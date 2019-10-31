10/30 Arbella Quote Worthy: Bucks vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 116-105 victory over Milwaukee.

BRAD STEVENS RE: The Celtics bench made 8 points tonight; do you think if they continue this performance, you will have problems in the playoffs and potentially the Finals? “I think we had a problem Friday night. Part of that is we’ve got two really good players out tonight with Jaylen Brown and Enes Kanter. So that adds to your starting lineup, depth, whatever you want to call that. We’ll worry about that later. I think we’ve got a couple of young guys that are playing in this for the first time and you’ve seen them do some really good things, but you also know they are really young and this is a whole brand new experience. The game is fast, especially in our last two home games. We have to get better, our whole team has to get better and we can’t have the first halves like we’ve had in the last two games. Obviously, we are really encouraged by that win and the way that our guys played together.” RE: The first half. What’s happening in those slow starts and how are you overcoming them? “They were the first to the ball on numerous occasions in the first half so they looked like the quicker team, both to the floor and to the rebound. We started to settle in a little bit more at the end of the first half and unfortunately it ended up being 15 or 16 at halftime. But I think if you at our 44 shots in the first half, I don’t think they compare to the 48 we took in the second. As far as quality of shot. We really worked hard for good shot in the second half, and it started with the first possession of the second half. The ball whipped all over the place there were multiple opportunities to throw up a tough one and they just found the next right guy. Ball goes in a couple times now every shot becomes a little bit easier because you’re feeling better. So, we just need to keep working as a team and figure out where our best opportunities are. That’s two games in a row that’s happened but there’s always trends like this whenever you are going through a season with 82 games. The goal is to play better, more possessions.” RE: After four games, three games against teams that are generally considered the top of the East, what did you learn about this group as you are trying to figure out what you have? “The key is how you handle good nights and then how you handle the storms that are coming inevitably in the season. I’m really encouraged because when this team was in halftime they were saying all the right things, they were thinking all the right things. I thought at the end of the second quarter we wanted to cut into that lead so bad we were just trying to hit it out of the park every time we shot. Finally we settled down and just hit singles and just played the right way and at least you give yourself a chance. The guys really competed, played a really good team. I don’t think it necessarily tells much, we are only four games in.” KEMBA WALKER RE: The team hasn’t had someone who can draw free-throws (15) at that kind of rate. Can you explainwhat that ability does during a comeback? What can you impart on some of the other guys that arelearning to attack more? “I definitely did a great job at getting to line tonight. I got fouled on a three one time which is usually mistakes on the other team’s behalf. Can’t get used to that, can’t get too used to that. I don’t if I’m going to be getting 15 free-throws too often. I think it slowed the game down a little bit for us, it gave us time to actually push through and make a comeback. Some technical fouls, I shot two techs I think. Just trying to make plays that’s all I was trying to do. I was just trying to get into the lane and do what I can to make the right play and I was able to get to the line tonight.” RE: Speaking of the comeback, mentally what does it take to turn a game around like that within one game? “For us it was more so not letting our offense dictate our defense, man. I think at times in these early games we’ve got so down on ourselves because we haven’t been scoring. When you work so hard in the summer on some shots and you miss them, routine shots early it frustrates you. You have to understand you have to stay in the game, those shots are going to come for us. We’re going to find rhythm at some point, but it takes time. We have to stay together and let our defense dictate our offense, and that’s what we did. Whenever we got stops we got the rebound we pushed the basketball and made the right play. You know we have a bunch of unselfish guys and it was an unbelievable comeback.” MARCUS SMART RE: How much do you personally like taking on challenges like covering Giannis Antetokoumpo? “Oh, I love it. I am ecstatic about it every single time I get the opportunity. Giannis (Antetokoumpo) is a great player, rightfully so he dictates that much attention from a team and like I said we played really good as a team tonight.” RE: What was going through your head when you nodded to the crowd after your tangle with Giannis? “At that moment, don't lose anymore money for me but me and Giannis were battling the whole night. A couple of calls did not go our way early on, but we just stayed with it, so I kept my hands up and when I got the call just that was everything we needed. And that was a momentum changer again and kept us with the momentum; it got the team going and it got me going.” RE: What are the ways you can tell when you are starting to irritate them, get under their skin? “That right there, everytime I am boxing them out they are trying to throw me out of the way. It lets me know I am getting to them and especially when especially he isn’t getting to the ball, isn’t getting to the rim, and isn’t getting the shots he usually hits.” RE: Since you have recovered from your thumb injury Brad (Stevens) said he has you seen an improvement in your shot -- have you? “Definitely, I practice on my shot every day. I am always working and my confidence just shooting, shooting and that’s what I have been doing. My teammates give me confidence, Brad (Stevens) gives me confidence, and like I said every day I work and put in the work and it is showing.”