12/18 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Mavericks

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 109-103 victory over Dallas.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On how the team played defensively: “I thought we were awful defensively. They missed a lot of open shots. We played well enough to win but not as good as we need to in order to be a really good team. We had moments late where we strung together some stops but we have to be much more committed to being better on that end of the floor.” RE: On how much he has to shuffle with this group: “We have to. The three guys were going to play through were very clear tonight. Those guys all had good scoring nights, thankfully. Then, with everybody else, it was about how they elevate our defense, which some guys did pretty well. It was about some timely buckets. That’s what they have to add to the table. Grant’s [Williams] two baskets in a row were great, a third as we were making that run. [Daniel] Theis’s tip-in was big. You can kind of go through the list. Everybody had a moment, but when we are shorthanded like that we just have to be way better defensively. Maybe we benefited from having more rest than they had.” RE: On if their perimeter defense was better tonight than it has been: “Part of that is missing a few [players], but we can all play a little bit better.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: On tonight’s win against a scrappy Mavericks team: “It was a good win for us, especially coming off losing too. [It was] definitely a good win. We got it done but there is still some stuff we’ve got to clean up, still some things we can get better at. It was good to come out on the road and get a win.” RE: On how aggressive the team planned on being with a few key players out tonight: “Just [ had to] come out and play our game, come out and find a rhythm. Come out and make sure we get stops and try to keep them from getting a rhythm. We came out and did what it took.” RE: On how he, Kemba Walker, and Jayson Tatum played off one another tonight: “We just wanted to identify the mismatches and just make plays. JT [Jayson Tatum] did a great job of that, made some tough shots and getting to the basket. I tried to do the same. [We] just tried to take our physical advantages and create some opportunities. We did that in the second half and we ended up winning the game.”