That's What He Said - Celtics at Pacers (Game 4)

BRAD STEVENS
RE: On winning the series:
“You have to earn it every time you play the Pacers because they play so hard and play so together. You get to the playoffs…you take your foot off the gas at any point in time, you’re in trouble. I appreciate the fact that the way our guys play late in games…we execute all the way through. We can still get a little bit better in the middle of the game, but we’re happy to win this series. (The Pacers are) a physical, tough team that I think plays basketball the right way. I appreciate them for that.”
RE: On Gordon Hayward’s performance:
“It’s been a long process to get back to where he probably feels as good as he does now, and we knew that going in. 20, 40, 60, 80 (games)…every 20 games is going to be a little bit better. He was bit at the end of the game tonight for sure. He made some shots and made some plays.”
GORDON HAYWARD
RE: On the series:
“It was a scrappy series, defensive series, physical series. Credit the Pacers. They do such a great job on that end of the floor, not giving anybody anything easy. Just proud of our team for fighting. Each game was different. We fought through tonight. Just a great team win…We feel good. Anytime you (sweep) a team, you feel really good. We’re going to heal up a little bit and get ready for the next round.”
RE: On closing out the series:
“We knew it was going to be a tough game. We wanted to play our best game of the series tonight. I’m proud of us for finding a way to win. I thought we did that throughout the series. Credit the Pacers. They fight and scrap and are really physical defensively and made it difficult for us. They are really well coached and have guys that compete. It’s good that we can heal up a little bit and get ready for the next series.”
RE: On playing in front of his friends and family in his hometown:
“It felt really good out there. Tonight, was a total team effort. At different times of the game, different guys stepped up and to do it in front of friends and family was a lot of fun.”
JAYSON TATUM
RE: On winning the series against the Pacers:
“It feels great. It was tough. They are a great team. They are extremely physical. They played extremely well. It’s a great accomplishment for us.”
RE: On the team’s play after Cory Joseph’s Flagrant 1 foul:
“We started to play well after that. It’s playoff basketball. I wasn’t too worried about (the foul).”
RE: On what has changed since the beginning of the playoffs:
“We’re really excited. I know what’s at stake. Everybody does. We are just trying to accomplish something special. We are clicking at the right time. We look like the team that everybody thought we were going to be since the first game. It took some ups and downs for us to get here but I like the way we’re looking.”
KYRIE IRVING
RE: On the depth of the team’s performance in the series:
“I think it’s very important to point out the communication we have amongst each other, is that it can be anybody’s night. We just have to stay steady. We have a great diet of plays we want to run that work. We have guys that want to make plays. When we put the ball in their hands and they’re able to do that, then we’re obviously pretty successful.”
RE: On tonight’s game:
“I knew there was going to be a spark off the bench tonight, that was much needed. They were throwing multiple bodies at me, making sure the ball was out of my hands and making other guys beat us and that person tonight was Gordon Hayward. This is his city and I’m glad he had the chance to put on a performance like that in a closeout game. As a group, I felt we battled the Pacers very well. They put us in some situations that definitely tested us.”
NATE MCMILLAN
RE: On the game:
“They’re a deep team. They showed it tonight. (Kyrie) Irving isn’t the only player on that roster. He does a lot of things for them. They have solid players on their first unit and their second unit. Those guys stepped up. I felt like they’ve stepped up throughout this series. (Marcus) Morris had a big game the first game. Each night it’s been someone different coming off the bench playing in that first unit. Irving does what he does, which is create for those guys. He’s very capable of dominating the game one-on-one. When you send in double teams he’s getting the ball out of his hands and trusting his teammates.”
RE: On the Pacers’ season:
“All season long, and really since we got this group together last season, effort has not been a problem for us. Regardless of who was in uniform, what injuries may occur, our guys came out and gave us everything they have every single day. I’ve never had to question this team on their effort, and if there’s one thing a coach wants is that his players show up every day to play. Our guys one through 15 did that. The guys that didn’t get minutes and were on the inactive list, they kept themselves ready. We had a number of injuries this season where we had to have guys step in and play, and we were able to keep our head above water and finish fifth in the East. I’m just appreciative of the effort they gave us every single game. We talked about leaving everything we had on the floor. I thought we did.”
MYLES TURNER
RE: On the difference in the series:
“We did enough defensively to win this series. We just had times where our offense just wasn’t flowing like it needs to, our execution wasn’t on point. This time of the season your execution has to be everything and there were times in some of these games where our offense was kind of stagnant.”
RE: On the lack of offensive flow:
“We as players have to do everything hard. In the playoffs it’s not really about plays. We know all of their plays and they know all of ours. At the end of the day you just have to hoop.”
DARREN COLLISON
RE: On his thoughts heading into the offseason:
“I’m going to take some time off and just try to assess my situation. I have big plans coming up this summer. I finished out the season pretty strong for my age and I’m very proud of the way I finished it off. I’ve led the best way I can these last two years and I’m thankful for being in the situation to do that. I’m going to assess the situation, spend some time with the family and go from there.”
RE: On if Victor Oladipo would have made a difference in the series:
“I think everybody thought that was the case. It’s easy for (Boston) because they’ve got so many weapons that can close a game. Vic has been our closer for the last couple of years. To not have him on the court is big. Think about the playoffs that he had last year and how amazing he was. Just imagine if we had that this year. But when you’re in the moment, you don’t try to think of that. You try to compete the best way you can and I thought everybody did a good job of that.”
THADDEUS YOUNG
RE: On Boston’s fourth quarter:
“They got hot. They started making shots. (Marcus) Morris made a shot. Gordon Hayward made a shot. Those guys started making shots. One of the biggest things that we have to do is try to make them miss shots and make them take tough contested shots, and they were making them.”
RE: On not closing the game:
“They started making shots and we stopped making shots. That’s one of the biggest things that haunted us throughout this whole series.”
