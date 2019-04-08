4/7 Arbella Quote Worthy: Magic vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 116-108 defeat to Orlando.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Update on Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum: “Yeah, so Tatum had a shin contusion that evidently he had before the game, and I didn’t know about it, but he just said it felt a little off when he jumped, so, you know, hopefully it’s nothing major but he’ll get checked out tonight and tomorrow and we’ll go from there. Marcus Smart has an oblique bruise, which means he got hit right there. And so, I guess that’s better than a – I don’t know whether it would be called, a strain or whatever, but we’ll see what – what that looks like tomorrow. He was a little sore but was walking around, which was good, in the locker room. So, obviously, glad we got out of there without anything else, after that.” RE: Did Al Horford and Aron Baynes not play down the stretch to protect them? “Yeah, I think so, and I would’ve taken Kyrie (Irving) out a little bit earlier but I felt like that was a – you know, sometimes you can build a little bit of something there when you come back from down 14 and it’s ten minutes left and you come back and tie it and have a chance to take the lead on a couple of occasions and just didn’t quite get over the hump. But it was, I thought, a great comeback by those guys. I thought Orlando played terrific; played the way they’ve been playing all along. But with Baynes and Al, it was as much about knowing how important those guys are going to be in the next series, plus the idea that (Daniel) Theis was playing great, and I like to let those guys ride when they’re playing like that and help us in that comeback.” RE: First-round playoff matchup against the Indiana Pacers: “It’s really hard. But everything in the playoffs is really hard. Always has been, and my hope is that we can, obviously, coming out of tonight be fully healthy and go to work and be ready for them. But we’ve got one more game, and you know, we’re looking forward to the challenge in Washington on Tuesday.” RE: Why didn’t you know about Tatum’s injury pre-game? “I don’t know. I’ll have to follow – it was never, it was never told to me as it was something that would keep him from playing. He did the whole shoot-around this morning, he got warmed up, he did his whole workout, he felt great. I don’t know, for whatever reason when he – when he jumped in the first quarter, he felt it. I don’t know what it was.” RE: Smart’s suffering his injury, and going back in after the time out: “Yeah, he said he was – (Trainer) Art (Horne) went over and talked to him and Smart said he was fine; said he was good to go back. Ran up the court once, ran back down the court, and obviously it – he felt like it was spasming on that second trip down the court, so, but, obviously Art talked to him and Smart said he was fine.” RE: Considering injuries and everything else, how do you approach the last game? “Well I think the – the point of tonight was to try to – because we probably won’t play ‘til Saturday, maybe Sunday, was to get a true, kind-of, game for some of our starters. And our top seven or eight guys. But those guys will play a lot less on Tuesday, if at all.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: Importance of winning this game: “Yeah, we were definitely trying to win the game. You know we want to be going into the playoffs playing our best basketball. They hit some tough shots tonight. You could definitely tell they were playing for something. Credit to them, they played well. Especially down the stretch, they hit some big time shots.” RE: Thoughts on facing Pacers in the first round: “You know, they are a tough opponent. Especially, they play really well at home. They move the ball, physical on defense, they cause turnovers so we’re going to have to take care of the basketball and make sure we hit good shots. It will be a good series. I’m excited for it.” RE: How helpful is it you saw them (Pacers) twice in the past couple weeks? “I think it is good we kind of got a chance to see what they’re about. You know, kind of get ourselves ready a little bit with what they like to do. I know they’re going to be different though than the last two times we’ve played them. They’re definitely going to play better than last time. It will be a tough series so we have to be ready.” KYRIE IRVING RE: Why was it important for you guys to try and win this game? “You said try to win? I mean, obviously there was a choice. We locked up home court but just prove to ourselves we’re in any game, any point. You know, 14 points with nine minutes left on the clock we’re still in great shape. So go out there and compete. Just leave it all out there. We had our chances to take the lead. A few turnovers, a few effort plays in there that they made. They played desperate basketball the whole entire game to earn the win and that’s just the result of it.” RE: Eagerness for the playoffs: “Can’t wait. Can’t wait.” RE: What will it take to be successful against the Pacers? “Just play our game, be physical, do the little things out there, use our IQ on both ends of the floor and just play together. Obviously, there are going to be some runs out there in the playoffs, high level basketball. Guys are going to be making some incredible shots. You just want to limit them to their tendencies and just play well. Every shot is not going to go in but just got to be able to be resilient and just have some fun out there. Don’t let the pressure of the moment get the best of you and just go out there and hoop.”