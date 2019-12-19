Glenn James
12/18 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Mavericks
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On how the team played defensively:
“I thought we were awful defensively. They missed a lot of open shots. We played well enough to win but not as good as we need to in order to be a really good team. We had moments late where we strung together some stops but we have to be much more committed to being better on that end of the floor.”
RE: On how much he has to shuffle with this group:
“We have to. The three guys were going to play through were very clear tonight. Those guys all had good scoring nights, thankfully. Then, with everybody else, it was about how they elevate our defense, which some guys did pretty well. It was about some timely buckets. That’s what they have to add to the table. Grant’s [Williams] two baskets in a row were great, a third as we were making that run. [Daniel] Theis’s tip-in was big. You can kind of go through the list. Everybody had a moment, but when we are shorthanded like that we just have to be way better defensively. Maybe we benefited from having more rest than they had.”
RE: On if their perimeter defense was better tonight than it has been:
“Part of that is missing a few [players], but we can all play a little bit better.”
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: On tonight’s win against a scrappy Mavericks team:
“It was a good win for us, especially coming off losing too. [It was] definitely a good win. We got it done but there is still some stuff we’ve got to clean up, still some things we can get better at. It was good to come out on the road and get a win.”
RE: On how aggressive the team planned on being with a few key players out tonight:
“Just [ had to] come out and play our game, come out and find a rhythm. Come out and make sure we get stops and try to keep them from getting a rhythm. We came out and did what it took.”
RE: On how he, Kemba Walker, and Jayson Tatum played off one another tonight:
“We just wanted to identify the mismatches and just make plays. JT [Jayson Tatum] did a great job of that, made some tough shots and getting to the basket. I tried to do the same. [We] just tried to take our physical advantages and create some opportunities. We did that in the second half and we ended up winning the game.”
RICK CARLISLE
RE: On the game:
“Well, not a great first quarter, pretty good second quarter, and the second half was a struggle. A lot of it had to do with how well they were playing; we’ve just got to do better at both ends. We did some good things for the most part. Most of the game, our turnovers were low. We had a few problems in the second half. Hey, it was a tough night; the opening shots we did have, we were struggling to get them in. It was tough stopping them.”
RE: On concern of being 8-7 at home:
“Yeah, there was an odd energy to the game. Look, we just gotta keep banging away and keep working at it. Generally, these kinds of things are a collection of little things that add up. We had some frustrations with the referees that create little distractions. No team in the NBA can afford to have those kinds of distractions. We just got to work to eliminate them and get better shots. It will help us set up our defense better, but we’re playing high level teams during this stretch and its very challenging.”
KRISTAPS PORZINGIS
RE: On tonight’s game and struggling at home:
“It’s much different obviously, especially late in the game, our decision making isn’t the best. Fought and fought hard, we tried to get the win, this is a pretty winnable game for us, especially at home. At home we haven’t really been playing that well, it’s a weird thing. First time in my career that that is happening, but we want to stick to what we are doing, it’s been working for us. Just, tonight was a weird night offensively, pretty below-average I would say. Defensively, we kind of did our thing, but it’s the NBA.”
RE: On losing at home:
“Good question, I don’t even have an answer for you. We want to play well at home but sometimes you start a little bit slow and have to fight our way back. Like tonight in the first quarter, we came out with the same aggression and intensity that we did in Milwaukee, it’s a weird thing I don’t know, but it sucks because you know we want to play great in front of your own fans and we aren’t kind of doing that right now. I know the fans have our backs; we will make it right.”
