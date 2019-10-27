10/26 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Knicks
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On what caused the run at 72-72:
“I think just our energy. We picked it up. Defensively, I thought at times we let our offense dictate our defense. We just kept ramping it up and were able to come out on top.”
RE: On why you think you always play well in this building:
“I wouldn’t say always. It's great energy here. I’m from here. I’ve been playing here since I was in high school, so its always good to come back. This is one of the best arenas in basketball. This place is special.”
RE: On starting slow:
“We had a lot of mistakes early on. I just expect us to continue to get better.”
MARCUS SMART
RE: On the team’s chemistry:
“Tomorrow we’re having a team bonding…We’re really going to get off our feet and really enjoy time together. Last year for us it was really big for us – the chemistry. Some days we had it and some days we didn’t. So this year I wanted to make sure the chemistry was there, the bonds were there and everybody was comfortable off the court. I think the best way is being around each other as much as possible.”
RE: On becoming a leader for the team:
“I’ve always been like that, but usually I kind of do it and don’t tell anybody. As a leader, that’s one of the things I need to be able to do is lead guys together. Especially in times like this when we’re doing good. We just came out from our second game in a row and feel good about ourselves – just make sure we can keep ourselves humble and we still have a lot of things to do.”
RE: On how different this year feels:
“It feels great. On and off the court it’s an incredible force. Everybody’s joking, everybody’s laughing, everybody’s happy. That was a big thing for us. A lot of people weren’t happy last year. So to see everybody’s happy faces and smiling and everything, it helps a lot.”
KEMBA WALKER
RE: On tonight’s game:
RE: On playing in MSG:
RE: On tonight’s slow start:
DAVID FIZDALE
RE: On tonight’s game:
“That was an embarrassing second half that we put forth out there. We gave up 72 points. This is the first time that we got punched and didn’t answer the bill. I was very disappointed. Luckily our players just owned it. Everyone took blame for their part in that, including me. Back tomorrow to get to work and get back to getting better.”
RE: On the second half:
“Our offense, we turned the ball over too much. That’s two games in a row that we were careless with the ball. We got them out in the open court and once you get a few layups the rim just gets big. You can see everything they threw up after that went in. Marcus Smart threw up a shot at the buzzer from his hip and even that went in. Once it’s rolling its rolling, and for whatever reason we didn’t respond the way that we did in tht first two games."
RE: On the team’s offense:
“We ended up forcing situations and team defenses aren’t going to let you go one on one and attack that way. In the first half I was really happy with the way the ball was moving. I felt like it was one of our better halves of the season. For whatever reason in the second half we came out and the ball started sticking. It bit us.”
JULIUS RANDLE
RE: On tonight’s game:
“We don’t like losing like that. We want to keep competing and putting steps forward.”
RE: On the team’s play in the second half:
“I think we just got stagnant on offense. Turnovers – myself included – that led to them getting easy looks.”
RE: On the team’s turnovers:
“We just have to look at film. We just have to get better and continue to try to trust each other.”
RE: On the team’s play moving forward:
“We have to stay together. We can’t divide and split in moments like this. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. This is the NBA – everybody wants to win. We just have to stay together.”
DENNIS SMITH JR.
RE: On his play tonight:
“I’m just trying to compete on both ends. That’s it. I have to just keep trusting it (his jump shot). They weren’t really leaving me open.”
RE: On the team’s outlook moving forward:
“All we got is us in this locker room. That’s what we have to focus on.”
RE: On the second half:
“They (Boston Celtics) punched us. Every game we’ve taken a punch. Normally we respond but today we didn’t.”
RE: On how the team can improve moving forward:
“We have to keep moving the ball and let everybody touch it and we’ll be good. It’s a whole new team. We’ve been together for a month, this is game three. It’s a long season.”
