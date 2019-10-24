10/23 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at 76ers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 107-93 defeat to Philadelphia.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On how he thought the team played tonight… I thought we did a lot of good things. I thought we competed. I thought there were moments where we didn’t protect the rim well enough as a team, but obviously we’re going to have to capitalize a little bit more on the offensive end if we’re going to win that game - whether it’s at the free-throw line or something from beyond the arc. You know I’m a lot more encouraged than discouraged. I thought we really came out and fought. It was a heck of an environment; we played a really good team and now we just got to get better. We were kind of out of sync on the offensive end a lot of the night, as far as shooting the basketball, but I thought we generated some decent looks. I thought the guys got to the rim and tried to get to the rim and I thought that they generated some decent looks from three. They just didn’t go in, but that’s okay. They make me feel their presence with their length and that was probably a large part of it too. They’re a really good defensive team. RE: On how he thought Enes Kanter played tonight… I thought Kanter was great. He’s a little banged up, which is obviously not good for us, but I thought he was great. I thought he really did a good job in isolation. It allowed us not to always have to double because when we did, we left the rim occasionally. RE: On what’s next for the team… We knew this was going to be a heck of a battle. You know, we’ve got to work and see what we can do better and improve from this, but it’s a long season, right. Our story isn’t written after one game, nobody’s is, and we move forward and try to get better off of it. KEMBA WALKER RE: On his first night as a Boston Celtic… It felt good, just a little bit disappointing. Obviously, it was a tough night for many of us. Me, personally, I wish I could have played better and done a lot more for these guys, but you live and you learn. There’s nothing you can really do but just get better for the next one. GORDON HAYWARD RE: On how the responded to the constant lead changes… I mean that’s the life of being on the road. It seemed like we would get a five, six, or seven-point lead and they would make a run and get it right back to two, feeding off their crowd and their little bit of momentum. Similar thing in the second half. It felt like once they had a lead, we battled all the way back and I think we were down three or four and brought it back up to ten, and that’s tough. I’m proud that we competed tonight, the whole night. I think there’s a lot of things we can improve on. I think we did some good things as well, but we’ll look at the film and get to play at our place in the home opener. Extremely excited about that but certainly a lot to learn from. JAYSON TATUM RE: On what it was like facing up against Al Horford… It’s all love, that’s my man … I mean when the game starts we not cool, but that’s basketball. RE: On the 76ers size and endurance… I mean they’re a good team and we definitely had chances to win the game. We were up and they came back. I mean, they played a good game. We did miss a lot of shots, a lot of free throws, a lot of easy ones that guys like myself and others felt like we should’ve made. JAYLEN BROWN RE: On the 76ers defense… They’re a good team and I tip my hat to Philly. They’re a good team. They came out and played well. I think we saw a lot of good things from us and when we come back to play them next time, hopefully we’ll play them better.