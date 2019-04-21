That's What He Said - Celtics at Pacers (Game 4)

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 110-106 victory over Indiana.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On winning the series: “You have to earn it every time you play the Pacers because they play so hard and play so together. You get to the playoffs…you take your foot off the gas at any point in time, you’re in trouble. I appreciate the fact that the way our guys play late in games…we execute all the way through. We can still get a little bit better in the middle of the game, but we’re happy to win this series. (The Pacers are) a physical, tough team that I think plays basketball the right way. I appreciate them for that.” RE: On Gordon Hayward’s performance: “It’s been a long process to get back to where he probably feels as good as he does now, and we knew that going in. 20, 40, 60, 80 (games)…every 20 games is going to be a little bit better. He was bit at the end of the game tonight for sure. He made some shots and made some plays.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: On the series: “It was a scrappy series, defensive series, physical series. Credit the Pacers. They do such a great job on that end of the floor, not giving anybody anything easy. Just proud of our team for fighting. Each game was different. We fought through tonight. Just a great team win…We feel good. Anytime you (sweep) a team, you feel really good. We’re going to heal up a little bit and get ready for the next round.” RE: On closing out the series: “We knew it was going to be a tough game. We wanted to play our best game of the series tonight. I’m proud of us for finding a way to win. I thought we did that throughout the series. Credit the Pacers. They fight and scrap and are really physical defensively and made it difficult for us. They are really well coached and have guys that compete. It’s good that we can heal up a little bit and get ready for the next series.” RE: On playing in front of his friends and family in his hometown: “It felt really good out there. Tonight, was a total team effort. At different times of the game, different guys stepped up and to do it in front of friends and family was a lot of fun.” JAYSON TATUM RE: On winning the series against the Pacers: “It feels great. It was tough. They are a great team. They are extremely physical. They played extremely well. It’s a great accomplishment for us.” RE: On the team’s play after Cory Joseph’s Flagrant 1 foul: “We started to play well after that. It’s playoff basketball. I wasn’t too worried about (the foul).” RE: On what has changed since the beginning of the playoffs: “We’re really excited. I know what’s at stake. Everybody does. We are just trying to accomplish something special. We are clicking at the right time. We look like the team that everybody thought we were going to be since the first game. It took some ups and downs for us to get here but I like the way we’re looking.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On the depth of the team’s performance in the series: “I think it’s very important to point out the communication we have amongst each other, is that it can be anybody’s night. We just have to stay steady. We have a great diet of plays we want to run that work. We have guys that want to make plays. When we put the ball in their hands and they’re able to do that, then we’re obviously pretty successful.” RE: On tonight’s game: “I knew there was going to be a spark off the bench tonight, that was much needed. They were throwing multiple bodies at me, making sure the ball was out of my hands and making other guys beat us and that person tonight was Gordon Hayward. This is his city and I’m glad he had the chance to put on a performance like that in a closeout game. As a group, I felt we battled the Pacers very well. They put us in some situations that definitely tested us.”