10/25 Arbella Quote Worthy: Raptors vs. Celtics
BRAD STEVENS
RE: Grant Williams, specifically in the second half
“I texted Grand (Williams) yesterday and I said you better know all of the five by tomorrow, and he does he has worked both on the four and the five, we just haven’t played him there very much. Pascal (Siakam) and Marc (Gasol) shooting was a problem, you saw a few times in a pick-and-roll we were recovering the shooters and guys were laying it in. We got to do a better job with that, but Grant did a good job and he is physical he really makes up for some of his lack of size with his body.”
RE: Offensive rebounds were huge for you guys tonight; is that something you guys have been focusing on?
“We missed 57 shots in the Philly game and the only thing we said was, ‘your job is to go, go.’ That is something what we were talking about earlier, we don’t love the offensive glass and knocking down transitions and appropriate guys to go to at appropriate times we have a lot of athletic wings depending on where they are.”
RE: What do you try to do to maximize Kemba Walker’s runs?
“I’ve said this a million times, I mean with Isaiah (Thomas), Kyrie (Irving), and now Kemba (Walker) all you have to do is give those guys a steps so like I’ve said earlier we have added stuff right from the get go and that was in the Charlotte (Hornets) playbook that they ran a lot. It is very simple but it gives him great spacing and gives him a chance to make a play downhill and he got going downhill.”
RE: Was it the defense that got you guys into a good rhythm?
“I thought we played really good defense all night there were moments where again we didn’t do our job as well as we can in a pick-and-roll but I think those are just teaching moments against really good players. Kyle (Lowry) had us on skates a little bit and we had some skates and he has an ability to shoot and that scared us we just have to be able to do first things first there.”
KEMBA WALKER
RE: Fourth quarter:
“I just can’t thank the people around me enough, the coaching staff, most importantly myteammates keeping me confident, they kept talking to me throughout the game they knew Iwanted to play well and wanted to take shots but I was struggling but they kept me confident. Ireally do appreciate those guys for keeping me confident and level-headed and just allow me tobe myself.”
RE: Taking those charges – did that help you stay in the game?
“Even though I struggled offensively early I just wanted to stay in the game and not let myoffense dictate my defense and I knew if I could get some stops and do anything on that end andhelp the team that’s what I was going to do. It gave me energy you know it brought energy to thecrowd as well.”
RE: Did you feel more like yourself tonight?
“Yeah, no question I needed that man. Like I said my teammates man they were incredible theconfidence they had in me that’s what I needed. The things they said to me were the things Ineeded to hear. They have seen my face and always encouraging me. I appreciate those guys somuch.”
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: The Celtics had 21 offensive rebounds; has your mentality changed on that end?
“Yeah, we have big wings, we are athletic and fast and we got to be able to fly around. I think wedid a really good job of that tonight, but we have to do a good job of that every night not just ourhome opener. It will be nice to see it tomorrow night too.”
RE: Bounce pass to Hayward -- for the break did you enjoy that?
“Absolutely. I have definitely been working on that side of my game being a playmaker andmake plays for others to see that I was more excited for any of the other plays I made hopefullythere will be a lot more passes like that coming soon.”
RE: Were you surprised about how well Grand Williams played the five spot tonight?
“Rook (Grant Williams) came out and balled man, he was physical took some charges. He did alot of great stuff, a lot of winning plays. Stuff like that, it’s going to be hard not to put him on thefloor so we keep that up and it’s good for us.”
NICK NURSE
RE: Do you attribute rebounding problems to defense size?
“No, I just think it’s more just not doing what we’re supposed to do as far as getting a body onpeople, and it was a bunch of different scenarios, right, there was a lot of what we call lateswitching where the guard’s shooting against the center and the guard then has to get into the bigand I thought we did OK there with the guys flying in from the wings that were hurting us. Idon’t know, we made them miss a lot, but we didn’t get ahold of the one-shot enough, we madethem miss a ton but didn’t block out well enough again because that’s extra possessions forthem.”
RE: Are you looking for stuff that will work in the future?
“We were searching for some stuff defensively, to try to come up with some stops, we just didn’tquite execute it like we needed to. We were trying to blitz (Kemba) Walker a little bit and hesplit between us one time and went around it one time and we never really got him jammed uplike we were hoping we would and get him off the ball and make those other guys make playswith it. When he had his little flurry there, we were trying to put a stop to that, didn’t get thatdone. That’s about it.”
RE: Notice any difference with Kemba Walker in the 4th Quarter?
“Yeah, I mean I thought he had a couple go, and that revved his engine up a little bit. I thoughthe started moving and attacking a little harder and faster and more decisive, and he just made hismind up to go all the way to the basket a few times and we just didn’t get there to put enoughsize down there, enough bodies to stop him early enough. Just more decisive, I thought, hisconfidence grew as he made a couple.”
MARC GASOL
RE: Bouncing back from struggles
“Yea, you know, you can’t allow one team or missed shot to carry on into the defensive end.You try to make every shot you can and try to get low and get into the rhythm offensively but atthe same time you gotta help your team in other ways when you have the ball and figure outother ways to help the team.”
RE: Not a great defensive rebounding night; what did you see? What led to that?
“A few things, when you look at film you can see in more detail exactly because in the gameyou can always see an angle of the whole thing, so you want to see what leads to what andexactly how it happens. You re-create missed shots, for sure, but then you have to make anothereffort of tagging somebody and especially the big is challenging, and they crash in from thewings.”
RE: Pascal’s confidence
“I think it carried over from last game and he understands how important he is to us on thedefensive end, and on both ends of the floor. He is really important to us and he is a huge playerand he can do a lot out there on the floor.”
FRED VANVLEET
RE: How does being Champions, even without Kawhi Leonard, impact the team?
“I mean, we were the underdogs to you guys and people outside of the locker room. To us, weare NBA Champions and we are gonna go out there and play like it every night. And since I’vebeen here we’ve never been slept on by other teams. Maybe in the media or the average personbut it feels like when we play everybody gives us their best shot, so nothing’s changed there andwe’re used to it.”
RE: Has NBA Finals experience shaped the team and your confidence?
“We are just trying to build on it and be better each year, and I think that we’ve both improvedeach year since we’ve been in the league and that hasn’t changed this summer. We won thechampionship major, so that sped it up and put us in the limelight and both of us continue towork each day and just try to be better than we were the day before.”
RE: What happened down the stretch tonight?
“Couple calls that didn’t go our way, they made some timely shots, we didn’t, and sometimes it’sas simple as that. We passed some good defensive possessions, gave up offensive rebounds, sojust got to be better. I thought that they had a little more juice than us down the stretch andsometimes shot-making can do that. Kemba (Walker) got loose there for a good stretch, and acouple times I felt like we were right there and the whistle didn’t go our way and kind ofchanged the momentum for us but can’t worry about that, just got to be better. It’s a learningexperience for us, game two will look like that sometimes.”
