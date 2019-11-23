11/22 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Nuggets
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On an update concerning Kemba Walker:
“Well, right now I don’t have one. I’ll go over and get one after the game, but all the scans he went through at halftime yielded good results. But, we haven’t heard anything since. I saw him in the ambulance at halftime, they took him to the hospital and he had his wherewithal about him. But, he was in decent spirits which is good. It was good to get early reports of good news from our standpoint, but with a head injury, it’s super scary. So, we’re just glad he’s okay.”
RE: On what he said to the team at halftime following the Kemba Walker injury:
“I just gave them the update on Kemba. I just thought that was most important, and then said ‘let’s just go out and hit some singles and see if we can get back in this thing.’ I told the team just now that there’s a lot of things we can do better. I thought we all tried things outside of our strength at times, and that’s not how you win when guys are out. You win by doing everything a little bit harder and a little bit better and I think you saw that at the end of the game. I told the new guys, who are showing signs of this, the guys that are holdovers here, those dudes are warriors. But, to comeback in that game, on the last game of a trip, after seeing Kemba go down, in Denver, against that team and give us a chance to win- they’re warriors.”
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: On his thoughts about Kemba Walker’s injury and what he means to this team:
“Obviously, first, our thoughts are with him. Just want to make sure his health is prioritized. I’ve been through a similar injury that gives everybody a little bit of a scare. I think the support is what is important. But, our prayers and our energy are with him today. He’s a leader, I mean, he’s probably the smallest dude on the floor every time he steps out, but he’s probably got the biggest heart. We definitely lean on him and we’ll welcome him back when he rests up and everything is taken care of. But, right now, it’s probably best if he gets a little rest.”
RE: On what coach Stevens said after the game:
“He said ‘every possession matters,’ and that we put ourselves in a hole a little bit early by the way we played. But, he actually applauded us. We could have quit or gave up, but we had a chance to win the game. With the guys that we got in this room; Marcus Smart, [Daniel] Theis, JT [Jason Tatum], Brad Wanamaker, the guys that have been here, I think with the makeup of this locker room and the guys we have in here, we always got a chance to win. We have some true fighters and warriors on this team.”
MICHAEL MALONE
RE: On his thought on tonight’s game:
“First of all, I want Kemba Walker to know we’re thinking about him, scary situation in that half. I talked with Brad [Stevens] after the game, I think he’s doing better. But, Kemba is a quality person, hell of a player and most important, we hope he’s okay. This was an ugly win. It was an ugly game. It’s not going to be sent to the hall of fame by any means. Defense was great, turnovers were out of control. We stopped moving the ball and we allowed them to score 35-points in the 4th quarter and made it a ball game. Obviously, down the stretch, guys stepped up, made some big plays, made some big shots. We were able to escape with a win against a very good team.”
RE: On his team coming up big down the stretch:
“Some of the big shots that I mentioned were Jamal [Murray] taking advantage of the moment, not being afraid of the moment. He made big shot after big shot, which was great to see. When you’re up and you give away a lead and now it’s a tie-game, one-point game, you have to execute. You need somebody to step up. Paul Millsap’s three was a huge play. I think Nikola [Jokic] had a huge triple double, we’re 11-3 now and still finding our way. To be 11-3 and have beaten some of the teams that have come in here, and their records, says a lot about our team and potential that we have.”
RE: On Nikola Jokic’s performance:
“Every night he’s a triple double candidate. His scoring, his rebounding, his playmaking, he’s always making the right play. I actually thought he had some good defensive possessions this game as well. When you’re an MVP candidate, everybody expects you to bring that every night. Nikola had another night where he was the best player on the floor. We’re 11-3 for a reason. We have great depth. We have a lot of guys that can come help us and Nikola leads the charge in that starting group.”
WILL BARTON
RE: On holding the lead when Boston came back:
“Just trying to figure it out. You never know how the game is gonna go. They’re a good team, give them credit. They made a run at the end and we pulled it out.”
JAMAL MURRAY
RE: On Kemba Walker’s injury:
“It can happen to anybody, quickly. Your heart can stop beating right now. It’s one of those things where you can’t plan for it. Obviously, the neck is not something you want to mess around. Prayers out for him and hopefully he’s fine.”
RE: On the team’s defensive effort as of late:
“We’re playing defense. Just getting out and running. Our pace has gotten up. More fast break points, more easier looks. Our defense has been our anchor. When we play defense, it allows us to go out and win. I feel like that’s where we find most of our points.”
NIKOLA JOKIC
RE: On Kemba Walker’s injury providing a reminder that its bigger than basketball:
“Nobody likes to see anybody injured, especially like that (when) he needs to be carried out of the game from the court. I think we all need to protect ourselves and your teammates or opponents. It’s a game, so we are all living this breathe together.”
RE: On Boston’s fourth quarter run:
“We kind of lost the momentum. We turned the ball over a lot and kind of fueled their break. We gave them a lot of chances to have easy points and our offense was not really good.”
RE: On defensive performances in the last two games:
“We are not preparing ourselves for (certain) opponents, we are just preparing ourselves for something bigger than everybody else. We just want to go there and try to win every game. If it’s defense, it’s going to be defense. Offense can sometimes struggle but, still defense needs to be there every time."
NEXT UP: