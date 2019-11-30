11/29 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Nets

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 112-107 defeat to Brooklyn.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On how he would categorize this game: “That start of the game really hurt us. I thought Brooklyn was more ready probably than we were and they really punched us in the mouth. They scored 22 points in the first six minutes. Any day that you let a team get going like that it’s probably going to be a long day. Brooklyn did a great job, played really well, played really hard, played with a lot of purpose and deserved to win. Our guys stayed in it and tried to give the effort to get back but we dug ourselves too big of a hole.” RE: On Jarrett Allen’s activity around the rim: “He’s a good player. He’s impacted the game in a lot of ways. He’s elevated himself into one of the better bigs in the east. He played like it today. I thought he was really good. I think we started three of the four halves we played in the last couple of days with a Jarrett Allen dunk. That’s not a good way to start from the Celtic’s side of view.” ENES KANTER RE: On how tough it is to stop Jarrett Allen in the pick and roll: “I just have to give a better effort. It’s on us, so we just need to go out there and focus on what we need to focus on and go out there and play hard.” RE: On Robert Williams’ development since coming to Boston: “He’s done an unbelievable job. He’s a good basketball player, of course, but he’s an amazing player off the court. He’s a good locker room guy. He’s getting better. He’s a glue guy on this team, and he’s been doing an amazing job working on his game. Offensively and defensively, he’s getting better every day.” RE: On returning to Madison Square Garden on Sunday: “Last time I was at The Garden, I won a title with the WWE. It was a little weird, but I’m just going to go out there. I played in that arena for almost two years and they treat me amazing, so I’m really excited to go back. It’s going to be a fun game.” MARCUS SMART RE: On not being able to get over the hump against the Nets today: “Too late. We tried to turn it on too late. It burned us in the end. Like I said, it’s real simple. There’s no math problem or anything you could try to do to fix it. It’s just go out and play harder from the start. Plain and simple.” RE: On opposing teams’ 3-point success recently: “We’ve got to make them miss, and it starts with me. We got lucky the night before and today they burned us. It starts with me. I’ve got to do a better job of getting my team ready and setting the tone on both ends of the court. We’ve just got to contest more. That’s it.”