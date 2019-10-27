10/26 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Knicks

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 118-95 victory over New York.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On what caused the run at 72-72: “I think just our energy. We picked it up. Defensively, I thought at times we let our offense dictate our defense. We just kept ramping it up and were able to come out on top.” RE: On why you think you always play well in this building: “I wouldn’t say always. It's great energy here. I’m from here. I’ve been playing here since I was in high school, so its always good to come back. This is one of the best arenas in basketball. This place is special.” RE: On starting slow: “We had a lot of mistakes early on. I just expect us to continue to get better.” MARCUS SMART RE: On the team’s chemistry: “Tomorrow we’re having a team bonding…We’re really going to get off our feet and really enjoy time together. Last year for us it was really big for us – the chemistry. Some days we had it and some days we didn’t. So this year I wanted to make sure the chemistry was there, the bonds were there and everybody was comfortable off the court. I think the best way is being around each other as much as possible.” RE: On becoming a leader for the team: “I’ve always been like that, but usually I kind of do it and don’t tell anybody. As a leader, that’s one of the things I need to be able to do is lead guys together. Especially in times like this when we’re doing good. We just came out from our second game in a row and feel good about ourselves – just make sure we can keep ourselves humble and we still have a lot of things to do.” RE: On how different this year feels: “It feels great. On and off the court it’s an incredible force. Everybody’s joking, everybody’s laughing, everybody’s happy. That was a big thing for us. A lot of people weren’t happy last year. So to see everybody’s happy faces and smiling and everything, it helps a lot.” KEMBA WALKER RE: On tonight’s game: “I think just our energy. We picked it up. Defensively, I thought at times we let our offense dictate our defense. We just kept ramping it up and were able to come out on top.” RE: On playing in MSG: “I wouldn’t say always. It’s great energy here. I’m from here. I’ve been playing here since I was in high school, so it’s always good to come back. This is one of the best arenas in basketball. This place is special.” RE: On tonight’s slow start: “We had a lot of mistakes early on. I just expect us to continue to get better.”