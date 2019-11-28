11/27 Arbella Quote Worthy: Nets vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 121-110 victory over Brooklyn.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Celtics struggles in the second quarter “Yeah, I mean, obviously that quarter – and part of it is credit Garret Temple. He hit some shots. And he’s really improved his shooting. But he hit some really tough shots and that kept their whole team going. I think it was 37-29 or something like that, us, and bang, bang, bang the game is tied. And we’ve got to do a better job at the three-point line – and I thought we did in the second half. And that was the best – you know, we were – we were jamming up the paint. You know, (Jarrett) Allen starts the game with three dunks and so then your mind is more on the interior, and then they spread you out with that shooting, they are great spacing, spacing wise, and so they had us spinning a little bit. And then second half we were just a little bit better with the attack. And I thought our pick-and-roll defenses was a little bit better with the two guys involved and that allowed us to hit the shooters a little bit better.” RE: How Kemba Walker successfully played against Jarrett Allen: “He pulled up quite a bit. I think that that’s important. He’s – we always talk about those shots but he’s unbelievable at those little 10-to-12-foot pullups. Getting guys on the heels of pulling up and then I think that allowed him to get to the rim a couple times. I think it also helped that (Daniel) Theis was good behind Allen on more than one occasion. You know he tipped the balls in, he was good behind the zone; the ball really whipped around the zone and I thought he probably opened things up for our guards a little bit with those eight points that he had in the first four minutes.” RE: How to stay in the game when the opponent is hitting so many three-point shots: “Just keep swinging. It’s a long game and you have to just play the next possession. Win the next possession. Kemba (Walker) kept us in it in the second quarter because they were the ones hitting the flurries of threes. He kept hitting huge shots and that allowed us to stay in the game. But you just stay with it. We’ve all seen many times; when teams get hot it’s harder to sustain throughout the course of the whole game and we knew how urgent we had to play coming right out of the gate in the second half because of the way that they felt after the first half.” KEMBA WALKER RE: What was it, with the way you attacked Jarrett Allen, that gave you success? “First of all, my teammates did a great job setting screens, you know, getting their guards off me, allowing me to get downhill. It’s all about the angles for me. Trying to cut him off, so I can get a good angle to get to the rim. Try to use slow steps, and get into his body, things like that. He’s an unbelievable shot blocker and just overall rim protector, so I tried to get a lot of things to get him off balance a little bit.” RE: Was there any reluctance at all after the injury? “I could have played last game, honestly. I’m on the court, I’m on the court. That’s really it. I wasn’t out there thinking about anything. I wanted to win. Play aggressive, play with intensity.” RE: What’s going through your head as a competitor, when the other team is hitting three-pointer after three-pointer? “Try and get a stop. That’s really all we kept telling each other in the huddle. A lot of it was a lot of mental mistakes. Miscommunications. We cleaned it up a little bit, and down the stretch we were able to get over the hump a little bit and come out with a big win. That’s a great team over there, and those guys play hard on any given night and they can play with anybody on any given night.” JAYSON TATUM RE: What was it that allowed you guys to overcome 21 three’s tonight? “I mean, we hit some shots. We were firing back but you know the second half we had to lock-in and get some stops in, consecutive stops in, because they kind of stretched the lead out.” RE: Was Kemba Walker eager to play tonight? “Yeah he was. I am happy for him. I am happy to have him back; he looked good.”