4/9 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Wizards

BRAD STEVENS
RE: On seeing what these players could do:
“That was a fun game from the standpoint of different guys getting a chance to step up. I thought our two two-way guys were great. I thought PJ [Dozier] was great. I thought he stabilized us in the first half when we weren't very good to start the game. Then he [was] really good against the zone, moving the ball, getting into the teeth for the zone, making plays. Then RJ [Hunter] obviously made a bunch of big shots so that was fun. Everybody contributed and that was good. It was good to come back and have to do that together.”
RE: On getting to the playoffs:
“I kind of stay day-to-day. I'm not really into kind of wishing today away and rushing to get somewhere. It takes time to come together as a team and see how good you can be. We've had our moments, I'm not sure we've peaked. Which I guess is a good thing. We're going to have to play awfully well, awfully hard, awfully smart, awfully together if we're going to have a chance to win any game, let alone, any series. So now that it's here, we'll prepare appropriately. Our guys will be ready to go. We'll go from there.”
RE: On giving guys playing time tonight:
“Yeah. I think it's beneficial. It's beneficial for a lot of things but certainly to go on the road and have to get stops, or step up to the line or step up and knock down an open shot. Those are all things that you only get from playing in games. It's good to do that obviously at the end of the year as you're getting ready for the games that matter the most.”
RJ HUNTER
RE: On the game:
“It was a good game. I was in a good mindset all game and we just kept playing throughout the whole game. I had a lot of fun out there today, to be honest.”
RE: On his shot tonight:
“I missed the first one, but it felt so clean and I liked how it missed. That was huge. I just felt comfortable. I’m just extremely humbled and grateful for any opportunity to play in this league anymore – at any game or any situation. I just had a lot of fun.”
RE: On the second unit getting minutes together heading into the playoffs:
“It’s huge. A lot of guys who don’t see a lot of touches and situations got to do that tonight. I think that’s huge moving forward, especially when depth is a key priority in winning playoff games.”
TERRY ROZIER
RE: On wrapping up the regular season and reaching the postseason:
“I know I’m happy – I can speak for myself. This season has not been fun, personally. I know there are better things to come. I know we’re going to have a great playoff push and I’m ready for it.”
RE: On the season as a whole:
“I haven’t had that much fun. I feel like last year was more fun to me, but it’s not all about me. I feel like, as a team, as a whole, we’re going to have a great playoff push. I feel like we’re more connected, we’re more together than we were at the beginning of the season. There are a lot of things that we corrected. I feel like it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
RE: On Brad Stevens saying the team is “full steam ahead” going into the postseason:
“It sounds good. Like I said, we’re going to work tomorrow. It starts tomorrow. We have practice and we’re going to get after it. Guys are back at home, resting, taking care of their bodies and getting their minds right. I know it’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m ready for it. I’m ready to hear the crowd go crazy. Everything that comes with the playoffs is a lot of fun.”
RE: On the week ahead preparing for the postseason:
“It’s going to be intense. Obviously, practice is to get everybody ready. It’s a big difference. Once the regular season is over and you touch the playoffs, everything is full intensity. You know the difference. I’m ready for that. Every competitor loves that.”
SCOTT BROOKS
RE: On how he felt about the past NBA season:
“It was tough year, but we battled and a lot of good things happened throughout this tough year. Nobody complained about all the good players that didn’t play. Guys stepped up… TB [Thomas Bryant], Troy [Brown Jr.] had a nice little stretch, Bobby [Portis], and Jabari [Parker], and then Brad [Beal]. Brad has really come along. I’ve said it many times, when you have a tough year, the leadership has to step up and he has. Played hard throughout the season, didn’t come away with enough wins to make the playoffs. Like I said, we fought we battled, and it’s part of the NBA journey, that you have to go through years like this to appreciate the better years to come.”
