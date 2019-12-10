12/9 Arbella Quote Worthy: Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 110-88 victory over Cleveland.

BRAD STEVENS RE: What did you see from Gordon Hayward? “ Yeah, I thought he was pretty good. I didn’t anticipate much; it hasn’t been very long in the big scheme of things. Especially what he went through last time. You know he got his baskets off cuts, his typical energy plays. With the score being what it was I didn’t want to take him out. I wanted to get to where I wanted him to play minutes-wise in that third quarter and stretch himself with 12 straight minutes. But, I thought he was good.” RE: You seemed to have frustrated moments; was it playing with the big lead? “I think the playing with the big lead thing is just something that is normal. I think you turn on the TV every night 27 goes to 17, 15. I just told the team afterwards ‘If you want to be special then model after Kemba (Walker) because Kemba sits over there thinks his night’s done. (He) gets put back into the game, drills three 3s and ends it.’ I mean, special is not for everybody, but that’s just different. That’s just always ready, always wanting to be called upon, always loving to play. He’s not untying his shoes, he’s staying ready because he knows this game can change in a heartbeat.” RE: What are the key pieces that have allowed you guys to find so much success at home? “I think we’ve been competitive on the road too. We have a great home crowd, obviously, we have great support here I think that plays a huge role. You go back through some of our games where we didn’t have it or we needed a big boost that came from them. I think that we’ve so far prepared the right way and gone into every game with the right mindset. This will be a fun back-to-back from the standpoint of a great challenge coming up, two really good teams. Two really hard playing teams with a couple more big front courts so we’re looking forward to it.” RE: How competitive are the next two teams? “Yup, we’ll talk about Philly when that time comes but Indiana is playing awfully well. The double bigs are hard and (Myles) Turner is a bonus. I thought they did a great job in their off season of adding guys that were really undervalued. When you look at (Jeremy) Lamb and (T.J.) Warren and (T.J.) McConnell and (Aaron) Holiday, those guys are all good players and they impact winning and they’ve added to their team quite a bit. They’ve got a ton of new guys, people always talk about how teams change. They’ve got a ton of new guys and they look the same. They play the same way, they play hard, seemingly well coached that’s going to be a difficult one.” RE: Grant Williams hit his first three tonight. How much do you relish those moments when the team celebrates together? “I think the celebration part is fun. I love it when they celebrate anything together and obviously they were all encouraging and chiding on Grant for a while now. It was good to see one go down.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: How does the hand feel? “The hand feels good. I’ll get some more treatment on it tomorrow and get ready for the next game.” RE: Did you notice it at all? “Not when I was out there playing, but tonight was a good test with dealing with their bigs and block them out. Certainly, like I said, I have to build some more strength up in it, but my emotions are not all the way back but I don’t feel like it affected me.” RE: Did you feel winded? “For sure. Especially towards the end in third quarter and I was for sure gassed and that is something that no matter how much cardio you do you just have to play through the game sometimes and get that game conditioning back. So I’m working on that.” RE: Did you come back pretty easily? “I got some easy looks, so getting one in transition felt good and anytime you get a layup it makes the rim a little bit bigger for you. I think it is a lot easier this time to come back from something when you can run around and don’t have to rest your leg so it is just my left hand so that made it a lot easier.” RE: Are you surprised at all that you were able to fit right back in? “Not really. I’ve been around the team here pretty much the whole time, so, and also just been watching. Like I said, my teammates found me on some really easy stuff and I returned the favor.” JAYSON TATUM RE: Was it different having Gordon (Hayward) out there today? “Not different; we have played with him before. It feels good to have him back and I was excited, everybody was excited, he was excited. Now we get (Marcus) Smart back and finally play as a group.” RE: Re-integrating Hayward back into the line-up? “I don’t think we had to make any adjustments. Really, he is an easy guy to play with.” RE: Kemba Walker in the fourth quarter: “He set a great example of what he has done in this league for a very, very long time and why he is one of the best players in the league.” RE: Offensively, where do you feel like your game is at? “Getting better, getting better, and I still have a long way to go.”