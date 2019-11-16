Noah Graham
11/15 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Warriors
BRAD STEVENS
RE: ON TONIGHT’S GAME:
“It’s hard to win on the road anytime. It’s hard to win. I told you guys that young players are going toplay their butts off. The other thing is that you can tell the way that Draymond Green is leading. He’s so engaged in all those young guys. He was leading all the way through and competing and kind ofleading the charge. There’s a lot of character, competitive character on the other side of the buildingwhich has been proved over a long period of time, and it’s being instilled into all of the new andyounger guys.”
RE: ON KEMBA WALKER’S FOURTH QUARTER:
“He did the crossover where he stepped back and hit the three as soon as he checked back in. It kindof took the lid off a little bit and he’s been unbelievable all year, but certainly at the end of games, he’sjust been remarkable and we needed every point. I thought our poise when we were down five withtwo and a half, three minutes to go was excellent. It was led by all those guys, but Kemba (Walker) always gives you a good chance at the end of ballgames."
RE: ON WHERE THE TEAM IS AT:
“I have always said that as long as we work hard, we continue to get better, and have the young guyslearn how to play in the NBA, continue to develop appropriately, and just make the right strides andmake Boston proud we will be good. I couldn’t care about the record or how many games we’ve won in a row. This is a hard stretch coming up and we just have to keep getting better. As you can see wehave a lot of things that we have to clean up especially when we are not full.”
RE: ON PLAYING THE WARRIORS:
“They have that competitive makeup that they have always had and its contagious.”
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: ON TONIGHT’S GAME:
“I think it was a good win. Obviously, I think we could’ve played better, but it’s always good to pull out a win. It’s hard to win in this league, period. On any given night anything can happen. They came out well and give credit to Coach (Steve) Kerr, but I’m glad we were able to pull it out in the end.”
RE: ON THE WARRIORS’ DEFENSE:
“We knew that they were going to give us their best shot. They came out with high intensity and they jumped on us early. As a young team we are getting used to being the team that is being seeked and we are learning to handle that better, but we have some things we need to work on. We need to handle the ball better, we may or may not get calls, but we have to remain sound down and I think that down the stretch we did that.”
RE: ON HIS PERFORMANCE:
“I had all the confidence in the world today, and I think we all did too. Today is the sunset of when my best friend passed away two years ago. We actually played the Warriors exactly two years ago today and his number was 22 and he was 22 years old, so it was great for me to score 22 points and I did that last time too. So I had all the confidence in the world tonight.”
RE: ON RETURNING TO THE BAY AREA:
“Coming back to the Bay is always great. It’s great and it’s like my second home. The energy was real genuine and there’s great people out here and I love being out here and playing here. I’m just glad we got the win.”
JAYSON TATUM
RE: ON HIS DUNK AFTER THE JUMP BALL IN THE FOURTH:
“It was a jump ball. (Marcus) Smart was telling me the whole time that they were going to tip it back and to shoot the lane. I listened to him and it worked.”
RE: ON HOW THEY WERE ABLE TO GRIND THIS GAME OUT:
“This is a relentless group. When things get tough we never put our heads down. We just always look to the next play, it doesn’t matter if we miss a shot or turn the ball over, whatever. We all just move onto the next play.”
RE: ON HOW THEY FOUGHT BACK AFTER BEING DOWN IN THE FIRST QUARTER:
“That was nothing. It was still a lot of game left. It didn’t matter if we were down 21-8 or up 21-8. Itwas still a lot of game left. We just had to keep playing. That is what the NBA is about.”
RE: ON THE TEAM’S ROUGH STARTS IN GAMES:
“We are not perfect at all. We have a long way to go, a lot of things to work on. We just have to keepfighting. That shows good signs, that no matter what we can figure it out. It is early on. No one iswhere they want to be like in April, May and June so we are getting better.”
KEMBA WALKER
RE: ON IF ANYTHING CHANGED IN THE FOURTH QUARTER AFTER HIS SLOW START:
“Changed? No. It happens. I am not going to shoot the ball great every night. It is not the first time that has happened. I just stay confident. My teammates stay confident in me (and) my coaching staff.I shoot a lot of shots each and every day to get myself prepared to play these games. I try to the best of my ability to shoot well. I just kept trusting in my hard work. Down the stretch it came through. Iw anted to win so bad, I just kind of willed those shots in a lot of the times. I just want to win. When it is the winning time my competitive nature just kicks in, in those situations.”
RE: ON WHETHER THE SHMIMMY WAS FOR ANTIONE WALKER:
“A little Antione and a little Mark Jackson. I had to bring the shimmy out for my guy.”
RE: ON TONIGHT’S WIN:
“It was tough. They came out and played hard and made shots but for the most part I think we never got rattled. That was really cool to be a part of. We never lost composure, we never lost poise. These guys just stayed so composed. Marcus Smart was big time in the huddles tonight leading us to the win tonight. He was amazing. He always amazes me with the things that he does. That guy is special.”
