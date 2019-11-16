11/15 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Warriors

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 105-100 victory over Golden State.

BRAD STEVENS RE: ON TONIGHT’S GAME: “It’s hard to win on the road anytime. It’s hard to win. I told you guys that young players are going toplay their butts off. The other thing is that you can tell the way that Draymond Green is leading. He’s so engaged in all those young guys. He was leading all the way through and competing and kind ofleading the charge. There’s a lot of character, competitive character on the other side of the buildingwhich has been proved over a long period of time, and it’s being instilled into all of the new andyounger guys.” RE: ON KEMBA WALKER’S FOURTH QUARTER: “He did the crossover where he stepped back and hit the three as soon as he checked back in. It kindof took the lid off a little bit and he’s been unbelievable all year, but certainly at the end of games, he’sjust been remarkable and we needed every point. I thought our poise when we were down five withtwo and a half, three minutes to go was excellent. It was led by all those guys, but Kemba (Walker) always gives you a good chance at the end of ballgames." RE: ON WHERE THE TEAM IS AT: “I have always said that as long as we work hard, we continue to get better, and have the young guyslearn how to play in the NBA, continue to develop appropriately, and just make the right strides andmake Boston proud we will be good. I couldn’t care about the record or how many games we’ve won in a row. This is a hard stretch coming up and we just have to keep getting better. As you can see wehave a lot of things that we have to clean up especially when we are not full.” RE: ON PLAYING THE WARRIORS: “They have that competitive makeup that they have always had and its contagious.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: ON TONIGHT’S GAME: “I think it was a good win. Obviously, I think we could’ve played better, but it’s always good to pull out a win. It’s hard to win in this league, period. On any given night anything can happen. They came out well and give credit to Coach (Steve) Kerr, but I’m glad we were able to pull it out in the end.” RE: ON THE WARRIORS’ DEFENSE: “We knew that they were going to give us their best shot. They came out with high intensity and they jumped on us early. As a young team we are getting used to being the team that is being seeked and we are learning to handle that better, but we have some things we need to work on. We need to handle the ball better, we may or may not get calls, but we have to remain sound down and I think that down the stretch we did that.” RE: ON HIS PERFORMANCE: “I had all the confidence in the world today, and I think we all did too. Today is the sunset of when my best friend passed away two years ago. We actually played the Warriors exactly two years ago today and his number was 22 and he was 22 years old, so it was great for me to score 22 points and I did that last time too. So I had all the confidence in the world tonight.” RE: ON RETURNING TO THE BAY AREA: “Coming back to the Bay is always great. It’s great and it’s like my second home. The energy was real genuine and there’s great people out here and I love being out here and playing here. I’m just glad we got the win.” JAYSON TATUM RE: ON HIS DUNK AFTER THE JUMP BALL IN THE FOURTH: “It was a jump ball. (Marcus) Smart was telling me the whole time that they were going to tip it back and to shoot the lane. I listened to him and it worked.” RE: ON HOW THEY WERE ABLE TO GRIND THIS GAME OUT: “This is a relentless group. When things get tough we never put our heads down. We just always look to the next play, it doesn’t matter if we miss a shot or turn the ball over, whatever. We all just move onto the next play.” RE: ON HOW THEY FOUGHT BACK AFTER BEING DOWN IN THE FIRST QUARTER: “That was nothing. It was still a lot of game left. It didn’t matter if we were down 21-8 or up 21-8. Itwas still a lot of game left. We just had to keep playing. That is what the NBA is about.” RE: ON THE TEAM’S ROUGH STARTS IN GAMES: “We are not perfect at all. We have a long way to go, a lot of things to work on. We just have to keepfighting. That shows good signs, that no matter what we can figure it out. It is early on. No one iswhere they want to be like in April, May and June so we are getting better.” KEMBA WALKER RE: ON IF ANYTHING CHANGED IN THE FOURTH QUARTER AFTER HIS SLOW START: “Changed? No. It happens. I am not going to shoot the ball great every night. It is not the first time that has happened. I just stay confident. My teammates stay confident in me (and) my coaching staff.I shoot a lot of shots each and every day to get myself prepared to play these games. I try to the best of my ability to shoot well. I just kept trusting in my hard work. Down the stretch it came through. Iw anted to win so bad, I just kind of willed those shots in a lot of the times. I just want to win. When it is the winning time my competitive nature just kicks in, in those situations.” RE: ON WHETHER THE SHMIMMY WAS FOR ANTIONE WALKER: “A little Antione and a little Mark Jackson. I had to bring the shimmy out for my guy.” RE: ON TONIGHT’S WIN: “It was tough. They came out and played hard and made shots but for the most part I think we never got rattled. That was really cool to be a part of. We never lost composure, we never lost poise. These guys just stayed so composed. Marcus Smart was big time in the huddles tonight leading us to the win tonight. He was amazing. He always amazes me with the things that he does. That guy is special.”