12/20 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Mavericks
BRAD STEVENS
RE: What positives are you seeing in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum’s play that are allowing the team to play at a competitive level?
“First of all, I thought Tatum came out extremely aggressive in the first quarter. Jaylen went on that flurry at the end of the second, obviously. Part of that is, again, you’re going to choose your match up, maybe you switch it up halfway through if one gets going. There’s a lot of versatility in scoring with those two. They can both put it on the ground, they can both get to the rim, they’re both aggressive. They were really good tonight. It wasn’t Kemba (Walker)’s night, but everybody on our team contributed to winning. I think everyone on the team knows that we’re doing a lot to center ourselves around those three guys while we’re not healthy, but they all gave us a lot.”
RE: Grant Williams’ impact as a rookie:
“The most important thing is that it’s good to see the ball go through the net for his own confidence. Those points are sometimes hard to come by when you’re down a few bodies so that’s a real positive. We talked about it, when we saw that first one go in it kind of opened the floodgates, so we feel good about his progress. I was harsh on our team’s defense on Wednesday; his defense was good on Wednesday. He was one of our bright spots. That was encouraging because he’s guarding the perimeter better than he did at the start of the year, he’s been working really hard on it. He was going some one-on-one against coaches and getting cooked earlier in the week, so that was a little concerning, but I thought he did a great job against Dallas and a great job tonight. He’s working really hard at it, so I think he’ll continue to play well and improve.”
RE: What do you attribute Enes Kanter’s recent success?
“What he was great with tonight was on the defensive glass. I thought he really rebounded well on the defensive end and held down the fort for us at the paint. I thought (Daniel) Theis did a great job too in guarding (Andre) Drummond, that’s a hard match up. Those guys both played really well, but that’s what Enes does well. He rebounds.”
RE: Tacko Fall getting into the game in the fourth quarter:
“I’m thinking about, you know, I don’t want to cut Enes short. We’re still trying to play well as a team, we’ve got a bunch of guys playing different spots. My family is out of town, and I was talking to them before the game and going over the injury report. Brady was asking me all kinds of questions about who we were gonna match up with Drummond and what we were going to do. Kinsley pipes in from the car, she said, ‘It’s time to give the people what they want.’ That’s all she said. I was laughing the whole time everybody was chanting, because all I could think about was Kinsley leading the cheers, but it was good to see him play well.”
GRANT WILLIAMS
RE: Two three-pointers in this game. Are you more confident?
“Yeah, it's getting better. Hopefully we can keep it up. That confidence was there before. I wasn’t hesitant but it hadn’t gone down but now I just keep shooting them and just do what my teammates want me to. I take the good and open ones and sometimes that they yell at me for not shooting.”
RE: How did you feel you were able to take advantage of those extended minutes tonight?
“It felt cool, it was fun for sure because you’re out there, you’re understanding, and a little bit more comfortable and have a little bit more flow. Just however many minutes I just have to make the most out of them and it was definitely a fun environment to play in especially when Tacko (Fall) checked in, and Enes (Kanter) missed two free throws.”
RE: Team’s chemistry and relationship:
“I think this is just a goofy team. We enjoy each other and we're having a good time. It is fun to win but it is also fun to be with guys that you know are going to play their butts for you every single night and play with that effort and intensity on both ends of the court. We celebrate each other but we also get on each other. But people don’t normally see; they don’t see our wise words of wisdom or telling people what we have to do or what we can’t do. There is a lot of trust in this team and we just have to keep advancing as the season goes on.”
TACKO FALL
RE: How did it feel when Brad Stevens told you to check into the game?
“I knew it was coming, it was a matter of when. JT (Jayson Tatum) tried to force me to go in first and then coach was amping up the crowd even more and then all of a sudden he turned around and said, ‘Tacko, go in.’”
RE: Your first NBA field goal:
“I mean, it helps to play against all these guys all the time like Enes (Kanter), (Daniel) Theis, and Vincent (Poirier); when I am on the court it gets a lot easier.”
RE: How far do you feel you have come since arriving in Boston?
“A long way, a long way. I still have a long way to go; just have to stay the course and trusting the plan they have for me and things will work out.”
RE: Where are you looking to improve?
“There are a few areas where I feel like I can do better. I mean, I am pretty good defensively but I still feel like I can do better. I feel like I have so much more potential. I do not want to be average.”
DWANE CASEY
RE: You were -15 on rebounds tonight; what made them so good on the glass?
“They did a great job of boxing out, of taking two guys and taking Andre (Drummond) out. But again, the number one thing that was our biggest nemesis was our turnovers. You’re not going to beat a junior high team turning the ball over 25 times for 32 points. So that’s the game right there. We understand taking care of the ball, we understand our game, we understand our responsibilities and trying to do too much and that’s the difference. They’re a good team. They are well-rounded with a well-rounded roster and there are a lot of bigs that are very physical, and they did a good job of keeping us off the boards.”
RE: Wanting to play fast:
“It has nothing to do with playing fast. It’s got to be who’s handling the ball playing fast and those decisions of people who shouldn’t be handling the ball playing fast. That’s the thing. Those are the things we have to clean up. The flight is going to be heartbreaking tonight. Those are the things we are going to continue to preach. Those are the habits we are going to develop. We are going to get it done. Because you are not going to survive by giving up 25 turnovers and we had 6 people with 3 or more turnovers. That’s the game.”
RE: Did you like way the team started the game?
“Yeah, I liked the way we started, but again this is a 48-minute game. You’ve got to sustain that, you’ve got to continue to play at a high level and being able to compete to win. You go out there with a mindset, ‘We’re going to compete to win’ no matter who is in uniform, who is not in uniform. It doesn’t matter, you are an NBA player you have to come out and compete each and every night. That’s the culture we’re going to build, the process we’re going through right now, we’re going to develop that. Again, that doesn’t happen overnight but good first quarter; after that I thought we played turnover basketball.”
DERRICK ROSE
RE: What’s the most disappointing part about a night like tonight?
“I mean, losing is losing no matter how you lose. Yeah, losing is the same to me no matter how. It could be a last-second shot or getting beat like we got beat tonight. It’s the same. It’s equal.”
RE: Is it frustrating going into games knowing the team is not at full strength?
“Yeah, but at the same time that’s why we are pros. We know that whoever is down, the next guy has to step up. That’s why it’s a team effort; it’s a team sport. Whoever is filling in for whoever is out has got to come in and play as hard as they can and play smart.”
THON MAKER
RE: How tough was it to overcome the 25 turnovers?
“That’s tough. That’s tough on any night, especially tonight. We were in it, you know, in the first half. We just have to continue to grow and take care of the ball like coach always preaches, and we’ve just got to find a way to stay together and take care of the ball.”
RE: Do you think the turnovers were because of the pressure or carelessness?
“No, it was ourselves. We really beat ourselves with those turnovers. To their credit, they made shots on the other end. I thought we defended really well but the turnovers were not rewarding ourselves. We were getting stops at one point at the beginning of the half, maybe 4 or 5 stops in a row. We turned it over 2 or 3 times. We are not rewarding ourselves on that end.”