STEVE KERR
RE: ON WHAT HE’S MAKING OF ALL THE INJURIES:
“I’m not making anything of it. I’m just dealing with it, so next man up. I thought Ky Bowman came in and gave us a really good lift after D-Lo (D’Angelo Russell) went out, so we’ll keep playing him. Really proud of the effort. I thought the guys competed like crazy out there and our defense was much better which was a very encouraging and that’s got to continue. If we get that kind of effort defensively and that kind of awareness, game plan discipline and I think we’ll be in position to win some games.”
RE: ON TONIGHT’S LINEUP CHANGE:
“We just wanted to take a different look. We had lost five games in a row and we wanted just to see Eric (Paschall) and Draymond (Green) play together. We like the physicality that brought to our defense and so we had a more physical front line with both Eric and Draymond and Willie (Cauley-Stein). We give up a little something in spacing, but we pick up something defensively and we get a look at. So, that’s what we have to do, is keep looking at combinations and positions and keep moving forward.”
RE: ON HOW THE LINEUP PERFORMED:
“I thought the lineup was good. I mean we got off to a great start. I thought the defense was excellent, we didn’t turn the ball over for the first nine minutes or so and we executed offensively. The game is so connected, when we were taking care of the ball our defense was great. As soon as we started turning it over the defense struggled and it’s no coincidence. It’s hard to guard a fast-break when you’re just not in position, so the turnovers shifted the tide of the game but I was really proud of the way the guys fought back and took the lead, and the hung in there and we had a chance. We just couldn’t get it done.”
RE: ON TONIGHT’S EFFORT AND ENERGY:
“Yeah, it’s fun and you can tell our crowd enjoys it and it’s one of the things I’ve loved about our home crowd. Not just in the five-plus years I’ve been here as coach, but going back 20 years ago when I was a player. Warriors fans have always appreciated high-energy, hustle, toughness and competition. And you could feel it in the building tonight, our fans really enjoyed watching our guys compete and that’s important. We want people to come into this building and be excited about our team and it’s been a rough start, but I think if we can compete that way and play that way we are going to win some games and our fans will enjoy what we are doing.”
WILLIE CAULEY-STEIN
RE: ON WHAT CHANGES THE TEAM MADE DEFENSIVELY:
“I think we did a really good job of pressuring the ball today and also protecting the paint. It was a big emphasis on the last couple days in film study and practice, so I think we took that challenge and we did well. Now we just got to build off of it.”
RE: ON ALL THE INJURIES AND HOW THE TEAM RESPONDED WHEN RUSSELL WENT DOWN:
“I mean it’s tough, but we all pros at the end of the day. We all working the same. We come to workand craft, and it’s just next man up unfortunately. And that’s the way it goes. Injuries happen. It’s justthe next guy coming in, is he ready or not? And that’s way the thing as a young guy, you got to stayready. You don’t know when you are going to get your time, so if you stay ready you don’t got to getready.”
RE: ON TONIGHT’S ENERGY AND EFFORT:
“Today we had a chance to win and when you come into these games we got to be the scrappiest, wegot to get the 50-50 balls, we got to protect the paint, we got run through on three-point lines. Like, wegot to do all the little things just to give ourselves a chance just being so inexperienced right now.”
RE: ON THE NEW LINEUP AND GETTING OFF TO A FAST START:
“It just brought a sense of urgency and toughness from the jump and I think that’s what the whole planwas, to just come super aggressive and Draymond (Green) and Eric (Paschall) are two of our mostaggressive players so it worked. Defensively we are all on a string. That lineup is really fun to play withjust because at the defensive end you are going to be in places. Everybody seems to be in the rightspot.”
DRAYMOND GREEN
RE: ON GETTING OFF TO A GOOD START TONIGHT:
“Our defense was better. I think that was our best defensive effort of the season and we let go of therope a little bit in the second quarter which is how they got back in the game, but it all starts on thedefensive end and we were better tonight.”
RE: ON THE YOUNGER GUYS PLAYING WITH MORE PHYSICALITY:
“They’re getting more and more comfortable with more experience and they’re learning how to bemore physical. When you’re physical as a young guy you rack up a lot of fouls. They’re learning howto do that without fouling which is key for us. I do like the lineup, we’re switching a little more which Ithink keeping the ball out of the paint I think was key tonight, trying to keep the ball out of the paintand we did a better job of that. I think that lineup was pretty solid.”
RE: ON SEEING TEAMMATES SUFFER INJURIES:
“It sucks. I’ve said it before, you live that every day, the injury doesn’t go away when you walk off thefloor so it sucks to keep seeing guys go down but we got that bug right now so we have to keepfighting and do all we can to stay healthy. Sometimes shit just happens.”
RE: ON SHOWING MORE INITIATIVE ON OFFENSE TONIGHT:
“Coach (Steve Kerr) also Mike (Brown) talked to me about holding the ball more and generate somemore pace. I think we did a better job of that tonight, but we’ll see where it goes when D-Lo (D’AngeloRussell) is back and if he’s not I’ll have to handle it even more. I thought it worked pretty well for ustonight. We gave ourselves the chance to win the game and make some plays down the stretch,some things that we can get better and tighten up on but overall I thought it was pretty solid for us.”
