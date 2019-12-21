12/20 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Mavericks

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 114-93 victory over Detroit.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: What positives are you seeing in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum’s play that are allowing the team to play at a competitive level? “First of all, I thought Tatum came out extremely aggressive in the first quarter. Jaylen went on that flurry at the end of the second, obviously. Part of that is, again, you’re going to choose your match up, maybe you switch it up halfway through if one gets going. There’s a lot of versatility in scoring with those two. They can both put it on the ground, they can both get to the rim, they’re both aggressive. They were really good tonight. It wasn’t Kemba (Walker)’s night, but everybody on our team contributed to winning. I think everyone on the team knows that we’re doing a lot to center ourselves around those three guys while we’re not healthy, but they all gave us a lot.” RE: Grant Williams’ impact as a rookie: “The most important thing is that it’s good to see the ball go through the net for his own confidence. Those points are sometimes hard to come by when you’re down a few bodies so that’s a real positive. We talked about it, when we saw that first one go in it kind of opened the floodgates, so we feel good about his progress. I was harsh on our team’s defense on Wednesday; his defense was good on Wednesday. He was one of our bright spots. That was encouraging because he’s guarding the perimeter better than he did at the start of the year, he’s been working really hard on it. He was going some one-on-one against coaches and getting cooked earlier in the week, so that was a little concerning, but I thought he did a great job against Dallas and a great job tonight. He’s working really hard at it, so I think he’ll continue to play well and improve.” RE: What do you attribute Enes Kanter’s recent success? “What he was great with tonight was on the defensive glass. I thought he really rebounded well on the defensive end and held down the fort for us at the paint. I thought (Daniel) Theis did a great job too in guarding (Andre) Drummond, that’s a hard match up. Those guys both played really well, but that’s what Enes does well. He rebounds.” RE: Tacko Fall getting into the game in the fourth quarter: “I’m thinking about, you know, I don’t want to cut Enes short. We’re still trying to play well as a team, we’ve got a bunch of guys playing different spots. My family is out of town, and I was talking to them before the game and going over the injury report. Brady was asking me all kinds of questions about who we were gonna match up with Drummond and what we were going to do. Kinsley pipes in from the car, she said, ‘It’s time to give the people what they want.’ That’s all she said. I was laughing the whole time everybody was chanting, because all I could think about was Kinsley leading the cheers, but it was good to see him play well.” GRANT WILLIAMS RE: Two three-pointers in this game. Are you more confident? “Yeah, it's getting better. Hopefully we can keep it up. That confidence was there before. I wasn’t hesitant but it hadn’t gone down but now I just keep shooting them and just do what my teammates want me to. I take the good and open ones and sometimes that they yell at me for not shooting.” RE: How did you feel you were able to take advantage of those extended minutes tonight? “It felt cool, it was fun for sure because you’re out there, you’re understanding, and a little bit more comfortable and have a little bit more flow. Just however many minutes I just have to make the most out of them and it was definitely a fun environment to play in especially when Tacko (Fall) checked in, and Enes (Kanter) missed two free throws.” RE: Team’s chemistry and relationship: “I think this is just a goofy team. We enjoy each other and we're having a good time. It is fun to win but it is also fun to be with guys that you know are going to play their butts for you every single night and play with that effort and intensity on both ends of the court. We celebrate each other but we also get on each other. But people don’t normally see; they don’t see our wise words of wisdom or telling people what we have to do or what we can’t do. There is a lot of trust in this team and we just have to keep advancing as the season goes on.” TACKO FALL RE: How did it feel when Brad Stevens told you to check into the game? “I knew it was coming, it was a matter of when. JT (Jayson Tatum) tried to force me to go in first and then coach was amping up the crowd even more and then all of a sudden he turned around and said, ‘Tacko, go in.’” RE: Your first NBA field goal: “I mean, it helps to play against all these guys all the time like Enes (Kanter), (Daniel) Theis, and Vincent (Poirier); when I am on the court it gets a lot easier.” RE: How far do you feel you have come since arriving in Boston? “A long way, a long way. I still have a long way to go; just have to stay the course and trusting the plan they have for me and things will work out.” RE: Where are you looking to improve? “There are a few areas where I feel like I can do better. I mean, I am pretty good defensively but I still feel like I can do better. I feel like I have so much more potential. I do not want to be average.”