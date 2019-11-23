11/22 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Nuggets

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 96-92 defeat to Denver.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On an update concerning Kemba Walker: “Well, right now I don’t have one. I’ll go over and get one after the game, but all the scans he went through at halftime yielded good results. But, we haven’t heard anything since. I saw him in the ambulance at halftime, they took him to the hospital and he had his wherewithal about him. But, he was in decent spirits which is good. It was good to get early reports of good news from our standpoint, but with a head injury, it’s super scary. So, we’re just glad he’s okay.” RE: On what he said to the team at halftime following the Kemba Walker injury: “I just gave them the update on Kemba. I just thought that was most important, and then said ‘let’s just go out and hit some singles and see if we can get back in this thing.’ I told the team just now that there’s a lot of things we can do better. I thought we all tried things outside of our strength at times, and that’s not how you win when guys are out. You win by doing everything a little bit harder and a little bit better and I think you saw that at the end of the game. I told the new guys, who are showing signs of this, the guys that are holdovers here, those dudes are warriors. But, to comeback in that game, on the last game of a trip, after seeing Kemba go down, in Denver, against that team and give us a chance to win- they’re warriors.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: On his thoughts about Kemba Walker’s injury and what he means to this team: “Obviously, first, our thoughts are with him. Just want to make sure his health is prioritized. I’ve been through a similar injury that gives everybody a little bit of a scare. I think the support is what is important. But, our prayers and our energy are with him today. He’s a leader, I mean, he’s probably the smallest dude on the floor every time he steps out, but he’s probably got the biggest heart. We definitely lean on him and we’ll welcome him back when he rests up and everything is taken care of. But, right now, it’s probably best if he gets a little rest.” RE: On what coach Stevens said after the game: “He said ‘every possession matters,’ and that we put ourselves in a hole a little bit early by the way we played. But, he actually applauded us. We could have quit or gave up, but we had a chance to win the game. With the guys that we got in this room; Marcus Smart, [Daniel] Theis, JT [Jason Tatum], Brad Wanamaker, the guys that have been here, I think with the makeup of this locker room and the guys we have in here, we always got a chance to win. We have some true fighters and warriors on this team.”