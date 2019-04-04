4/3 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Heat

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 112-102 victory over Miami.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the game: “Today I thought we played a lot better compared to Monday’s matchup. Tatum in the middle helped us a lot. I thought a lot of guys did a good job moving the ball and not rushing the tempo.” RE: On the importance of making big plays at this time of the season: “It’s good when you make stops and get big rebounds. The guys did a good job on both ends. We let the HEAT take too many layups, but other than that I think we did a good job.” RE: On Gordon Hayward: “He’s been doing a pretty good job. Late in the game he did a good job on all those high picks. He’s done a good job driving in the zone and we need him to be able to get to the line with Jaylen out. That’s one of the guys that gets to the line a lot for us.” RE: On the HEAT: “They’re good and they’re really tough. They are well coached as well. We needed to do tough things. We’ve had a number of good things happen in the last month with a stretch. I do feel encouraged by our play if we can do tough things. If we aren’t tough than we won’t stand a chance against other teams.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: On the game: “Everyone made big-time plays for us. We want to be playing the best we can be going into the playoffs and these are all games that feel like playoff games and with playing the HEAT twice in a row, made it feel even more like that too.” RE: On the HEAT zone: “I felt like we had better spacing tonight. We were able to get some better looks off of it. It still gave us a little bit of trouble, but tonight was a lot better.” RE: On being able to get to the free throw line like they did tonight: “It certainly opens things up for me. I think when guys are attacking the rim, people have to help and then you get open threes from the perimeter. Anytime you can get easy buckets at the line, you have to take it.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On the Celtics mixing up attacking the basket with their perimeter shooting: “You want a happy balance especially when you’re playing with the type of players that we have on this team. We want to stay aggressive and challenge guys at the rim and we were rewarded with being in the bonus early in quarters. We were able to extend our lead down the stretch by slowing the game down and getting to the free throw line.” RE: On Gordon Hayward: “It’s been a trying season for all of us, but him individually coming back from an injury the way he did, it’s well documented. I think he’s just trying things now and he’s doing it with more confidence. He’s getting into the lane and realizing his size. He’s 6-9 and able to post guys up and make great decisions. We’re at our best when he’s looking for his shot." AL HORFORD RE: On the Heat's zone defense: “Tonight we were able to move the ball. We were taking what they were giving us with some mid-range jumpers. Different guys tonight were able to get in the middle of the zone and get shots off.” RE: On him, Kyrie and Gordon all scoring 20 points tonight: “It’s encouraging to see Gordon have such a good game and really take over. Obviously, Kyrie has been our rock all year. It is good to see all of that come together especially at this time of the year before the playoffs. Gordon is starting to understand what he needs to do and he’s feeling good. Also, we’re starting to understand how to play with Gordon a little bit more. Whenever the ball is in his hands, usually something good happens.”