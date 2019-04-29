That's What He Said - Celtics vs. Bucks (Game 1)
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On Marcus Morris being in the mix:
“I thought that the group that started the game had good looks, played well together and started the second half well together. I think Marcus’ size and his skill and his ability to play in a smaller fashion made the most sense. Also, wanted to keep Gordon [Hayward] coming off so he could play through some of his actions when those other guys went to the bench. So, we will see how it looks when we go back and look at it on film, but obviously I thought it was good.”
RE: On Al Horford’s performance and health:
“Yeah, we said all year you can’t over state Al Horford’s importance to our team. Obviously, the numbers back that up. His ability to stretch the floor against size and post smalls and also on the other end be very versatile defensively. I thought we tried to guard Giannis [Antetokounmpo] as hard as we could but he still ended up with 20 points and made a bunch of threes in the second half. That’s a collective effort and Al was obviously assigned to him quite a bit, but I thought the whole team was cognoscente of him. We are going to have to look at it and see what we can do better. Al is a huge part of our team and I am thankful for the long, long, long periods of time in between timeouts in the fourth quarter.”
RE: On Aron Baynes’ ankle injury:
“He was available to go back in according to our training staff. Didn’t put him back in obviously. We will see how he feels tomorrow. He has rolled it a few times in the past month, so we will see how he feels. He is obviously an important part of our team too.”
KYRIE IRVING
RE: On Marcus Morris being in the starting lineup:
“I think that he obviously adds spacing. But, there’s still a toughness that him and [Aron] Baynes bring. Obviously, [Marcus] Smart is not here. So, throwing either one of them in there works for us. We’re going to make it work, especially when we want to go at specific matchups. I think it worked to our advantage.”
RE: On the team playing well in the playoffs despite struggling at times in the regular season:
“Maybe there was a little bit of foreshadowing throughout the regular season. We were dealing with our ups and downs naturally, but I think that we just have an appreciation for the group that we have. We’ve spent at least two years together now. Everyone is relatively healthy other than [Smart]. I think that we have a good rhythm for the expectations that we have for each other.”
RE: On his offensive role tonight:
“I just play the game as it comes. Tonight, I just wanted to come out aggressive and establish myself in the post and establish myself around the mid-range area. After that, I knew that the adjustments that they were going to make were going to dictate the rest of the pace of the game.”
AL HORFORD
RE: On the importance of making a statement in Game 1:
“I just think that we came in very focused and locked in on the things that we wanted to do as a group. We knew that we were going to have to play a very solid game. I felt like our focus level was good from the beginning. We just continued to stick together throughout the game.”
RE: On the team’s defense against Giannis Antetokounmpo:
“He’s such a great player. Our focus was to make sure that we just made it tough on him every time. All our guys at different times were on him and were involved in the play. Just making sure that he earned everything we got. I felt like we did a really good job of that.”
RE: On the difference of playing in the playoffs:
“The intensity, the fans, I just think the focus level goes way up. For our group, that was something I think we had a hard time with in the regular season. Once the postseason has started, I think we’ve all really been able to lock in.”
MIKE BUDENHOLZER
RE: On the loss tonight:
“As a group, we’re going to have to be a lot better. Credit to Boston, individually and collectively, they played well today and we didn’t. Between now and Tuesday, we’ll look at ways we can get better defensively and get better offensively. We look forward to being better on Tuesday.”
RE: On how to get Giannis Antetokounmpo loose going into Game 2:
“Giannis, as great as he’s been this year, he hasn’t been perfect every night. He’s hard on him, so there will probably be some point where I put my arms around him and tell him, ‘You’re going to be great’. He’s been so good so many nights. Again, credit to Boston, they’re doing some things well. I think Giannis will play better and we’ll work and look at some things between now and Tuesday. I’m sure he’s looking forward to Tuesday just like we are.”
RE: On if he liked what he saw from the Bucks’ offense early in the game:
“A little bit of both. There were times when the offense was not producing the kind of shot opportunities that we’d like. Then, just like any game, when you get a good look and open opportunities, you need to capitalize on them and we didn’t do a good enough job of making open shots. There were probably too many possessions where we didn’t generate really good shots.”
GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
RE: On the loss and what he was thinking about after the game:
“What was I thinking? It doesn’t matter what I was thinking. Right now, we just have to focus on playing better. Obviously, it was one of the toughest losses we’ve ever had, all season, especially at home. We just have to regroup, watch the tape and be ready for Tuesday.”
RE: On what the Celtics did to make things hard for him today:
“They were loading a lot. There were a lot of guys in the paint. When they were guarding the paint and I tried to spin or change direction, there was a second guy there. I just have to go watch the tape. If they’re going to play like this the whole series, I just have to make the right pass, and trust my teammates to knock down shots.”
RE: On the defensive effort from the Bucks tonight:
“There were glimpses and times that we played hard. Overall, that’s not us. We have to do a better job of playing defensively. That starts with the leaders of the team. We have to come back on Tuesday and pick it up defensively.”
GEORGE HILL
RE: On the Bucks’ defensive effort today:
“Very poor. It felt like, as a team, we didn’t make the extra effort. Guys were too comfortable making shots. We can do better as a team, better individually. You have to tip your hat to Boston, they played a great game, moved the ball well and made us look like we didn’t know what we were doing out there sometimes.”
RE: On how hard it is when Giannis Antetokounmpo can’t get going:
“It’s rare that we have moments like that, but we’re going to watch film and figure it out. We can’t leave him out there on an island. All guys have to have all hands on deck. We’re going to watch film tomorrow and figure out how we can do better at both ends of the floor.”
RE: On the team’s poor ball movement today:
“We have those games. We felt like they came out and punched us in the mouth. As a team, we’ve bounced back all season long in situations like that. Knowing when that ball sticks, they’re defense is really good. We have to figure out how to move the ball, the bodies and get them scrambling a little bit more.”
NEXT UP: