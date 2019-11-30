11/29 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Nets
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On how he would categorize this game:
“That start of the game really hurt us. I thought Brooklyn was more ready probably than we were and they really punched us in the mouth. They scored 22 points in the first six minutes. Any day that you let a team get going like that it’s probably going to be a long day. Brooklyn did a great job, played really well, played really hard, played with a lot of purpose and deserved to win. Our guys stayed in it and tried to give the effort to get back but we dug ourselves too big of a hole.”
RE: On Jarrett Allen’s activity around the rim:
“He’s a good player. He’s impacted the game in a lot of ways. He’s elevated himself into one of the better bigs in the east. He played like it today. I thought he was really good. I think we started three of the four halves we played in the last couple of days with a Jarrett Allen dunk. That’s not a good way to start from the Celtic’s side of view.”
ENES KANTER
RE: On how tough it is to stop Jarrett Allen in the pick and roll:
“I just have to give a better effort. It’s on us, so we just need to go out there and focus on what we need to focus on and go out there and play hard.”
RE: On Robert Williams’ development since coming to Boston:
“He’s done an unbelievable job. He’s a good basketball player, of course, but he’s an amazing player off the court. He’s a good locker room guy. He’s getting better. He’s a glue guy on this team, and he’s been doing an amazing job working on his game. Offensively and defensively, he’s getting better every day.”
RE: On returning to Madison Square Garden on Sunday:
“Last time I was at The Garden, I won a title with the WWE. It was a little weird, but I’m just going to go out there. I played in that arena for almost two years and they treat me amazing, so I’m really excited to go back. It’s going to be a fun game.”
MARCUS SMART
RE: On not being able to get over the hump against the Nets today:
“Too late. We tried to turn it on too late. It burned us in the end. Like I said, it’s real simple. There’s no math problem or anything you could try to do to fix it. It’s just go out and play harder from the start. Plain and simple.”
RE: On opposing teams’ 3-point success recently:
“We’ve got to make them miss, and it starts with me. We got lucky the night before and today they burned us. It starts with me. I’ve got to do a better job of getting my team ready and setting the tone on both ends of the court. We’ve just got to contest more. That’s it.”
KENNY ATKINSON
RE: On matching Boston’s physicality:
“I thought physically we were really, really good. I think that’s what kept us in the game or getting the lead, I think it was our physical presence. I thought from the tip, we were ready, and we sustained it too. They came on real strong at the end. Obviously, they went super small, but they’re still strong, fast and have really good athletes. I felt like DeAndre (Jordan) really helped us. There was a stretch there where he was just grabbing every board and kind of clearing everybody out. I think that was huge too.”
RE: On if ‘want to’ was the key to their defensive success tonight:
“No, it’s more than ‘want to.’ There’s layers of it. I think it’s a ‘want to’ as a first, and then the second is executing the game plan. So, understand what we are doing. We did make some adjustments with Kemba (Walker). I wouldn’t say they were radical, but they were pretty significant. Guys have got to have the mental part too. And then, I think the last part is how resilient you are when they do make runs, and when they do come back. It’s kind of like a three-piece answer there.”
SPENCER DINWIDDIE
RE: On the difference between today’s game and Wednesday night’s game against Boston:
“Obviously, we got more stops. We held them to under 100. Anytime we do that, we have a chance to win the game. That’s kind of the hallmark of our group right now. When we went on this run, we’ve been able to hold teams right around that 100-point mark. Garrett Temple, Joe Harris, Taurean Prince are doing a great job shooting the ball. DJ (DeAndre Jordan), J (Jarrett Allen) crashing to the rim, getting lobs and dunks and all that stuff.”
RE: On what ways he thinks he has improved as a player from last season to this season:
“Just continuing to progress every year. I actually haven’t shot the three better than I did to start last year, so that’s something that I’d like to do better. I was just trying to strike a balance tonight between passing and scoring and figure out my role as it continues to shift around when we get healthy and aren’t injured.”
RE: On the difference between starting and coming off the bench:
“The role is completely different so obviously, there is a change there. My approach to the game is very similar either way. It’s whatever the team needs to win and then the role kind of dictates what that is. Sometimes it will be defense, sometimes it will be offense. Today, they wanted me to be really aggressive guarding Kemba (Walker) trying to deny him the ball and so that actually spurred a couple of the first buckets. It wasn’t even me having a particular offensive game plan or something like that.”
NEXT UP: