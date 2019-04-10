4/9 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Wizards

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 116-110 victory over Washington.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On seeing what these players could do: “That was a fun game from the standpoint of different guys getting a chance to step up. I thought our two two-way guys were great. I thought PJ [Dozier] was great. I thought he stabilized us in the first half when we weren't very good to start the game. Then he [was] really good against the zone, moving the ball, getting into the teeth for the zone, making plays. Then RJ [Hunter] obviously made a bunch of big shots so that was fun. Everybody contributed and that was good. It was good to come back and have to do that together.” RE: On getting to the playoffs: “I kind of stay day-to-day. I'm not really into kind of wishing today away and rushing to get somewhere. It takes time to come together as a team and see how good you can be. We've had our moments, I'm not sure we've peaked. Which I guess is a good thing. We're going to have to play awfully well, awfully hard, awfully smart, awfully together if we're going to have a chance to win any game, let alone, any series. So now that it's here, we'll prepare appropriately. Our guys will be ready to go. We'll go from there.” RE: On giving guys playing time tonight: “Yeah. I think it's beneficial. It's beneficial for a lot of things but certainly to go on the road and have to get stops, or step up to the line or step up and knock down an open shot. Those are all things that you only get from playing in games. It's good to do that obviously at the end of the year as you're getting ready for the games that matter the most.” RJ HUNTER RE: On the game: “It was a good game. I was in a good mindset all game and we just kept playing throughout the whole game. I had a lot of fun out there today, to be honest.” RE: On his shot tonight: “I missed the first one, but it felt so clean and I liked how it missed. That was huge. I just felt comfortable. I’m just extremely humbled and grateful for any opportunity to play in this league anymore – at any game or any situation. I just had a lot of fun.” RE: On the second unit getting minutes together heading into the playoffs: “It’s huge. A lot of guys who don’t see a lot of touches and situations got to do that tonight. I think that’s huge moving forward, especially when depth is a key priority in winning playoff games.” TERRY ROZIER RE: On wrapping up the regular season and reaching the postseason: “I know I’m happy – I can speak for myself. This season has not been fun, personally. I know there are better things to come. I know we’re going to have a great playoff push and I’m ready for it.” RE: On the season as a whole: “I haven’t had that much fun. I feel like last year was more fun to me, but it’s not all about me. I feel like, as a team, as a whole, we’re going to have a great playoff push. I feel like we’re more connected, we’re more together than we were at the beginning of the season. There are a lot of things that we corrected. I feel like it’s going to be a lot of fun.” RE: On Brad Stevens saying the team is “full steam ahead” going into the postseason: “It sounds good. Like I said, we’re going to work tomorrow. It starts tomorrow. We have practice and we’re going to get after it. Guys are back at home, resting, taking care of their bodies and getting their minds right. I know it’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m ready for it. I’m ready to hear the crowd go crazy. Everything that comes with the playoffs is a lot of fun.” RE: On the week ahead preparing for the postseason: “It’s going to be intense. Obviously, practice is to get everybody ready. It’s a big difference. Once the regular season is over and you touch the playoffs, everything is full intensity. You know the difference. I’m ready for that. Every competitor loves that.”