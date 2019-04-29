That's What He Said - Celtics vs. Bucks (Game 1)

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 112-90 victory over Milwaukee.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On Marcus Morris being in the mix: “I thought that the group that started the game had good looks, played well together and started the second half well together. I think Marcus’ size and his skill and his ability to play in a smaller fashion made the most sense. Also, wanted to keep Gordon [Hayward] coming off so he could play through some of his actions when those other guys went to the bench. So, we will see how it looks when we go back and look at it on film, but obviously I thought it was good.” RE: On Al Horford’s performance and health: “Yeah, we said all year you can’t over state Al Horford’s importance to our team. Obviously, the numbers back that up. His ability to stretch the floor against size and post smalls and also on the other end be very versatile defensively. I thought we tried to guard Giannis [Antetokounmpo] as hard as we could but he still ended up with 20 points and made a bunch of threes in the second half. That’s a collective effort and Al was obviously assigned to him quite a bit, but I thought the whole team was cognoscente of him. We are going to have to look at it and see what we can do better. Al is a huge part of our team and I am thankful for the long, long, long periods of time in between timeouts in the fourth quarter.” RE: On Aron Baynes’ ankle injury: “He was available to go back in according to our training staff. Didn’t put him back in obviously. We will see how he feels tomorrow. He has rolled it a few times in the past month, so we will see how he feels. He is obviously an important part of our team too.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On Marcus Morris being in the starting lineup: “I think that he obviously adds spacing. But, there’s still a toughness that him and [Aron] Baynes bring. Obviously, [Marcus] Smart is not here. So, throwing either one of them in there works for us. We’re going to make it work, especially when we want to go at specific matchups. I think it worked to our advantage.” RE: On the team playing well in the playoffs despite struggling at times in the regular season: “Maybe there was a little bit of foreshadowing throughout the regular season. We were dealing with our ups and downs naturally, but I think that we just have an appreciation for the group that we have. We’ve spent at least two years together now. Everyone is relatively healthy other than [Smart]. I think that we have a good rhythm for the expectations that we have for each other.” RE: On his offensive role tonight: “I just play the game as it comes. Tonight, I just wanted to come out aggressive and establish myself in the post and establish myself around the mid-range area. After that, I knew that the adjustments that they were going to make were going to dictate the rest of the pace of the game.” AL HORFORD RE: On the importance of making a statement in Game 1: “I just think that we came in very focused and locked in on the things that we wanted to do as a group. We knew that we were going to have to play a very solid game. I felt like our focus level was good from the beginning. We just continued to stick together throughout the game.” RE: On the team’s defense against Giannis Antetokounmpo: “He’s such a great player. Our focus was to make sure that we just made it tough on him every time. All our guys at different times were on him and were involved in the play. Just making sure that he earned everything we got. I felt like we did a really good job of that.” RE: On the difference of playing in the playoffs: “The intensity, the fans, I just think the focus level goes way up. For our group, that was something I think we had a hard time with in the regular season. Once the postseason has started, I think we’ve all really been able to lock in.”