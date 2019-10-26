10/25 Arbella Quote Worthy: Raptors vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 112-106 victory over Toronto.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Grant Williams, specifically in the second half “I texted Grand (Williams) yesterday and I said you better know all of the five by tomorrow, and he does he has worked both on the four and the five, we just haven’t played him there very much. Pascal (Siakam) and Marc (Gasol) shooting was a problem, you saw a few times in a pick-and-roll we were recovering the shooters and guys were laying it in. We got to do a better job with that, but Grant did a good job and he is physical he really makes up for some of his lack of size with his body.” RE: Offensive rebounds were huge for you guys tonight; is that something you guys have been focusing on? “We missed 57 shots in the Philly game and the only thing we said was, ‘your job is to go, go.’ That is something what we were talking about earlier, we don’t love the offensive glass and knocking down transitions and appropriate guys to go to at appropriate times we have a lot of athletic wings depending on where they are.” RE: What do you try to do to maximize Kemba Walker’s runs? “I’ve said this a million times, I mean with Isaiah (Thomas), Kyrie (Irving), and now Kemba (Walker) all you have to do is give those guys a steps so like I’ve said earlier we have added stuff right from the get go and that was in the Charlotte (Hornets) playbook that they ran a lot. It is very simple but it gives him great spacing and gives him a chance to make a play downhill and he got going downhill.” RE: Was it the defense that got you guys into a good rhythm? “I thought we played really good defense all night there were moments where again we didn’t do our job as well as we can in a pick-and-roll but I think those are just teaching moments against really good players. Kyle (Lowry) had us on skates a little bit and we had some skates and he has an ability to shoot and that scared us we just have to be able to do first things first there.” KEMBA WALKER RE: Fourth quarter: “I just can’t thank the people around me enough, the coaching staff, most importantly myteammates keeping me confident, they kept talking to me throughout the game they knew Iwanted to play well and wanted to take shots but I was struggling but they kept me confident. Ireally do appreciate those guys for keeping me confident and level-headed and just allow me tobe myself.” RE: Taking those charges – did that help you stay in the game? “Even though I struggled offensively early I just wanted to stay in the game and not let myoffense dictate my defense and I knew if I could get some stops and do anything on that end andhelp the team that’s what I was going to do. It gave me energy you know it brought energy to thecrowd as well.” RE: Did you feel more like yourself tonight? “Yeah, no question I needed that man. Like I said my teammates man they were incredible theconfidence they had in me that’s what I needed. The things they said to me were the things Ineeded to hear. They have seen my face and always encouraging me. I appreciate those guys somuch.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: The Celtics had 21 offensive rebounds; has your mentality changed on that end? “Yeah, we have big wings, we are athletic and fast and we got to be able to fly around. I think wedid a really good job of that tonight, but we have to do a good job of that every night not just ourhome opener. It will be nice to see it tomorrow night too.” RE: Bounce pass to Hayward -- for the break did you enjoy that? “Absolutely. I have definitely been working on that side of my game being a playmaker andmake plays for others to see that I was more excited for any of the other plays I made hopefullythere will be a lot more passes like that coming soon.” RE: Were you surprised about how well Grand Williams played the five spot tonight? “Rook (Grant Williams) came out and balled man, he was physical took some charges. He did alot of great stuff, a lot of winning plays. Stuff like that, it’s going to be hard not to put him on thefloor so we keep that up and it’s good for us.”