11/1 Arbella Quote Worthy: Knicks vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 104-102 victory over New York.

BRAD STEVENS RE: How would you characterize the defense tonight? “Probably not as good as the last couple of games, but you know I also think not having Rob (Williams II) and Jaylen (Brown) probably contributes a little bit to that. We didn’t have Jaylen, obviously, the other night but I thought that we weren’t quite as solid on off-the-ball actions. Listen, they played a unique style to what they normally do. They switched 1 through 5 on every screen, pick and roll, ball screens and off-the-ball screens. And I thought we started the game with good presence. We had forced five turnovers in the first five minutes. You know our offensive lull as we got more used to what they were doing, I thought took away from our defensive intensity a little bit. Probably not all that unusual. There’s going to be games like this. I mean those guys are going to win a slug-fest against us, if it’s just judged by a slug-fest. They are just bigger and stronger. Especially without a couple of those bodies so I’m really happy with how our team competed and got in there and fought for balls at the end and figured out a way to win.” RE: Can you describe the last play? What were the options? And for (Jayson) Tatum to hit a winner like that, what does that do for his confidence? “I don’t know what it does for his confidence, he can answer that. We have confidence in him and we believe in him. There were a couple of difference options, they had been switching everything, like I said, the whole game so we knew that on that cross-screen Gordon (Hayward) for Tatum they would switch that. So, if Tatum had a post-up against a smaller player than (Marcus) Morris than that would be something that we would look for first and foremost. Then we had other options depending on how that went, depending on how that looks. (Marcus) Smart made the right read and Tatum made a great shot. I think it’s a good answer because not coming up with that defensive rebound and then not being able to get out to the three-point line the play before. We probably should have played that a little bit different, but I think, again, it’s hard to win, credit our guys for finding a way.” RE: I guess you guys haven’t had someone with that steady a free-throw presence like Kemba (Walker) in a couple of seasons. Just how much does that change the offense for you? “You mean ability to get to the line and make? Yeah, I mean it’s huge. His ability to get to the line, you see when he draws contact, he draws contact. I mean the one time when Morris jumped up, Morris leveled him. It was a good hard foul and Kemba got right up and knocked in the free-throws. I mean he’s a tough guy. I said this yesterday; he takes hits, he makes foul shots, he’s available everyday, and he got two or three of the biggest rebounds of the night for us. Running in transition he jumped up over everybody one time. So I’d say he’s a tough guy. I’m glad he’s here.” JAYSON TATUM RE: Walk us through that last play, what you saw and what you were going for? “We had a lot different options I just happened to be the first one, cut to the corner. We only had four seconds left so whoever caught it knew they were gonna have to make a play and that is just what I tried to do.” RE: Did it feel good to hit the game winner? “It felt good, the coaches trust me in that situation and I kind of made eye contact with Marcus (Smart) before the play and you know like, I’m open throw it to me. So just earning my teammates’ trust and being out there and taking that shot.” RE: Feeding and working off of Gordon Hayward? “It has been great. He’s making great strides, obviously towards looking like his old self. Obviously everybody feels like they can play better, but he’s been playing really well and it has only been five games and he’s going to continue to get better. At first, just playing off each other and making the right reads, and being able to play make, and rebound, just make the right play. You know, I’ve learned a lot from him and he always makes the right read in a pick-and-roll and I watch him all the time in practice.” RE: Going back and forth with Marcus Morris Sr. “It was great. Everybody knows we have a great relationship and he is like a big brother to me. So, I kind of wish that I took that shot over him, but we won so I’m happy.” RE: How does it feel to hit your first game winner in the NBA? “I hit one in college against Virginia. I don’t know necessarily if it was a game winner but it kind of put us over the edge we might have been up two, I hit a three. This was my first one in the NBA.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: Can you take us through the final play from your vantage point? “Yeah, I think kind of had an option to throw it to JT (Jayson Tatum) and kind of clear that side of the floor for him. We had other options if that wasn’t available but he made a great shot and he’s a great individual player.” RE: What did you guys say to each other after Marcus (Morris) hit the game tying shot? “Just let’s move on, let’s hit this shot. I mean kind of just moved on from it.” RE: You and (Jayson) Tatum have actually worked well together, especially over the last couple of games it seems. What is behind that? “I mean I think we both are pretty versatile; we can both do a lot of different things. I think if we attack and look to spray, get guys easier shots, it makes the game easier on ourselves. I think we are just building some good chemistry.” RE: Is what the group has done surprised you, the way it’s come together so quickly? “I think what stood out to me is just that we still have so much more room to get better. I don’t think that we have played our best basketball, certainly haven’t played a full 48 minutes. We’ve had stretches, halves that we’ve done really well. But we’ve also had halves where we’ve been pretty bad. So, I think just that’s what stood out. We’re finding ways to win which is good, but we still have a lot of room to improve, a lot of areas that we can get better.”