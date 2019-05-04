That's What He Said - Bucks vs. Celtics (Game 3)

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 123-116 defeat to Milwaukee.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Did the Celtics lose focus in the third quarter because of the officiating? “It’s a good question. I don’t know that that’s – I don’t know that that would be the case. I just think that ultimately they made a lot of plays in that quarter; we didn’t. I thought we got a little deep on the drive, whereas in the first half I thought we were doing a really good job of getting to the right depth and then making the next right play. We turned it over a few times; they got going in transition. They got going downhill. We weren’t quite as tight as – as we like to be, as, as loading up to the ball and making it tough to get downhill and keeping them off the foul line. So you know if – if there’s anything, it’s just stuff we have to do better.” RE: Was the officiating working against the Celtics when Jaylen Brown picked up his fifth foul? “I don’t complain about officials. We’ve got a lot of stuff we have to do better and they have a hard job. And we focus on us, and the controllables, and that’s the bottom line.” RE: Juggling substitutions with Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris in foul trouble: “I wasn’t as worried, probably, about the foul trouble as just finding the right group. And when things went south, we had a lot of our guys that play a lot on the court. And so, you knew we had to go to the bench a little bit. But credit the Bucks; they did a lot of good things. We’ll go back and look at how we can improve off that. This thing is going to be a – I mean, every minute of every game against these guys is really hard. This is a heck of a team and I thought in those moments, again, their physicality to the rim kind of separated the game, and then on the other end, again, I just thought we got a little deep on some of our drives.” RE: Defending Giannis Antetokounmpo and not having as tight a wall defensively: “You’re saying why wasn’t it as tight? I thought that for whatever reason, again, we were a little bit looser. Maybe because of the threes they hit last game; that was not a plan of attack, we just wanted to be tight, protect the paint first, then get out. But you know, they go 15 of 37 again. So, it’s easier said than done when they shoot threes this way. This is a – the challenge of this team is the – the elite drivers in (Eric) Bledsoe and Giannis that can get anywhere on one-on-one scenarios. And so, you have to provide some sort of help. And when you do, they pick you apart. The play that I – that stands out most vividly – is Giannis is at the top of the key and he just flings it to the corner. And, you know, he throws it through, through defenders, or through where we could be a little bit more active. But if you’re not on your toes they’re going to take advantage of you. And they did that. They’ve got big, tall guys shooting, and so they’re hard to contest anyways. But if you’re not in the ballpark, you’re in trouble.” RE: How did Milwaukee’s being in the bonus so early in the third quarter affect how the Celtics could defend? “We have to do a better job of not being in the bonus; that’s certainly a big, big deal. You know, I think that – but then, you’re thinking about that, because you want to be solid without fouling. You don’t want to send guys to the line. And at the same time you’ve got to provide resistance. It’s easier said than done to balance that when you’re already in the bonus.” KYRIE IRVING RE: What is the spirit of your group at this time and what is the challenge? “I mean; we have another chance to respond at home. They took care of business. The third quarter is where they really made their mark on the game. You have to give credit, George Hill was the “X factor” having 21 off the bench, going 9-for-12. We just have to do a better job of eliminating that. I think that we did a great job of starting off the game very well. Going into halftime, obviously ending the half in the fashion that probably wasn’t our best. Then coming out in that third quarter and giving up 40 points, that’s not a characteristic you want to carry over into the next game. We’ll be better. We’ll need a little more from our bench, a little bit more consistency from me going to the basket as well as the three-point line. Hopefully, we can even out the free throws, not just in the fourth quarter.” RE: Have you ever been involved in a playoff game where the officiating is so poor on one side? “I mean the refs have a difficult job. We have a difficult job. Obviously, I could sit up here and complain. We know the disparity and what it is but I am not going to put all the emphasis on the refereeing. I think there are a lot of controllable things on our end that we can be better at. Obviously the officiating is going to be part of it. You wish things could go your way but they don’t and we have to be able to respond in a better circumstance. We just have to respond better and I think we will do that going into game four. I’m confident in this group. I’m confident in the talent that we have here. As well as the basketball IQ, we just have to bring it to another level of being in the right spots and really focusing on where we can take advantage on their defensive miscues. They turn their heads on plays where guys are driving to the basket. They still have the same frantic defense. They’ve made adjustments and now we go back and watch film of where instances in the game where we can control. We just have to do better.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: Third quarter: “We just have to play better. This is apart of our test. We got all the tools that we need in this room. We just have to play better.” RE: Attitude and emotion in the locker room tonight: We just got to play better, that’s it. I don’t even know what to say. I’m looking forward to game four on Monday. I know we’re looking forward to game four. We have too many good players, too many dogs in this locker room. We’re all looking forward to it and that’s the mindset."