12/1 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Knicks

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 113-104 victory over New York.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On tonight’s game: “We had a good defensive lineup out there. It was hard for us to get stops most of the night. I didn’t think we were very good in the first three quarters. They (New York Knicks) played well and made some shots.” RE: On Kemba Walker: “I think he’s one of the best leaders I’ve been around. It has been pretty well documented in his demeanor and his way that he goes about every day, his work. He’s a real positive guy. He cares about the team. He does a lot for the team. He goes out of his way for people. He brings the most out of the guys that he’s playing with.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: On playing better in the second half: “There’s two halves to a game. We didn’t play as well as we wanted to play but it was tied at halftime. We came out in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter, and lifted our energy a bit to pull out the win.” RE: On Boston’s difference defensively: “I think communication and just talking and being more positive. It’s a long season, we know that. We know we have expectations for this team but it’s a process in doing that. We know we’re going to make mistakes, we’re not going to be perfect every step of the way, but we’ll be positive and continue to move forward.” RE: On playing together: “It’s fun when you win, I’ll say that. However, we can find ways to win, I think that’s what we appreciate the most. As you get older, winning is what you see continues to matter. Just finding ways to win is the key thing for us and with our energy not as high as it needs to be, we’ll take the win.” KEMBA WALKER RE: On attitude in first half: “I don’t know if we got down. If there is one thing we are going to do, it’s stay positive with each other, amongst each other – don’t let things affect us as a group. I don’t think we’re playing our best basketball as of late. We’re just trying to stay together, that’s all we can do.” RE: On battling throughout the game: “We stuck with it. We stayed together. Our heart has been great. There are going to be more games like this. It’s a long year, but it is all about how you overcome it. Every team hits adversity at some point, especially during games. The more we stay together, the easier it is for us.” RE: On the play of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown: “Loving it. Especially when I’m not shooting the ball as well as I would like to. It’s fun to watch. The dudes are so talented, especially for their age. It makes life easier for me, for me to not have a great shooting night and still get the win, that hasn’t happened much over the course of my career so I’m excited about it.” JAYSON TATUM RE: On feeding off Jaylen Brown: “We were just trying to stay aggressive. It’s not going to be perfect every night, but that is what I like about our team. We got so many buckets any given night. A few guys can go off, and that’s a good thing about the team this year.”