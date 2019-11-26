11/25 Arbella Quote Worthy: Kings vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 103-102 victory over Sacramento.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On playing while missing players: “Yeah, I mean, I thought we looked limited at times, but I thought we battled and we found a way. Everybody that played contributed in some way or another. We got a lot out of Tremont Waters, and that was really good. And then everyone else made enough plays, Jaylen (Brown) and Marcus Smart answered the bell late over and over as they were hitting those really tough shots, you know. We had that kind of five to six, seven-point lead there for most of the fourth. That didn’t feel good, because they were hitting so many shots and so we’ve got to do a better job behind the three-point line.” RE: What did you like from Tremont Waters tonight? “He just has control of the game. He has control of the game. You don’t have to get too creative with any actions, you don’t have to run complicated things, you just have to get [him] in space, give him a step and let him make the right play. I think he’ll play a lot better when it’s not his first time coming out here, but we think he’s really good. Like I said before, we aren’t going to hesitate to play him.” RE: Having young players: “I love it. I think it’s great. They play really hard; they’re really together. We can’t count Jayson (Tatum) as a young player; I know he’s got a lot of room to grow but he wants a lot of responsibility and he has a lot of responsibility. Jaylen the same. Now, we think when they’re 28 they’re gonna be way better than they are now, and that’s just the growth of a basketball player. But you know those guys have to be the older, savvy guys that have been through a lot in those moments.” RE: What makes you trust Carsen (Edwards) and Tremont in key moments? “Well, I thought Carsen benefited from greatly being on the floor with Tremont. You could kind of see, like he could be off the ball and play off the pass instead of trying to be the guy making the plays and so it allowed him a little bit more freedom. Probably passed up a shot or two that he could have shot but I thought he played well. Hit two huge shots. Again, Tremont has control of the game, so that allows everybody to play in their spots.” RE: Missed opportunities guarding (Buddy) Hield: “We’re too low running around screens. Got to be higher and into his body more. It happened over and over and over. They did a good job of setting screens at the right angle; really well taught. And then they did a good job of slipping screens at times and creating confusion, and it really hurt us. As a result, we just got lower and lower because we got safer and safer, and then they killed us on the screen; he stepped into the three. But, you’ve still have to make ‘em. So hats off to him.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: Late in the second half you just started taking it to the rack; is that a mindset, or something that coach said? “A little bit of both. Coach said, I think late in the second quarter, he said we need you to be aggressive. So I just started being aggressive more in the second quarter.” RE: Both of these games against Sacramento have been one-point games. What made the difference tonight? “I think we got stops. We got stops at the end, Marcus (Smart) made some big plays down the stretch as well. He missed one and came up short last time, so it was good for him to get those to go in at the end of the game. He made some great plays on the defensive end that helped us win, but we’ve got to do some more stuff to keep us from getting in that position. We let Buddy Hield keep going, he shot like, who knows how many threes.” RE: Playing without Kemba Walker: “It was one game, we just got to find ways to win. We will welcome Kemba back when he’s healthy; let him rest up. We just holding it down for him and Gordon (Hayward) until they make their return but it is great to find ways to win, even with injuries. We’ve got to continue to do that, and I’m looking forward to it.” MARCUS SMART RE: Left hand: “Yeah, just jammed it and my knuckle on my left ring finger – something that has been bothering me since the USA trip and just reaggravated tonight then again.” RE: Did it happen on the last play? When did it happen? “It actually happened twice. The last play was the last time it happened. It happened earlier in the game right when I started to get the feel back for it the last play happened and re-irritated it again. But everything is alright, I got it compressed and just going to evaluate it tomorrow and see how it is.” RE: On a night like this where you are short-handed but at the same time you also let Buddy Hield have a career-game, are you more encouraged or discouraged? “Both. I’m encouraged in the fact that Buddy (Hield) did have a career-game with the circumstances with Kemba (Walker) out and a lot of guys, Daniel (Theis) not here, a lot of guys stepped up. Tremont (Waters) came from the G-league and he came in and gave us some valuable minutes. Carsen (Edwards), Semi Ojeleye those guys really stepped up and they stay ready all year. So I’m excited from that point but I’m disappointed that we allowed Buddy to go get 41 points and have a career night against us. It is something that we have to be better at, and we got lucky tonight. Probably won’t happen again, so we’ve got to fix that one.”