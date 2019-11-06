11/5 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Cavaliers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 119-113 victory over Cleveland.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On Gordon Hayward’s performance: “He was aggressive going to the basket. He did a good job when they were guarding him with big guys. He did a good job when they were guarding him with small guys. He just kept making the right play over and over. When they did eventually start trapping him, he hit Rob (Robert Williams) for a couple of those dunks…Theis (Daniel Theis) a couple of times. He played really well. Certainly, you always felt like you could get a bucket because of the way he was reading things today.” RE: On not being able to pull away in the fourth quarter: “Welcome to the NBA. They (the Cavs) are good. I think they are…I wouldn’t be able to gauge a lot of the other teams because we didn’t play them in the preseason, but I can’t imagine a more improved team in a month. Excellent coaching, excellent playing, all the good stuff. They’re playing hard. They’re playing together. They make it really hard to guard. They go downhill at your chest and make it tough. We didn’t do a great job defensively on the perimeter, so we got to clean that up. But, hats off to Cleveland.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: On his performance tonight: “I think I just wanted to attack in the first quarter. And kind of like what we talked about, I felt like our bigs did a good job rolling. They stayed home to our shooters and so that left me kind of open there and I was able to finish some. That’s one of those things where, sometimes the bigs…it’s kind of what the defense is giving us. They step up and I have the roller. Or if their wings drop in, you have a kick-out three. So, I’m just kind of taking what they gave me.” RE: On being the only player, since the three-point line, to go 16-16 from inside the arc: “Seems like a pointless stat, to me. I mean, I think it was a good night. Maybe I shouldn’t have shot those threes, then, and kept shooting the twos.” MARCUS SMART RE: On defending Kevin Love: “I was just trying to make him work for everything. Especially, when he gets the ball down low. We all know how great of a player Kevin Love is, especially against smaller guards. For me, just really, like I said, just making it as hard as I can…Help make him miss and just do the best thing that I can do.”