RE: On how he felt Bradley Beal played this year:
“He’s a star in this league. I’ve known that for three years now, being up and close, and seeing the work he puts in. He’s not just a one dimensional player. He plays both sides of the ball. He’s been a good leader for us. He’s come into his own the last few years. He’s played every game the last couple years, he only missed a couple games three years ago. He’s a star. He’s an All-NBA player. The way he’s played, the way he’s fought and helped us. It hasn’t been easy on him, and he has handled it with such class and dignity and pride. Just the way he carries himself, we can move forward as an organization knowing Brad is a big part of what we do.”
RE: On why players take pride in playing all 82 games of the regular season:
“It’s old school thinking. Sometimes that’s really good. I take pride in coming into work every day. I take pride in our players coming into work every day. This has not been a great season, but I’m prideful of the guys that came in and did not make excuse and kept moving forward and kept climbing. And I’m proud of Brad [Beal]. He could have easily taken a night off. We have been out of the playoffs for a while now. We were on a long road trip. He didn’t even want to come out tonight. In New York, he didn’t want to come out. He wanted to play the fourth quarter. That’s what makes him special.”
RE: On how he thought Troy Brown Jr. played in his rookie season:
“I think Troy [Brown Jr.] had a great year. Sometimes you can want your younger players to be 26 right away. Look at what it’s taken Brad [Beal], and Brad is a multiple time All-Star. It took him four-five years to become that, right? Troy is no different. I’m not saying he is going to become an All-Star but it takes time. He’s the youngest player in the league. I love the fact that we had the G-League right in our building, in our practice facility. He got opportunities to play down there and he would have played a lot earlier if he hadn’t twisted his ankle and was out for three to four weeks. He’s come along, but unfortunately his hamstring tightened up right before the first half was over, and he didn’t play the second half. But the last 10 or 11 games he was averaging 11 [points] and six [rebounds] or 11 [points] and five [rebounds]. Those are good numbers for a young player that has kind of progressed as the season went along. I’m happy with how he played this year.”
BRADLEY BEAL
RE: On getting his fourth rebound to become the first Washington player to average 25.0, 5.0 and 5.0 for the season:
“It was exciting. It was a battle. I feel like my teammates were trying to get me to be thirsty for rebounds all night, but it was fun. It was kind of a relief in a way. Knowing that it is another milestone accomplished, and granted, we did not have the season we wanted, but there’s a lot of things we can build off of. A lot of positives we can take from it and definitely happy and proud of the way I played this year.”
RE: On having Kristi Toliver as an assistant coach:
“I was appreciative of her. To have a woman in our workplace for one, you do not see it every day. We have the utmost amount of respect for her. Every single day, we listened to what she had to say. She plays the game. She knows it so, we are always all ears whenever she has things to say. Whenever she is going through film with us, going over scout teams, she knows her stuff so we were happy to have her. Wish her nothing but the best in this upcoming season.”
RE: On what the positives were this season:
“We have a lot of young guys that are hungry. Young guys who want to work hard, and have a great opportunity moving forward. We have nine free agent spots this year, so it is going to be a lot of work for us in the offseason. Different team coming in next year in a ways so I am just excited to get things moving forward to see where we go in the future.”
JEFF GREEN
RE: On the season in one word:
“Underachieved. We didn’t do what we were expecting to do. [There were] a lot of bumps in the road. [We] didn’t manage to get to the goal we desired to get to.”
RE: On how it felt playing in his hometown this season:
“It was cool to have family here every night, to see a lot of familiar faces that I don’t normally get to see during the season a little bit more than one time a year. That was an added plus.”
RE: On what, in his experience, is an important part of getting into the postseason the right way:
“First just being healthy. Finishing the season strong, healthy. Being a pro, most importantly. Continuing to work no matter if it’s the last game, 50th game -- coming in with the same attitude ready to work, ready to play and not taking a game for granted.”
RE: On the chemistry and communication throughout the season:
“It was good, but it didn’t result into wins. We enjoy playing with each other. We continue to battle for each other. But some things don’t always go your way.”
