12/22 Arbella Quote Worthy: Hornets vs. Celtics

BRAD STEVENS RE: How Jayson Tatum’s game has expanded: “Well, we’ve talked about the need to drive the ball, the need to continue to put pressure on people off the bounce and to the rim, and I thought he did a good job of picking his spots there today. He had a couple of great opportunities in the mid-range that were really good shots that actually didn’t go down for him. But he – I thought he chose when to shoot it right, and then attack at other times. And obviously he’s got the little side-step and different moves to get the three off. And he’s done a good job, and I was really happy with our team for, like, you know, finding him. Because as he got hot, they were – they were locked into him, and I think that’s a good thing.” RE: Romeo Langford’s getting some minutes tonight: “His defense was excellent today. You know, just, just the – if you go back and even watch the Dallas game, it’s night and day what three games of experience will do for you. And he may not get to play as much when we have our full roster, but I think what this does, is it gives you great comfort in that if you have to throw him in there for an extended period of time he’s going to do exactly what we need him to do. And he’s a very versatile wing defender; he got his hands on some balls, he chased people off screens, and he played really hard. Like, obviously knocking down those shots is always nice, but I was encouraged by Romeo’s play all, all weekend.” RE: Calling a specific play for Langford out of a time-out: “Most of the time, though, people help off the opposite side, and if you look at the opposite side I had Jaylen (Brown) and Jayson (Tatum) on it, so I don’t know that I’d give myself a whole lot of credit for calling that. I put Romeo there because I thought they’d help a little bit off him, but I didn’t know they’d come all the way into paint. So that was more of a great read by Kemba (Walker) than a draw-up by Brad.” RE: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s scoring and passing: “We just need to keep doing that and keep finding other guys; just keep making the right play over and over, like I said. Tatum probably I though, all the plays he made attacking the basket and shooting the ball were right; just focus on that. Don’t worry about anything else. Sometimes, like, Jaylen, I thought, had a great night, even though he only shot 14 and only scored 16. Like I just thought he made a lot of right plays and all the other stuff evens itself out over time when you have really good players. And we’re lucky, because they came out firing and we didn’t do a great job early on, but then I thought, those guys, you know, made some timely plays to kind of settle us down and keep us in the game.” RE: Grant Williams’ role: “I thought he was good today. This is a harder team to guard, with as much switching as we’ve been doing, because inevitably you find yourself on (Terry) Rozier or (Devonte) Graham, and that’s just hard right now for him. But I thought he did a good job in a lot of possessions. But then I thought – he played really – when he was at the ‘five’ at the end of the first half I thought we were good, and then he just has continued to show some versatility on both ends that I think will be able to help us. Him being able to play the ‘four’ has been something that he’s developed into over the past month, and so being able to play both is helpful.” ROMEO LANGFORD RE: Playing in three straight games, how much more comfortable are you out there? “I am a lot more comfortable after getting one game under my belt. Coaches and players just told me to be ready because you never know when your name is going to be called. My name is called and I feel like just working with coach Joe (Mazzulla) and all the work I have been doing has helped prepare myself and be ready." RE: How have you been able to maximize the opportunities? “Just really going out there and doing what they are asking me to do, and that is to bring some energy off the bench, play defense, and do little things that maybe don’t show up on a score card, but just do them.” RE: How good does your shot feel as opposed to last year? “I feel a lot more comfortable; it feels natural now. I shoot a lot all the time now and I feel like it is playing off and it is working.” RE: What did you do to change the mechanics? “One was making it a whole motion also not cocking it back so far. Growing up and in college I was bringing it back to the middle of my head. That is the main thing is not bringing it back and not making a jerkish motion.” KEMBA WALKER RE: Romeo Langford tonight: “He was great. He was in the right spots. Whenever he got the opportunity to take shots he made them. He made plays defensively. He was just very active tonight. You know whenever your name is called you got to be able to go out there and play to the best of your ability during the minutes you get. You got to play well.” RE: Watching Tatum play: “Yeah, he was on fire. Me personally, I love to watch him. You said I know what it feels like to be in that kind of zone. I was just excited. I wanted to keep giving him the basketball, to tell you the truth. I just kept telling him to just keep on shooting. I want to try to get 40, you know, that’s what it’s about. When you are finishing like that you just got to keep letting go.” RE: Did you notice a difference in his mentality in the third and fourth quarter? “That’s what he does, he’s a scorer. You know he has some stuff to learn just because he missed one, two, three, four, ten in a row. We need him to score big for us in order for us to be really good. He has to mature, and he is in front of all of us and it’s really fun to watch.”