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s scoring and passing:
“We just need to keep doing that and keep finding other guys; just keep making the right play over and over, like I said. Tatum probably I though, all the plays he made attacking the basket and shooting the ball were right; just focus on that. Don’t worry about anything else. Sometimes, like, Jaylen, I thought, had a great night, even though he only shot 14 and only scored 16. Like I just thought he made a lot of right plays and all the other stuff evens itself out over time when you have really good players. And we’re lucky, because they came out firing and we didn’t do a great job early on, but then I thought, those guys, you know, made some timely plays to kind of settle us down and keep us in the game.”
RE: Grant Williams’ role:
“I thought he was good today. This is a harder team to guard, with as much switching as we’ve been doing, because inevitably you find yourself on (Terry) Rozier or (Devonte) Graham, and that’s just hard right now for him. But I thought he did a good job in a lot of possessions. But then I thought – he played really – when he was at the ‘five’ at the end of the first half I thought we were good, and then he just has continued to show some versatility on both ends that I think will be able to help us. Him being able to play the ‘four’ has been something that he’s developed into over the past month, and so being able to play both is helpful.”
ROMEO LANGFORD
RE: Playing in three straight games, how much more comfortable are you out there?
“I am a lot more comfortable after getting one game under my belt. Coaches and players just told me to be ready because you never know when your name is going to be called. My name is called and I feel like just working with coach Joe (Mazzulla) and all the work I have been doing has helped prepare myself and be ready."
RE: How have you been able to maximize the opportunities?
“Just really going out there and doing what they are asking me to do, and that is to bring some energy off the bench, play defense, and do little things that maybe don’t show up on a score card, but just do them.”
RE: How good does your shot feel as opposed to last year?
“I feel a lot more comfortable; it feels natural now. I shoot a lot all the time now and I feel like it is playing off and it is working.”
RE: What did you do to change the mechanics?
“One was making it a whole motion also not cocking it back so far. Growing up and in college I was bringing it back to the middle of my head. That is the main thing is not bringing it back and not making a jerkish motion.”
KEMBA WALKER
RE: Romeo Langford tonight:
“He was great. He was in the right spots. Whenever he got the opportunity to take shots he made them. He made plays defensively. He was just very active tonight. You know whenever your name is called you got to be able to go out there and play to the best of your ability during the minutes you get. You got to play well.”
RE: Watching Tatum play:
“Yeah, he was on fire. Me personally, I love to watch him. You said I know what it feels like to be in that kind of zone. I was just excited. I wanted to keep giving him the basketball, to tell you the truth. I just kept telling him to just keep on shooting. I want to try to get 40, you know, that’s what it’s about. When you are finishing like that you just got to keep letting go.”
RE: Did you notice a difference in his mentality in the third and fourth quarter?
“That’s what he does, he’s a scorer. You know he has some stuff to learn just because he missed one, two, three, four, ten in a row. We need him to score big for us in order for us to be really good. He has to mature, and he is in front of all of us and it’s really fun to watch.”
JAMES BORREGO
RE: What changed in momentum at the half?
“Shot making; 14 for 44 second half. I think that’s the difference right there. When you make shots it’s much easier to play good basketball. Second half I thought we had good looks, unfortunately they didn’t go down. We kept it close there for a minute, but they got away from us and we just could not find the bucket for whatever reason. We’ll watch the film; we’ll see where we can get better. I’m assuming I’m going to watch some shots that could have gone down, could have been a different outcome. Just got to stick with it; even when shots aren’t going down you continue to defend and play with urgency. To me the only number that I’m worried about is the 30-point differential in the board tonight, and we’ve got to clean that up.”
RE: What makes Jayson Tatum a hard player to defend?
“He’s got big, he’s got size. He can shoot from multiple areas of the floor, he can shoot it out to three, mid-range, post-up. That’s why you need size to defend him. Obviously, we’re not the biggest team in the world, he’s able to shoot over the top of us. But give them credit, they played well and he was a big part of that.”
BISMACK BIYOMBO
RE: You came out hot in the first quarter; what happened after that?
“I think in the second half we just were missing shots but we were getting some open looks. Devonte’ (Graham) had some great looks, Marv (Williams) had some great looks ,Nico (Batum), all of our guys was coming off and finding the open guys. They just made their run and we were missing shots. At the same time you can’t always rely on offense; you’ve got to keep guarding. I think defensively probably was one of our worst games in the last 10 games as far as giving out offensive rebounds. That’s also where we set a tone. You got to take some of that responsibility. That’s my job to rebound the ball. When I go watch film I’ll see where I made the mistakes and being able to correct and continue to grow. But at the end of the day they made their run, we learn from our mistakes we continue to grow. In general I thought our energy was great. We just have to keep that up in this little break we have. Hopefully able to come out of Christmas with some better energy.”
MARVIN WILLIAMS
RE: How hard is it to stop a guy like Jayson Tatum?
“The kid is good. I mean he is good on a bad night so, I mean, when he gets it going that’s what happens. I mean he’s averaging 20, 22 (points) for a reason; he’s going to score at some point. You hope doesn’t get 40 like he did tonight, but he’s good enough to have 40. It’s just one of those nights for him. I’ve played a lot of basketball and guys that can really score the ball have nights like that. There’s not really anything you can do when he gets going. I mean you saw the shots that he was taking, the shots that he was making were very difficult, they were contested but it just shows his greatness. He had a hell of a game, he is a hell of a player. Like you said you have to tip your cap to him.”
NEXT UP: